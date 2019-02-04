Record of Agarest War Mariage: PC-Umsetzung des PSP-Rollenspiels auf Steam erschienen - 4Players.de

Idea Factory
hat das 2012 in Japan erschienene PSP-Rollenspiel Record of Agarest War Mariage
am 1. Februar 2019 auch für PC veröffentlicht. Auf Steam
wird der Titel noch bis zum 7. Februar mit 30 Prozent Rabatt angeboten (17,49 Euro statt 24,99 Euro). Bislang sind allerdings nur 60 Prozent der Nutzerreviews positiv. Hier aktuelle Spielaufnahmen:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer PC
Screenshot - Record of Agarest War Mariage (PC)
