NVIDIA: Grafikkarten-Treiber 391.35 für Far Cry 5 - 4Players.de

NVIDIA
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Nvidia

NVIDIA: Grafikkarten-Treiber 391.35 für Far Cry 5

NVIDIA hat den neuen Game-Ready-Treiber 391.35 für GeForce-Grafikkarten veröffentlicht. Der Treiber wurde speziell für Far Cry 5 optimiert. Game-Ready-Treiber erhalten von Microsoft das WHQL-Zertifikat. Der aktualisierte Treiber kann bei NVIDIA, Geforce.com oder via GeForce Experience runtergeladen werden (Release-Notes).

MINIMUM CONFIGURATION: 1280x720, 30 FPS
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent
  • RAM: 8GB
  • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • Resolution: 720p
  • Video Preset: Low

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION: 1920x1080, 60 FPS
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent
  • RAM: 8GB
  • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Video Preset: High

4K 30 FPS CONFIGURATION
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent
  • RAM: 16GB
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)
  • Resolution: 2160p (3840x2160)
  • Video Preset: High

4K 60 FPS CONFIGURATION
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent
  • RAM: 16GB
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)
  • Resolution: 2160p (3840x2160)
  • Video Preset: High/Ultra

Supported NVIDIA cards at time of release:
  • GeForce GTX 600 Series: GeForce GTX 670 or better
  • GeForce GTX 700 Series: GeForce GTX 760 or better
  • GeForce GTX 900 Series: GeForce GTX 950 or better
  • GeForce GTX 10-Series: GeForce GTX 1050 or better

Quelle: NVIDIA

