NVIDIA: GeForce-Grafikkarten-Treiber 416.81 für Battlefield 5 - 4Players.de

"Die NVIDIA Game-Ready-Treiber sind direkt zum oder vor dem Start der Spiele verfügbar und bieten GeForce-Gamern stets das beste Spielerlebnis, da die NVIDIA-Ingenieure bis zur letzten Minute daran arbeiten, die Leistung und das Gameplay zu optimieren. Als zusätzlicher Qualitätsnachweis ist jeder Game-Ready-Treiber von Microsoft WHQL-zertifiziert", schreibt NVIDIA.
Fixed Issues
- [Windows Defender Application Guard][vGPU][Surround]: Edge Browser with Application Guard cannot be opened when Surround is enabled. [200443580]
- [Turing GPU]: Multi-monitor idle power draw is very high. [2400161]
- [GeForce RTX 2080 Ti][G-Sync]: Blue-screen crash may occur when exiting games when using a G-Sync monitor with a non-G-Sync monitor. [2431628]
- [GeForce RTX 2080 Ti]: Stuttering occurs with HEVC video playback. [2414594]
- [GeForce GTX 970]: When audio playback is paused, audio receiver switches from multi-channel to stereo. Increased period from 5 seconds to 10 seconds. [2327715]
- [GeForce GTX 1060]AV receiver switches to 2-channel stereo mode after 5 seconds of audio idle. [2204857]
- [SLI][NVIDIA TITAN X][NVENC]: Recording and streaming of NVENC applications do not work. [2421622]
- [DirectX 11 games]: Mouse cursor causes FPS to go out of sync with windowed GSync.[2411009]
- [ARK Survival]: Improved game stability. [2420789]
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: Improved game stability. [2416743]
- [Witcher 3 Wild Hunt]: Flickering occurs during gameplay. [200455193]
- [Monster Hunter World]: Corruption is seen when Volume Rendering is off. [2400914]
- [Far Cry 5]: Flickering occurs during gameplay. [2400207]