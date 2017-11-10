Ubisoft: Online-Dienste einiger (älterer) Spiele werden eingestellt - 4Players.de

Betroffen sind:
- Assassin's Creed Recollections MAC - IOS
- Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel PC
- ESPN Sport Connections WIIU
- Flashback Origins PC
- HAWX II PC
- I Am Alive PS3
- I Am Alive X360
- Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits X360
- Just Dance 3 X360
- Just Dance 4 PS3
- Just Dance 4 WIIU
- Just Dance 4 X360
- Just Dance Disney Party WII
- Just Dance Disney Party X360
- Marvel Avenger Battle for Earth WIIU
- Marvel Avenger Battle for Earth X360
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PS3
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands X360
- Rabbids Land WIIU
- Rayman 3 HD PS3
- Rayman 3 HD X360
- RUSE PS3
- RUSE X360
- Shaun White Skateboarding PC
- Shaun White Skateboarding PS3
- Shaun White Skateboarding X360
- Shaun White Snowboard PC
- Smurfs 2 PS3
- Splinter Cell Blacklist WIIU
- Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 WIIU