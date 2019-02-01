No Straight Roads: Rhythmus-Action ehemaliger Final-Fantasy-Entwickler vorgestellt - 4Players.de

Einige ehemalige Final-Fantasy-15-Entwickler arbeiten laut Gematsu.com derzeit an No Straight Roads - einem Rhytmus-Action-Spiel, das im Frühjahr 2019 für PlayStation 4 und PC erscheinen soll. Das von Wan Hazmer im December 2017 gegründete Studio Metronomik hat passend dazu einen Trailer veröffentlicht beschreibt seinen Titel folgendermaßen:
Mit der Macht der Musik sollen Figuren wie Protagonistin "Mayday" Objekte und Waffen beeinflussen können. Sie befindet sich auf dem Weg zum "Tower of No Straight Roads", welcher das "EDM-Imperium" beherrscht. Je nach Performance des Spielers sollen sich zudem die Lieder ändern, die Rock und Dance vermischen.
"No Straight Roads is created with two goals in mind: to reinforce the role of audio in a video game without turning it into a rhythm game, and to tell a story about different musical ideals through powerful visual elements.
'We are really happy to have won [the Best Audio Award at Taipei Game Show’s Taipei Indie Game Awards], as many wonderful titles were nominated in the different categories,' said director Wan Hazmer. 'Being awarded with this prestigious prize by the votes of the jury gives us a lot of strength and allows us to confirm that we are heading in the right direction. The sounds and music of No Straight Roads are essential to its gameplay. What we’ve been able to showcase so far is thanks to the amazing music of Falk—who have worked on the music of previous Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts games—James Landino, Funk Fiction, and Andy Tunstall; and the fantastic sound design of Gwen, Sharon, and Jeremy!'
Your music can change the world in No Straight Roads. With the power of music, you can transform certain objects into weapons. Your performance in the game will also bring about changes in the game’s music: a dynamic transition between rock and Electronic Dance Music.
A new key art has also been unveiled: showcasing one of the main protagonists, Mayday, as she looks towards the tower of No Straight Roads, the EDM empire in the game. This piece is inspired by an iconic pose of a legendary Japanese video game hero.
Daim Dziauddin and Wan Hazmer comment that: 'At Metronomik, we are passionate about the video game industry and its legacy. A few of our team members have worked on Square Enix titles. Today, January 31, marks the 22nd anniversary of Final Fantasy VII. This new key visual created by our concept artist Ellie Wong is our way of celebrating the masterpiece. It’s both a tribute and a testament to our ambitions.'"
[GUI_EMBEDED_VIDEO(streamingid=134068,width=640,height=386,name=Video-Tour_Introduction)]
Mit der Macht der Musik sollen Figuren wie Protagonistin "Mayday" Objekte und Waffen beeinflussen können. Sie befindet sich auf dem Weg zum "Tower of No Straight Roads", welcher das "EDM-Imperium" beherrscht. Je nach Performance des Spielers sollen sich zudem die Lieder ändern, die Rock und Dance vermischen.
"No Straight Roads is created with two goals in mind: to reinforce the role of audio in a video game without turning it into a rhythm game, and to tell a story about different musical ideals through powerful visual elements.
'We are really happy to have won [the Best Audio Award at Taipei Game Show’s Taipei Indie Game Awards], as many wonderful titles were nominated in the different categories,' said director Wan Hazmer. 'Being awarded with this prestigious prize by the votes of the jury gives us a lot of strength and allows us to confirm that we are heading in the right direction. The sounds and music of No Straight Roads are essential to its gameplay. What we’ve been able to showcase so far is thanks to the amazing music of Falk—who have worked on the music of previous Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts games—James Landino, Funk Fiction, and Andy Tunstall; and the fantastic sound design of Gwen, Sharon, and Jeremy!'
Your music can change the world in No Straight Roads. With the power of music, you can transform certain objects into weapons. Your performance in the game will also bring about changes in the game’s music: a dynamic transition between rock and Electronic Dance Music.
A new key art has also been unveiled: showcasing one of the main protagonists, Mayday, as she looks towards the tower of No Straight Roads, the EDM empire in the game. This piece is inspired by an iconic pose of a legendary Japanese video game hero.
Daim Dziauddin and Wan Hazmer comment that: 'At Metronomik, we are passionate about the video game industry and its legacy. A few of our team members have worked on Square Enix titles. Today, January 31, marks the 22nd anniversary of Final Fantasy VII. This new key visual created by our concept artist Ellie Wong is our way of celebrating the masterpiece. It’s both a tribute and a testament to our ambitions.'"
[GUI_EMBEDED_VIDEO(streamingid=134068,width=640,height=386,name=Video-Tour_Introduction)]