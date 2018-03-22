NVIDIA: Video: Techdemo zeigt globale Beleuchtung mit Raytracing in Metro Exodus - 4Players.de

manu! schrieb am 23.03.2018 um 09:35 Uhr

Ich hatte mal letzt bei Guild Wars 2 ein paar Kleinigkeiten teilweise von am Höchsten auf mittel und auch mal aus gemacht.Der Unterschied in der Summe am Schluß macht dann doch echt einiges aus.Ich spiele auf WQHD mit allem komplett reingedreht und Supersampling.Wenn man sich mal in den Palast bei Götterfels stellt und einfach mal nur steht...Wahnsinn.Und dann dreh mal runter.

Ich finde dass tatsächlich alles zu ner besseren Immersion beiträgt.Ist natürlich ne Frage der Leistung.Und auf die 144 Hertz,komme ich natürlich da auch net mehr.Ich wünsche mir mehr schmutzige Welten wie in Dying Light.Das sieht auf Ultra einfach fantastisch aus.