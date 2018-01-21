AMD
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: AMD

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

AMD: Grafiktreiber-Update: Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.1.1

AMD (Unternehmen) von AMD
AMD (Unternehmen) von AMD - Bildquelle: AMD
AMD hat die neue Version 18.1.1 des Grafiktreibers "Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition" veröffentlicht (zum Treiber-Download).

Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.1.1 Highlights
Resolved Issues
  • "A small number of DirectX 9 games may experience crashes or instability.
  • Radeon FreeSync enabled system configurations may experience stuttering when using the performance metrics feature in Radeon Overlay.
  • Protected video content may intermittently experience a freeze or hang during playback.
  • A blank screen may be experienced while playing back videos when using Movies & TV player.
  • Starcraft 2 may experience corruption in multi GPU enabled system configurations.
  • Bezel compensation controls when creating display groups may be misaligned or have no functionality.
  • Blank videos may be experienced when playing back videos in edge browser after the system resumes from sleep.
  • Color corruption may intermittently be observed in Radeon overlay with multiple gaming applications and performance metrics running.
  • The Radeon WattMan fan slider may intermittently fail to change after loading profiles.
  • Enhanced Sync may not enable for game profiles in Radeon Settings when using Vulkan API.
  • On multi GPU enabled system configurations Player Unknowns Battlegrounds may experience menu item flickering.
  • CLINFO may report incorrect values in multi GPU system configurations."

Known Issues
  • "Radeon Chill may fail to enable on Vulkan API games.
  • Radeon Overlay hotkey may fail to bring up the overlay or may cause a Radeon Host Application crash intermittently on a limited number of gaming titles.
  • Radeon FreeSync may cause stutter with Radeon ReLive Instant Replay enabled on some fullscreen games.
  • Radeon Settings may experience a hang when enabling AMD CrossFire with three or more graphics products.
  • Trimming videos may fail to create a thumbnail if the video contains non-English characters.
  • Flickering may be observed on the performance metrics overlay when Enhanced Sync is enabled on some Radeon FreeSync connected displays.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may hang if enabled when cycling display power off and on.
  • The "Reset" function in Radeon Settings for Display, ReLive, and Video may not work as intended when using Radeon Settings in certain regional languages.
  • Radeon WattMan may intermittently fail to load profiles for Radeon RX Vega on the global Radeon Wattman page.
  • A random system hang may be experienced after extended periods of use on system configurations using 12 GPU's for compute workloads.
  • The GPU Workload feature may cause a system hang when switching to Compute while AMD CrossFire is enabled. A workaround is to disable AMD CrossFire before switching the toggle to Compute workloads."


Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.1.1 installation package contains the following:

  • Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.1.1 Driver Version 17.50.15.01 (Windows Driver Store Version 23.20.15015.1002)

Quelle: AMD

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+