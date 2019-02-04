 

Record of Agarest War Mariage: PC-Umsetzung des PSP-Rollenspiels auf Steam erschienen - 4Players.de

Record of Agarest War Mariage
Taktik-Rollenspiel
Release:
01.02.2019
07.2012
Record of Agarest War Mariage: PC-Umsetzung des PSP-Rollenspiels auf Steam erschienen

Idea Factory hat das 2012 in Japan erschienene PSP-Rollenspiel Record of Agarest War Mariage am 1. Februar 2019 auch für PC veröffentlicht. Auf Steam wird der Titel noch bis zum 7. Februar mit 30 Prozent Rabatt angeboten (17,49 Euro statt 24,99 Euro). Bislang sind allerdings nur 60 Prozent der Nutzerreviews positiv. Hier aktuelle Spielaufnahmen:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer PC


Quelle: Idea Factory / Steam

