NVIDIA: Grafikkarten-Treiber 391.35 für Far Cry 5 - 4Players.de

MINIMUM CONFIGURATION: 1280x720, 30 FPS
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
- CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent
- RAM: 8GB
- OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
- Resolution: 720p
- Video Preset: Low
RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION: 1920x1080, 60 FPS
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent
- RAM: 8GB
- OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
- Resolution: 1080p
- Video Preset: High
4K 30 FPS CONFIGURATION
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)
- Resolution: 2160p (3840x2160)
- Video Preset: High
4K 60 FPS CONFIGURATION
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)
- Resolution: 2160p (3840x2160)
- Video Preset: High/Ultra
Supported NVIDIA cards at time of release:
- GeForce GTX 600 Series: GeForce GTX 670 or better
- GeForce GTX 700 Series: GeForce GTX 760 or better
- GeForce GTX 900 Series: GeForce GTX 950 or better
- GeForce GTX 10-Series: GeForce GTX 1050 or better