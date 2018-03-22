NVIDIA: Video: Techdemo zeigt globale Beleuchtung mit Raytracing in Metro Exodus - 4Players.de

NVIDIA
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Nvidia

Nachrichten

von ,

NVIDIA - Video: Techdemo zeigt globale Beleuchtung mit Raytracing in Metro Exodus

Bei der GDC 2018 hat 4A Games bekanntgegeben, mit NVIDIA zusammenzuarbeiten und die RTX-Technologie in Metro Exodus zu verwenden. In dem Shooter auf Basis der 4A Engine soll die globale Beleuchtung (Simulation der Licht-Wechselwirkungen) u. a. in Echtzeit durch Raytracing realisiert werden. Der folgende Trailer erlaubt einen Blick auf die Techdemo.

"Rather than create a theoretical tech demo to showcase this new RTX technology running in the 4A Engine, we wanted to explore a practical application in an in-game scenario that our fans could directly benefit from.  This demonstration shows RTX implemented and running in Metro Exodus, on our proprietary 4A Engine, using actual game content - you might recognise this environment from our 2017 E3 trailer! We have utilized true raytracing to render both Ambient Occlusion and Indirect Lighting in full realtime, in a practical in-game scenario. The demo can be seen running at NVIDIA’s booth at GDC 2018."


Quelle: 4A Games, NVIDIA

ronny_83 schrieb am
Konnte jetzt gar nicht ausmachen, was da der Unterschied zur vorherigen Technologie sein soll. Sieht für mich aus wie immer. Nur wahrscheinlich mit utopischer Hardware-Anforderung.
Die Tech-Demo von Remedy und Project PICA PICA fand ich dagegen weitaus anschaulicher.
Sid6581 schrieb am
Klasse, wenn sie so weitermachen sieht das irgendwann mal so beeindruckend wie Horizon aus :D
manu! schrieb am
Ich hatte mal letzt bei Guild Wars 2 ein paar Kleinigkeiten teilweise von am Höchsten auf mittel und auch mal aus gemacht.Der Unterschied in der Summe am Schluß macht dann doch echt einiges aus.Ich spiele auf WQHD mit allem komplett reingedreht und Supersampling.Wenn man sich mal in den Palast bei Götterfels stellt und einfach mal nur steht...Wahnsinn.Und dann dreh mal runter.
Ich finde dass tatsächlich alles zu ner besseren Immersion beiträgt.Ist natürlich ne Frage der Leistung.Und auf die 144 Hertz,komme ich natürlich da auch net mehr.Ich wünsche mir mehr schmutzige Welten wie in Dying Light.Das sieht auf Ultra einfach fantastisch aus.
sphinx2k schrieb am
manu! hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 09:06
dOpesen hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 08:59
 ich ring mich mal zu einem "nett" durch, nur steht sicherlich die rechenleistung die es benötigt um ein "nett" zu erreichen im keinem verhältnis.
greetingz
Höherwertige PCs haben davon ja genug.Ab und zu gibts tatsächlich Spiele ,die mit 6 Kernen und 12 Threads auch umgehen können.ICh finde das mehr als nett.Wäre mal toll die tatsächliche LEistung auch mal abrufen zu dürfen abseits von Rendering und Neukodierung.
Ich finde es auch nicht so weltbewegend was dort gezeigt wird. Ja sieht nett aus, aber würde ich das beim Spielen wirklich wahrnehmen? Vermutlich nicht. Und die Techdemo lief wohl auf einem "PC" der je nach Meldung zwischen 50.000 und 150.000 Dollar Teuer war.
Ich meine wenn das mal in einer normalen bezahlbaren Grafikkarte steckt werde ich nicht nein sagen, wirklich brauchen tue ich es nicht.
manu! schrieb am
dOpesen hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 08:59
 ich ring mich mal zu einem "nett" durch, nur steht sicherlich die rechenleistung die es benötigt um ein "nett" zu erreichen im keinem verhältnis.
greetingz
Höherwertige PCs haben davon ja genug.Ab und zu gibts tatsächlich Spiele ,die mit 6 Kernen und 12 Threads auch umgehen können.ICh finde das mehr als nett.Wäre mal toll die tatsächliche LEistung auch mal abrufen zu dürfen abseits von Rendering und Neukodierung.
Natürlich solange sich das auch mal auf die CPU LEistung legen ließe.
Bei der GPU hab ich mittlerweile mehrere Dinge,die super aussehen und kaum Mehrleistung fordern.Ich weiß allerdings nicht ob das Raytracing nur rein GPU Berechnung ist.Hatte die Tage nicht wirklich geguckt.
schrieb am

