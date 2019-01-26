Twitter: Rückblick auf die Gaming-Tweets 2018: Japan und Fate/Grand Order führend - 4Players.de

- Japan
- United States
- United Kingdom
- France
- Korea
- Spain
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- Germany
Bei den thematischen Tweets liegt Fate/Grand Order (Free-to-play-Rollenspiel; Mobile) an der Spitze, das in Europa bisher nicht offiziell veröffentlicht wurde. Danach folgen Fortnite, Monster Strike (Mobile), Splatoon und PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.
- Fate/Grand Order (@fgoproject)
- Fortnite (@FortniteGame)
- Monster Strike (@MStrikeOfficial)
- Splatoon (@SplatoonJP)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (@PUBG)
- Granblue Fantasy (@granbluefantasy)
- Ensemble Stars (@ensemble_stars)
- Super Smash Brothers (@NintendoAmerica)
- Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch)
- Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy)
In der Kategorie Messen und Events führt wenig überraschend die E3 2018 mit ungefähr 15 Millionen Twitter-Beiträgen. Im Zuge der E3 gab es die meisten Tweets zu Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Kingdom Hearts 3, Fallout 76, The Last of Us 2 und Death Stranding.
- E3
- Tokyo Game Show 2018
- The Game Awards 2018
- 2018 League of Legends World Championship
- Overwatch League Inaugural Season Championship
- ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
- FACEIT Major: London 2018
- Gamescom 2018
- BlizzCon 2018
- TwitchCon 2018
Über folgende eSportler wurde am meisten "gezwitschert":
- Seth Abner (@OpTic_Scumper)
- Félix Lengyel (@xQc)
- Juan DeBiedma (@LiquidHbox)
- Yiliang Peng (@TLDoublelift)
- Ian Porter (@OpTic_Crimsix)
- Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS)
- James Clayton Eubanks (@Clayster)
- William Peter Hjelte (@TSM_Leffen)
- Dillon Price (@Attach)
- Thomas Paparratto (@ZooMaa)