nVidia: GeForce-Grafikkarten-Treiber 417.71 für RTX 2060 und G-Sync kompatible Monitore - 4Players.de

"Connect the monitor to your GeForce RTX 20-Series or GeForce GTX 10-Series graphics card using a DisplayPort cable



Enable the Variable Refresh Rate functionality of your display by using the monitor's controls and On-Screen Display

Open the NVIDIA Control Panel from the bottom right of Windows

Expand the "Display" section

Click on " Set up G-SYNC "

Tick the " Enable G-SYNC, G-SYNC Compatible " box

Tick the " Enable settings for the selected display model " box

Click " Apply " on the bottom right

If the above isn't available, or isn't working, you may need to go to "Manage 3D Settings", click the "Global" tab, scroll down to "Monitor Technology", select "G-SYNC Compatible" in the drop down, and then click "Apply"