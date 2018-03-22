NVIDIA: Video: Techdemo zeigt globale Beleuchtung mit Raytracing in Metro Exodus - 4Players.de

Bei der GDC 2018 hat 4A Games bekanntgegeben, mit NVIDIA zusammenzuarbeiten und die RTX-Technologie in Metro Exodus zu verwenden. In dem Shooter auf Basis der 4A Engine soll die globale Beleuchtung (Simulation der Licht-Wechselwirkungen) u. a. in Echtzeit durch Raytracing realisiert werden. Der folgende Trailer erlaubt einen Blick auf die Techdemo.
"Rather than create a theoretical tech demo to showcase this new RTX technology running in the 4A Engine, we wanted to explore a practical application in an in-game scenario that our fans could directly benefit from. This demonstration shows RTX implemented and running in Metro Exodus, on our proprietary 4A Engine, using actual game content - you might recognise this environment from our 2017 E3 trailer! We have utilized true raytracing to render both Ambient Occlusion and Indirect Lighting in full realtime, in a practical in-game scenario. The demo can be seen running at NVIDIA’s booth at GDC 2018."
von Marcel Kleffmann,