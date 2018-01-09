Die folgende Liste führt alle Titel auf, die bis voraussichtlich ein Uhr nachts nicht online spielbar sind. Eine weitere große Downtime für viele der auch heute betroffenen Titel hat der Publisher bereits für den 15. Januar angekündigt. Diese soll allerdings bereits um 14:00 beendet sein.
- Anno 1404
- Assassin's Creed 2
- Assassin's Creed 3
- Assassin's Creed 3 Liberation
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin's Creed Rogue
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Bloody Good Time
- Call of Juarez 3
- CSI 6
- Die Siedler 7
- Draw Race 3
- Driver: San Francisco
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 4
- Flashback Origins
- Hawx 2
- Heroes of Might and Magic V - Clash of Heroes
- Heroes of Might and Magic VI
- I Am Alive
- Just Dance 2014
- Just Dance 2015
- Just Dance 2017
- Just Dance 3
- Just Dance 4
- Know Your Friends
- Marvel Avengers
- Might & Magic X - Legacy
- Might and Magic Heroes 7
- NCIS The Video Game
- Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands
- R.U.S.E.
- Raving Rabbids 2
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rocksmith
- Rocksmith 2014
- Shape Playtime
- Shaun White Skate
- Smurfs 2
- South Park
- Splinter Cell 6
- Splinter Cell: Conviction
- Sports Connection
- Trials Blood Dragon
- Uno
- Watchdogs 2
- Zombie U