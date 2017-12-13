AMD: Grafiksoftware-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition

- Radeon Overlay: Auf der PC-Seite wurden die Radeon-Einstellungen mit Radeon Overlay erweitert; einem nahtlosen, natürlichen Weg, um die GPU-Einstellungen direkt im Spiel vorzunehmen und so ein personalisierteres Gaming-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
- AMD Link: Auf der mobilen Seite wurde die mobile App 'AMD Link' entwickelt, die es Benutzern ermöglicht, die Leistung ihrer GPUs zu verfolgen, die Systeminformationen ihres PCs zu überwachen und aktuelle AMD Schlagzeilen, Treiber-Updates und vieles mehr über den Newsfeed auf ihr Smartphone oder Tablet zu erhalten.
Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition introduces the all-new Radeon Overlay, a seamless user interface designed to enable gamers to monitor their GPU performance without ever leaving the game, tailor their gameplay to their unique preferences and connect with their friends, all in one place. AMD is also launching the AMD Link mobile app, being made available to millions of iOS and Android users. A powerful complement to Radeon desktop software, AMD Link serves as a 'second screen' for monitoring GPU performance and PC system info, enabling gamers to easily share their greatest gaming moments, and keeping them informed about AMD's latest updates.
"Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition continues to set the bar high with remarkable features for allowing gamers to connect with other gamers around the world", said Andrej Zdravkovic, corporate vice president of software, Radeon Technologies Group. "Now gamers can tailor their gaming experience directly in-game, use our groundbreaking AMD Link mobile app to monitor their gaming performance on their phone, and in an instant, share their best highlights to their streaming platforms and social networks of choice. We’ve designed Adrenalin Edition as a powerful tool for those who aspire to achieve gaming greatness among friends and the community.”
Radeon Software Core Technologies: Expanded Performance and Optimizations
Radeon ReLive: Reliving the excitement of top gaming moments just became easier with added features including a chat integration feature that empowers gamers to engage with their communities while streaming on Facebook, Twitch, Mixer, YouTube, Weibo and more.
"Community, particularly for streamers, has become a vital part of today's gaming experience", said Leo Olebe, global director, games partnerships at Facebook. "Radeon ReLive with Facebook Live chat support empowers streamers to seamlessly engage with friends and followers through Facebook during gameplay. We're thrilled to team up with AMD to help gamers build their communities and share their proudest moments in real-time."
- "Radeon Chill: With Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition, Radeon Chill now supports games based on the Vulkan API, along with DirectX 9, 10, 11, and 12, helping make quiet, cool and responsive gaming more accessible than ever before.
- Radeon WattMan: Radeon WattMan, AMD's revolutionary power management technology, allows gamers to save and access their custom GPU profiles on their PCs at any time. With Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition, custom profiles can be saved, reloaded at a later point and shared with the Radeon user community. [Overclocking AMD processors, including without limitation, altering clock frequencies / multipliers or memory timing / voltage, to operate beyond their stock specifications will void any applicable AMD product warranty, even when such overclocking is enabled via AMD hardware and/or software.]
- Enhanced Sync: With improved compatibility and an even wider field of view, Enhanced Sync extends its support to Vulkan API-based games, Radeon GCN architecture-based products, Multi-GPU and AMD Eyefinity Technology to provide a deeply-immersive gaming experience."