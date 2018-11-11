NVIDIA: GeForce-Grafikkarten-Treiber 416.81 für Battlefield 5 - 4Players.de

 

NVIDIA: GeForce-Grafikkarten-Treiber 416.81 für Battlefield 5

NVIDIA
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Nvidia

NVIDIA: GeForce-Grafikkarten-Treiber 416.81 für Battlefield 5

NVIDIA hat den neuen Game-Ready-Treiber 416.81 für GeForce-Grafikkarten veröffentlicht. Der Treiber wurde speziell für Battlefield 5 optimiert. Game-Ready-Treiber erhalten von Microsoft das WHQL-Zertifikat. Der aktualisierte Treiber kann bei NVIDIA, Geforce.com oder via GeForce Experience runtergeladen werden (Release-Notes).

"Die NVIDIA Game-Ready-Treiber sind direkt zum oder vor dem Start der Spiele verfügbar und bieten GeForce-Gamern stets das beste Spielerlebnis, da die NVIDIA-Ingenieure bis zur letzten Minute daran arbeiten, die Leistung und das Gameplay zu optimieren. Als zusätzlicher Qualitätsnachweis ist jeder Game-Ready-Treiber von Microsoft WHQL-zertifiziert", schreibt NVIDIA.

Fixed Issues
  • [Windows Defender Application Guard][vGPU][Surround]: Edge Browser with Application Guard cannot be opened when Surround is enabled. [200443580]
  • [Turing GPU]: Multi-monitor idle power draw is very high. [2400161]
  • [GeForce RTX 2080 Ti][G-Sync]: Blue-screen crash may occur when exiting games when using a G-Sync monitor with a non-G-Sync monitor. [2431628]
  • [GeForce RTX 2080 Ti]: Stuttering occurs with HEVC video playback. [2414594]
  • [GeForce GTX 970]: When audio playback is paused, audio receiver switches from multi-channel to stereo. Increased period from 5 seconds to 10 seconds. [2327715]
  • [GeForce GTX 1060]AV receiver switches to 2-channel stereo mode after 5 seconds of audio idle. [2204857]
  • [SLI][NVIDIA TITAN X][NVENC]: Recording and streaming of NVENC applications do not work. [2421622]
  • [DirectX 11 games]: Mouse cursor causes FPS to go out of sync with windowed GSync.[2411009]
  • [ARK Survival]: Improved game stability. [2420789]
  • [Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: Improved game stability. [2416743]
  • [Witcher 3 Wild Hunt]: Flickering occurs during gameplay. [200455193]
  • [Monster Hunter World]: Corruption is seen when Volume Rendering is off. [2400914]
  • [Far Cry 5]: Flickering occurs during gameplay. [2400207]

Quelle: NVIDIA

