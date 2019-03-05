Intruder: Mehrspieler-Shooter im Early Access setzt aufs Schleichen, Gadgets und Bananenschalen - 4Players.de

PCGamer.com erläutert, dass ein Team die bewachte Zone infiltrieren einnehmen muss, während das andere sie natürlich verteidigt. Die verteidigende Mannschaft ist schwer bewaffnet und mit Fallen ausgestattet, während die "fragilen" Spione auf Gadgets wie Dietriche, Spiegel zum Um-die-Ecke-spicken und Bananenschalen angewiesen sind, welche die Gegner ausrutschen lassen. Voice-Chat kann hilfreich sein, aber auch von Gegnern gehört werden, daher beherrschen die Spielfiguren zusätzlich einige Handgesten.



"Intruder erlaubt Schleichen, Teamwork und Umgebungs-Interaktionen wie man sie nie zuvor in einem Multiplayer-Spiel gesehen hat" - so das vollmundige Versprechen. Bisher hat das Team sein Spiel in der Alpha getestet; ab sofort können sich zwei Teams von je fünf Spielern auch auf Steam überlisten.



"Wie soll sich die Vollversion von der Early Access-Version unterscheiden?



'We want to add…

Graphics updates

More weapons

More gadgets

More missions

More official maps

More mod tools

We’re curious about...

Costumes and customization

AI controlled opponents

Deep lore

We want to hear from new player and old fans what features they most want and use that feedback to drive development'



Was ist der derzeitige Stand der Early Access-Version?



'Intruder is a already a fully-playable multiplayer game with lots of features:

Five-versus-five gameplay: guards vs. spies

There are currently 4 weapons and 12+ gadgets in the game.

Four official levels in the game with tons of player-created levels (many of which we think are rad).

Map creation tools and a friendly community of modders.

Custom missions / gamemodes can be created for each map.

Stat tracking connected to your Steam profile.

There's a ton of game here, and we're just getting started.'



Wird dieses Spiel während und nach Early Access unterschiedlich viel kosten?



'We will increase the price of the game as we complete new features and eventually leave Early Access'



Wie werden Sie versuchen die Community in den Entwicklungsprozess miteinzubeziehen?



'We've always developed Intruder with deep involvement from our community of alpha players. Intruder has an extremely active Discord with players, map-makers, and community-run tournaments. We're coming to Steam to invite an even larger group of players to join us in making Intruder be the best possible stealth multiplayer game ever.'”