AMD: Grafiktreiber-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.1.1

Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.1.1 Highlights
Resolved Issues
- "A small number of DirectX 9 games may experience crashes or instability.
- Radeon FreeSync enabled system configurations may experience stuttering when using the performance metrics feature in Radeon Overlay.
- Protected video content may intermittently experience a freeze or hang during playback.
- A blank screen may be experienced while playing back videos when using Movies & TV player.
- Starcraft 2 may experience corruption in multi GPU enabled system configurations.
- Bezel compensation controls when creating display groups may be misaligned or have no functionality.
- Blank videos may be experienced when playing back videos in edge browser after the system resumes from sleep.
- Color corruption may intermittently be observed in Radeon overlay with multiple gaming applications and performance metrics running.
- The Radeon WattMan fan slider may intermittently fail to change after loading profiles.
- Enhanced Sync may not enable for game profiles in Radeon Settings when using Vulkan API.
- On multi GPU enabled system configurations Player Unknowns Battlegrounds may experience menu item flickering.
- CLINFO may report incorrect values in multi GPU system configurations."
Known Issues
- "Radeon Chill may fail to enable on Vulkan API games.
- Radeon Overlay hotkey may fail to bring up the overlay or may cause a Radeon Host Application crash intermittently on a limited number of gaming titles.
- Radeon FreeSync may cause stutter with Radeon ReLive Instant Replay enabled on some fullscreen games.
- Radeon Settings may experience a hang when enabling AMD CrossFire with three or more graphics products.
- Trimming videos may fail to create a thumbnail if the video contains non-English characters.
- Flickering may be observed on the performance metrics overlay when Enhanced Sync is enabled on some Radeon FreeSync connected displays.
- Performance Metrics Overlay may hang if enabled when cycling display power off and on.
- The "Reset" function in Radeon Settings for Display, ReLive, and Video may not work as intended when using Radeon Settings in certain regional languages.
- Radeon WattMan may intermittently fail to load profiles for Radeon RX Vega on the global Radeon Wattman page.
- A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.
- The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads."
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.1.1 installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.1.1 Driver Version 17.50.15.01 (Windows Driver Store Version 23.20.15015.1002)