Ubisoft: Online-Dienste einiger (älterer) Spiele werden eingestellt - 4Players.de

Ubisoft
Unternehmen
Ubisoft: Online-Dienste einiger (älterer) Spiele werden eingestellt

Ubisoft wird ab morgen (11. November 2017) die Online-Dienste mehrerer, älterer Spiele abschalten. Online-Multiplayer, Ingame-News, Statistiken, Uplay-Optionen etc. werden dann in den Spielen nicht mehr zur Verfügung stehen. Der Einzelspieler-Modus soll weiterhin funktionieren.

Betroffen sind:
  • Assassin's Creed Recollections MAC - IOS
  • Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel PC
  • ESPN Sport Connections WIIU
  • Flashback Origins PC
  • HAWX II PC
  • I Am Alive PS3
  • I Am Alive X360
  • Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits X360
  • Just Dance 3 X360
  • Just Dance 4 PS3
  • Just Dance 4 WIIU
  • Just Dance 4 X360
  • Just Dance Disney Party WII
  • Just Dance Disney Party X360
  • Marvel Avenger Battle for Earth WIIU
  • Marvel Avenger Battle for Earth X360
  • Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PS3
  • Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands X360
  • Rabbids Land WIIU
  • Rayman 3 HD PS3
  • Rayman 3 HD X360
  • RUSE PS3
  • RUSE X360
  • Shaun White Skateboarding PC
  • Shaun White Skateboarding PS3
  • Shaun White Skateboarding X360
  • Shaun White Snowboard PC
  • Smurfs 2 PS3
  • Splinter Cell Blacklist WIIU
  • Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 WIIU

Quelle: Ubisoft

Kommentare

Kajetan schrieb am
Sinntaler hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 16:37
 Glaub mir in der Automobilindustrie in der ich arbeite ist das noch schlimmer. Und damit meine ich nicht mal VW oder Audi.
Ich glaube Dir auf's Wort.
Sinntaler schrieb am
Kajetan hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:46
"Fairness" hat da übrigens kein Anbieter verdient. Die haben alle (!) genug Dreck am Stecken für die nächsten hundert Jahre "Worst Consumer Company".
Glaub mir in der Automobilindustrie in der ich arbeite ist das noch schlimmer. Und damit meine ich nicht mal VW oder Audi.
Kajetan schrieb am
AkaSuzaku hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:13
 Um es kurz noch klarzustellen, da sich mein letzter Satz nicht so liest, wie er gemeint ist: Es ging ausschließlich darum, dass EA hier (in einem Thread ohne EA-Bezug) als das Negativbeispiel in der Branche überhaupt herhalten musste und das ist so nicht korrekt.
Natürlich machen das auch andere. EA hat damit aber im großen Stil angefangen, war auch der erste Major, der MP-Spiele nach gerade mal einem Jahr wieder abgeschaltet hatte. Das passt schon, dass man EA hier als Sinnbild für den Hirnfick einer ganzen hirnverfickten Branche verwendet. Man kann IMMER auf EA einschlagen und muss dabei weder lügen, noch übertreiben. "Fairness" hat da übrigens kein Anbieter verdient. Die haben alle (!) genug Dreck am Stecken für die nächsten hundert Jahre "Worst Consumer Company".
Pioneer82 schrieb am
Bis auf Ruse seh ich jetzt nichts was ich spielen würde.
AkaSuzaku hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 15:13
Bei 2K oder auch ab und an Sony werden wesentlich schneller mal die Stecker gezogen. Gerade bei Ersteren halten die Spiele keine zwei Jahre.

Jep, ich trauere immer noch den Socom 4 und Resistance servern hinterher. Viel zu schnell abgeschaltet.
AkaSuzaku schrieb am
Kajetan hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:46
AkaSuzaku hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:40
 Ja, ich finde es unfair EA dafür zu kritisieren.
Ist in Ordnung. Ich sehe das halt anders.
Um es kurz noch klarzustellen, da sich mein letzter Satz nicht so liest, wie er gemeint ist: Es ging ausschließlich darum, dass EA hier (in einem Thread ohne EA-Bezug) als das Negativbeispiel in der Branche überhaupt herhalten musste und das ist so nicht korrekt.
Bei 2K oder auch ab und an Sony werden wesentlich schneller mal die Stecker gezogen. Gerade bei Ersteren halten die Spiele keine zwei Jahre.
