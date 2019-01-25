Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher: Horror-Shooter erscheint im März exklusiv für PSVR - 4Players.de

Der vormals als Kill X bekannte Horror-Shooter hat einen neuen Namen und ein Releasedatum: Wie Sony bekannt gibt, erscheint der Titel von Viva Games unter dem Namen Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher am 20. März exklusiv für PlayStation VR.
Laut Pressemitteilung steht mit Tyre der ehemalige Soldat eine Spezialeinheit im Mittelpunkt, der einer düsteren chinesischen Legende auf den Grund geht, um den mysteriösen Tod seiner Mutter aufzuklären. Dabei führen die Nachforschungen ihn und seine Begleiterin Ksana auf eine mysteriöse Insel voller Fallen sowie menschlichen und unmenschlichen Gegnern.
Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)
Nach Angaben beim PlayStation Blog
setzt man sich im Nah- und Fernkampf mit 15 Waffen zur Wehr, die man mit zwei Move-Controllern führt. Das Spiel kann ab sofort zum Preis von 19,99 Euro im PlayStation Store
vorbestellt werden.
