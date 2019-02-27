 

RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore: Kooperative Anime-Action für PS4, Xbox One und Switch - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore
Action-Adventure
Publisher: Nicalis
Release:
2019
26.02.2019
26.02.2019
25.02.2019
Alias: Remi Lore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Two Point Hospital [PC] - 22,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Total War: WARHAMMER II [PC] - 23,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Call of Juarez [PC] - 1,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • SOULCALIBUR 6 [PC] - 29,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Company of Heroes 2: Master Collection [PC] - 11,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Devil May Cry 5 [PC, Pre-Order] - 44,99 (Gamesplanetr)
  • Laternen-Fest (über 200 Spiele bis 75% reduziert) auf GOG
  • Fire TV Stick - 24,99 (Amazon)
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Xbox One] - 6,44 (Amazon)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore - Kooperative Anime-Action für PS4, Xbox One und Switch

RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore (Action) von Nicalis
RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore (Action) von Nicalis - Bildquelle: Nicalis
Nicalis hat die kooperative Hack'n'Slash-Action RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore von Pixellor und REMIMORY am 25. bzw. 26. Februar 2019 auf Xbox One (Microsoft Store), Nintendo Switch (eShop) und PlayStation 4 (PlayStation Store) veröffentlicht. Eine PC-Umsetzung befindet sich laut offizieller Website ebenfalls in Entwicklung. Hier eine Kostprobe:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore (PC)


Quelle: Nicalis

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am