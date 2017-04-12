AMD: Grafikkarten-Treiber 17.4.2 für das Creators Update - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
AMD: Grafikkarten-Treiber 17.4.2 für das Creators Update
AMD hat zwei neue, speziell für das Creators-Update von Windows 10 entwickelte, Grafikkarten-Treiber veröffentlicht: Radeon Software Driver 17.4.2 und Radeon Pro Software Driver 17.4.2 (AMD FirePro and Radeon Pro Software). Zu den Neuerungen und Verbesserungen schreibt der Hersteller:
Gamers:
Professionals:
Gamers:
- Improved High Dynamic Range (HDR) Support: With new games supporting HDR and the future release of Radeon FreeSync 2 monitors, HDR is becoming a standard. Delivering lifelike gaming with vibrant colors, HDR shows more detail and realistic lighting effects without compromising shadows. With Windows 10 Creators Edition, HDR can now be enabled within all applications.
- Windows Game Mode: Designed to give the best performance and gaming consistency while using Windows 10, Game Mode allocates more CPU and GPU resources to the application in the foreground, leading to a 2 to 5 percent increase in performance. Games will also still be compatible when in full screen, borderless full screen or windowed mode.
Professionals:
- More Robust Security: The Windows 10 creator update adds new tools designed to keep sensitive IP secure on your workstation, including the new Windows Defender Security Center, a single dashboard to control all your security settings from one place; Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) capabilities; and Windows Hello for Business.
- Improved HDR support for pro users: Media and Entertainment professionals working with HDR content will also benefit from the Creators Update's improved HDR support for fullscreen, borderless fullscreen, and windowed applications.