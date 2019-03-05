Intruder: Mehrspieler-Shooter im Early Access setzt aufs Schleichen, Gadgets und Bananenschalen - 4Players.de

"Intruder erlaubt Schleichen, Teamwork und Umgebungs-Interaktionen wie man sie nie zuvor in einem Multiplayer-Spiel gesehen hat" - so das vollmundige Versprechen. Bisher hat das Team sein Spiel in der Alpha getestet; ab sofort können sich zwei Teams von je fünf Spielern auch auf Steam überlisten.
"Wie soll sich die Vollversion von der Early Access-Version unterscheiden?
'We want to add…
-
Graphics updates
-
More weapons
-
More gadgets
-
More missions
-
More official maps
-
More mod tools
We’re curious about...
-
Costumes and customization
-
AI controlled opponents
-
Deep lore
We want to hear from new player and old fans what features they most want and use that feedback to drive development'
Was ist der derzeitige Stand der Early Access-Version?
'Intruder is a already a fully-playable multiplayer game with lots of features:
-
Five-versus-five gameplay: guards vs. spies
-
There are currently 4 weapons and 12+ gadgets in the game.
-
Four official levels in the game with tons of player-created levels (many of which we think are rad).
-
Map creation tools and a friendly community of modders.
-
Custom missions / gamemodes can be created for each map.
-
Stat tracking connected to your Steam profile.
There's a ton of game here, and we're just getting started.'
Wird dieses Spiel während und nach Early Access unterschiedlich viel kosten?
'We will increase the price of the game as we complete new features and eventually leave Early Access'
Wie werden Sie versuchen die Community in den Entwicklungsprozess miteinzubeziehen?
'We've always developed Intruder with deep involvement from our community of alpha players. Intruder has an extremely active Discord with players, map-makers, and community-run tournaments. We're coming to Steam to invite an even larger group of players to join us in making Intruder be the best possible stealth multiplayer game ever.'”