Twitter: Rückblick auf die Gaming-Tweets 2018: Japan und Fate/Grand Order führend - 4Players.de

Nachrichten

von ,

Twitter - Rückblick auf die Gaming-Tweets 2018: Japan und Fate/Grand Order führend

Twitter (Unternehmen) von Twitter
Twitter (Unternehmen) von Twitter - Bildquelle: Twitter
Twitter hat auf das vergangene Jahr 2018 zurückgeblickt. Mehr als eine Milliarde Tweets über Spiele und "Gaming allgemein" wurden gezählt - u. a. von Spielern, Fans, Publishern, Gaming-Medien, Streamern, eSportlern und Kommentatoren. Die meisten Tweets stammten aus Japan. Deutschland belegt lediglich den zehnten Platz.

  1. Japan
  2. United States
  3. United Kingdom
  4. France
  5. Korea 
  6. Spain
  7. Brazil
  8. Canada
  9. Mexico
  10. Germany

Bei den thematischen Tweets liegt Fate/Grand Order (Free-to-play-Rollenspiel; Mobile) an der Spitze, das in Europa bisher nicht offiziell veröffentlicht wurde. Danach folgen Fortnite, Monster Strike (Mobile), Splatoon und PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

  1. Fate/Grand Order (@fgoproject)
  2. Fortnite (@FortniteGame)
  3. Monster Strike (@MStrikeOfficial)
  4. Splatoon (@SplatoonJP)
  5. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (@PUBG)
  6. Granblue Fantasy (@granbluefantasy)
  7. Ensemble Stars (@ensemble_stars)
  8. Super Smash Brothers (@NintendoAmerica)
  9. Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch)
  10. Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy)

In der Kategorie Messen und Events führt wenig überraschend die E3 2018 mit ungefähr 15 Millionen Twitter-Beiträgen. Im Zuge der E3 gab es die meisten Tweets zu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Kingdom Hearts 3, Fallout 76, The Last of Us 2 und Death Stranding.

  1. E3
  2. Tokyo Game Show 2018
  3. The Game Awards 2018
  4. 2018 League of Legends World Championship
  5. Overwatch League Inaugural Season Championship
  6. ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
  7. FACEIT Major: London 2018
  8. Gamescom 2018
  9. BlizzCon 2018
  10. TwitchCon 2018

Über folgende eSportler wurde am meisten "gezwitschert":

  1. Seth Abner (@OpTic_Scumper)
  2. Félix Lengyel (@xQc)
  3. Juan DeBiedma (@LiquidHbox)
  4. Yiliang Peng (@TLDoublelift)
  5. Ian Porter (@OpTic_Crimsix)
  6. Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS)
  7. James Clayton Eubanks (@Clayster)
  8. William Peter Hjelte (@TSM_Leffen)
  9. Dillon Price (@Attach)
  10. Thomas Paparratto (@ZooMaa)



Quelle: Twitter

