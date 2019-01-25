Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher: Horror-Shooter erscheint im März exklusiv für PSVR - 4Players.de

 

Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher: Horror-Shooter erscheint im März exklusiv für PSVR

Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher
Fantasy-Shooter
Entwickler:
Publisher: Viva Games
Release:
20.03.2019
20.03.2019
von

Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher - Horror-Shooter erscheint im März exklusiv für PSVR

Der vormals als Kill X bekannte Horror-Shooter hat einen neuen Namen und ein Releasedatum: Wie Sony bekannt gibt, erscheint der Titel von Viva Games unter dem Namen Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher am 20. März exklusiv für PlayStation VR.

Laut Pressemitteilung steht mit Tyre der ehemalige Soldat eine Spezialeinheit im Mittelpunkt, der einer düsteren chinesischen Legende auf den Grund geht, um den mysteriösen Tod seiner Mutter aufzuklären. Dabei führen die Nachforschungen ihn und seine Begleiterin Ksana auf eine mysteriöse Insel voller Fallen sowie menschlichen und unmenschlichen Gegnern.

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)

Screenshot - Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher (PlayStationVR)



Nach Angaben beim PlayStation Blog setzt man sich im Nah- und Fernkampf mit 15 Waffen zur Wehr, die man mit zwei Move-Controllern führt. Das Spiel kann ab sofort zum Preis von 19,99 Euro im PlayStation Store vorbestellt werden.



Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer


Quelle: Pressemitteilung, PlayStation Blog

