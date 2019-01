Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC) Screenshot - Those Who Remain (PC)

Die Syndrome -Macher Camel 101 haben ein neues Video zu Those Who Remain veröffentlicht, in dem es um die Angst vor der Dunkelheit in ihren übersinnlichen Psycho-Thriller geht, der 2019 für PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch und PC ( Steam ) erscheinen soll:Letztes aktuelles Video: Darkness Trailer