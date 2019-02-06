Farlight Explorers: Weltraumkolonie hat den Early Access verlassen - 4Players.de

 

Farlight Explorers
Survival-Abenteuer
Entwickler: Farlight Games Industry
Publisher: Farlight Games Industry
Release:
01.02.2019
Farlight Explorers: Weltraumkolonie hat den Early Access verlassen

Das baulastige Survival-Abenteuer Farlight Explorers von Farlight Games Industry hat am 1. Februar 2019 den Early Access hinter sich gelassen. Auf Steam wird noch bis zum 8. Februar ein Rabatt von 15 Prozent gewährt. Aktuell sind 62 Prozent der Nutzerreviews positiv.

Quelle: Farlight Games Industry / Steam

