 

Intruder: Mehrspieler-Shooter im Early Access setzt aufs Schleichen, Gadgets und Bananenschalen - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Intruder
Stealth-Action
Entwickler:
Publisher: Superboss Games
Release:
2020
Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Jagged Alliance: Back In Action [PC] - 3,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Pro Cycling Manager 2018 [PC] - 13,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Werewolves Within [PC] - 4,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Aven Colony [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Escapists 2 [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Intruder: Mehrspieler-Shooter im Early Access setzt aufs Schleichen, Gadgets und Bananenschalen

Intruder (Action) von Superboss Games
Intruder (Action) von Superboss Games - Bildquelle: Superboss Games
Der "ultimative Spion-gegen-Wachen-Simulator" - so bezeichnet Entwickler Superboss Games seinen Multiplayer-Shooter Intruder. Das Spiel ist ab sofort im Early Access auf Steam erhältlich und bietet allerlei taktische Gadgets und Fallen - und laut PCGamer.com auch Bananenschalen. Die Vollversion werde vermutlich in zwölf bis 24 Monaten fertigwerden, so das relativ kleine Team.

PCGamer.com erläutert, dass ein Team die bewachte Zone infiltrieren einnehmen muss, während das andere sie natürlich verteidigt. Die verteidigende Mannschaft ist schwer bewaffnet und mit Fallen ausgestattet, während die "fragilen" Spione auf Gadgets wie Dietriche, Spiegel zum Um-die-Ecke-spicken und Bananenschalen angewiesen sind, welche die Gegner ausrutschen lassen. Voice-Chat kann hilfreich sein, aber auch von Gegnern gehört werden, daher beherrschen die Spielfiguren zusätzlich einige Handgesten.

"Intruder erlaubt Schleichen, Teamwork und Umgebungs-Interaktionen wie man sie nie zuvor in einem Multiplayer-Spiel gesehen hat" - so das vollmundige Versprechen. Bisher hat das Team sein Spiel in der Alpha getestet; ab sofort können sich zwei Teams von je fünf Spielern auch auf Steam überlisten.

"Wie soll sich die Vollversion von der Early Access-Version unterscheiden?


'We want to add…

 

 

  • Graphics updates

 

  • More weapons

 

  • More gadgets

 

  • More missions

 

  • More official maps

 

  • More mod tools

 

We’re curious about...

 

 

  • Costumes and customization

 

  • AI controlled opponents

 

  • Deep lore

 

We want to hear from new player and old fans what features they most want and use that feedback to drive development'


Was ist der derzeitige Stand der Early Access-Version?


'Intruder is a already a fully-playable multiplayer game with lots of features:

 

 

  • Five-versus-five gameplay: guards vs. spies

 

  • There are currently 4 weapons and 12+ gadgets in the game.

 

  • Four official levels in the game with tons of player-created levels (many of which we think are rad).

 

  • Map creation tools and a friendly community of modders.

 

  • Custom missions / gamemodes can be created for each map.

 

  • Stat tracking connected to your Steam profile.

 

There's a ton of game here, and we're just getting started.'


Wird dieses Spiel während und nach Early Access unterschiedlich viel kosten?


'We will increase the price of the game as we complete new features and eventually leave Early Access'


Wie werden Sie versuchen die Community in den Entwicklungsprozess miteinzubeziehen?


'We've always developed Intruder with deep involvement from our community of alpha players. Intruder has an extremely active Discord with players, map-makers, and community-run tournaments. We're coming to Steam to invite an even larger group of players to join us in making Intruder be the best possible stealth multiplayer game ever.'”



Quelle: Steam, PCGamer.com

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am