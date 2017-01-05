AMD: FreeSync-2-Technologie für HDR-Gaming und Vega-Architektur - 4Players.de

AMD hat bei der CES 2017 in Las Vegas nicht nur die Vega-Architektur (siehe unten) und eine Reihe AM4-Motherboards für die Ryzen-Prozessoren (x86-Prozessor-Kern; Erhöhung der "Instructions-per-clock"-Rate um 40 Prozent) angekündigt, sondern auch die FreeSync-2-Technologie für HDR-Gaming vorgestellt
. In Zusammenarbeit mit Samsung will AMD eine Technologie entwickelt haben, die für sattere Schwarzwerte, ein breites Farbspektrum sowie eine niedrige Latenz sorgt - ohne die Software- oder Monitor-Einstellungen während des Spielerlebnisses zu ändern. Alle FreeSync-2-Monitore sollen zudem die "Low Framerate Compensation" (LFC) unterstützen. Die Radeon FreeSync-2-Technologie wird voraussichtlich in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2017 an den Start gehen. Die neue Technologie unterstützt alle Free-Sync-fähigen Radeon-GPUs, einschließlich der Radeon RX-Serie, die auf der Polaris-Architektur basiert."Gamers have spoken and they've made FreeSync the overwhelming choice and definitive industry standard for smooth, stutter-free gaming", sagt Scott Herkelman, Vice President and General Manager of Gaming, Radeon Technologies Group, AMD. "Radeon FreeSync 2 technology is the first of its kind that combines HDR support with dynamic refresh rate technology, and does it in a seamless, plug-and-play manner that improves gaming quality automatically when the right content is present."
"Current HDR transport formats were designed primarily for movie content displayed on televisions with tone mapping handled by the displays, often leading to higher-than-acceptable latency for PC gaming. AMD's new API for FreeSync 2 offers a lower-latency alternative that shifts the workload to the powerful pipeline of a Radeon™ GPU, allowing the game to tone map directly to the display’s target luminance, contrast, and color space. Radeon FreeSync 2 technology offers over 2x the brightness and color volume over sRGB. (Only attainable when using a FreeSync 2 API enabled game or video player and content that uses at least 2x the perceivable brightness and color range of sRGB, and using a FreeSync 2 qualified monitor. Based on AMD internal testing as of November 2016.)"
Zur Vega-Architektur heißt es in der Pressemitteilung: "Nach fünf Jahren Planungs- und Entwicklungszeit bietet die Vega-Architektur ganz neue Möglichkeiten im PC-Gaming, professionellen Design und für virtuelle Lösungen, die sich auf Basis der bisherigen Architekturen nicht realisieren ließen. Mit der neuen Vega-Architektur werden datenintensive Arbeitsaufkommen zum Standard. Um große Datenmengen verarbeiten zu können, ist ein schneller Zugang zu extrem großen Speichermengen notwendig. Das völlig neue Speicher-Teilsystem der Vega-Architektur sorgt dafür, dass GPUs sehr große Datensätze über unterschiedliche Speichertypen verteilen. Auf der Vega-Architektur basierende GPU-Produkte werden voraussichtlich in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2017 erhältlich sein.""The Vega architecture enables a new memory hierarchy for GPUs. This radical new approach comes in the form of a new high-bandwidth cache and its controller. The cache features leading-edge HBM2 technology which is capable of transferring terabytes of data every second, doubling the bandwidth-per-pin over the previous generation HBM technology. HBM2 also enables much greater capacity at less than half the footprint of GDDR5 memory. Vega architecture is optimized for streaming very large datasets and can work with a variety of memory types with up to 512TB of virtual address space. (...) At the core of the Vega architecture is a new, next-generation compute engine built on flexible compute units that can natively process 8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit or 64-bit operations in each clock cycle. (...) These compute units are optimized to attain significantly higher frequencies than previous generations and their support of variable datatypes makes the architecture highly versatile across workloads."