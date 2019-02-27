RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore: Kooperative Anime-Action für PS4, Xbox One und Switch - 4Players.de

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer
von Jens Bischoff,
RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore - Kooperative Anime-Action für PS4, Xbox One und Switch
Nicalis hat die kooperative Hack'n'Slash-Action RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore von Pixellor und REMIMORY am 25. bzw. 26. Februar 2019 auf Xbox One (Microsoft Store), Nintendo Switch (eShop) und PlayStation 4 (PlayStation Store) veröffentlicht. Eine PC-Umsetzung befindet sich laut offizieller Website ebenfalls in Entwicklung. Hier eine Kostprobe:
