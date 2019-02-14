 

Hollow Knight: Silksong: Hornisse-DLC wird zum eigenständigen Nachfolger - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Jump&Run
Entwickler:
Publisher: -
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst [PC] - 10,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Castlevania Lords Of Shadow 2 [PC] - 3,75 (Gamesplanet)
  • Hard Reset Redux [PC] - 1,75 (Gamesplanet)
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI [PC] - 14,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • BioShock: The Collection - 14,99 (Steam)
  • 2K Publisher-Sale, u.a. Mafia - 6,69 (GOG)
  • Square Enix Sale, u.a. Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 26,99 (Humble)
  • Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - 22,40 (IndieGala)
  • DarkSiders 3 - 41,99 (Gamersgate)
  • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges Definitive Edition - 14,99 (Fanatical)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Hollow Knight: Silksong: Hornisse-DLC wird zum eigenständigen Nachfolger

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Geschicklichkeit) von
Hollow Knight: Silksong (Geschicklichkeit) von - Bildquelle: Team Cherry
Team Cherry kündigen im folgenden Video überraschend an, dass es sich bei dem geplanten Hornisse-DLC um einen vollständigen Nachfolger von Hollow Knight halten wird. Hollow Knight: Silksong soll ein neues Königreich, neue Fähigkeiten, über 150 neue Gegner und ein Quest-System enthalten. Außerdem soll der neue "Silk Soul"-Modus nach dem Durchspielen weitere Herausforderungen bieten. 

Diesmal schlüpfen Spieler in die Rolle des Charakters "Hornisse", die sich auf den Weg zum Gipfel des Königreichs macht, um mehr über ihre Vergangenheit zu erfahren. Bei uns im Test erreichte Hollow Knight für PC und Switch eine Wertung von 89%.  Hollow Knight: Silksong soll für PC und Switch erscheinen, ein Release-Datum gibt es bisher nicht.

Die offizielle englische Pressemitteilung fasst alle Features nochmals zusammen:
Discover a whole new kingdom! Explore coral forests, mossy grottos, gilded cities and misted moors as you ascend to the shining citadel at the top of the world.

Engage in lethal acrobatic action! Wield a whole new suite of nimble moves as you dance between foes in deadly, beautiful combat.

Craft powerful tools! Master an ever-expanding arsenal of weapons, traps, and mechanisms to confound your enemies and explore new heights.

Solve shocking quests! Hunt down rare beasts, unearth ancient mysteries and search for lost treasures to fulfil the wishes of the downtrodden and restore the kingdom’s hope. Prepare for the unexpected!

Face over 150 all-new foes! Beasts and hunters, assassins and kings, monsters and knights – you must defeat them all with bravery and skill!

Experience a stunning orchestral score! Hollow Knight’s award-winning composer, Christopher Larkin, returns to bring melancholy melodies, symphonic strings and heart-thumping, soul strumming boss themes to the adventure.

Challenge Silk Soul mode! Once you conquer the game, test your skills in an all-new mode that spins the game into a unique, challenging experience.
Discover a whole new kingdom! Explore coral forests, mossy grottos, gilded cities and misted moors as you ascend to the shining citadel at the top of the world.
Engage in lethal acrobatic action! Wield a whole new suite of nimble moves as you dance between foes in deadly, beautiful combat.
Craft powerful tools! Master an ever-expanding arsenal of weapons, traps, and mechanisms to confound your enemies and explore new heights.
Solve shocking quests! Hunt down rare beasts, unearth ancient mysteries and search for lost treasures to fulfil the wishes of the downtrodden and restore the kingdom’s hope. Prepare for the unexpected!
Face over 150 all-new foes! Beasts and hunters, assassins and kings, monsters and knights – you must defeat them all with bravery and skill!
Experience a stunning orchestral score! Hollow Knight’s award-winning composer, Christopher Larkin, returns to bring melancholy melodies, symphonic strings and heart-thumping, soul strumming boss themes to the adventure.
Challenge Silk Soul mode! Once you conquer the game, test your skills in an all-new mode that spins the game into a unique, challenging experience.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Enthuellungs-Trailer


Kommentare

yopparai schrieb am
hydro skunk 420 hat geschrieben: ?
vor 28 Minuten
 Ja, super für die, die PC und Switch haben. :lol:
+ macOS
+ Linux
Der Vollständigkeit halber.
Raskir schrieb am
Chibiterasu hat geschrieben: ?
vor 26 Minuten
 Ein super Trailer. Optisch alles noch schöner designt als der erste Teil und die Fähigkeiten von Hornet schauen richtig cool aus.
Hoffentlich vernetzen sie die Level diesmal etwas besser und intuitiver. Ich mag erkunden aber Herumirren dann doch eher nicht so...
That
Aber es wird eh mindestens toll :)
Chibiterasu schrieb am
Ein super Trailer. Optisch alles noch schöner designt als der erste Teil und die Fähigkeiten von Hornet schauen richtig cool aus.
Hoffentlich vernetzen sie die Level diesmal etwas besser und intuitiver. Ich mag erkunden aber Herumirren dann doch eher nicht so...
hydro skunk 420 schrieb am
4P|AliceReicht hat geschrieben: ?
vor 30 Minuten
hydro skunk 420 hat geschrieben: ?
vor 34 Minuten
 Alles schön und gut, aber ihr hättet in eurer News vielleicht noch erwähnen sollen, welche Plattformen bedient werden. Da gibt es für manch einen nämlich schlechte Nachrichten. :cry:
Wieso das? Es erscheint für PC und Switch ist doch super. Hollow Knight erschien ja erst mal nur für den PC.
Ja, super für die, die PC und Switch haben. :lol:
Soll aber auch Leute geben, die bloß mit Xbox/Playstation ihren Weg bestreiten. :oops:
Raskir schrieb am
Steht doch auf der Hauptseite vom Spiel aber ja ein Verweis in der news könnte man auch bringen :)
Ick freu mir uf dat spui
schrieb am