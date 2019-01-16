nVidia: GeForce-Grafikkarten-Treiber 417.71 für RTX 2060 und G-Sync kompatible Monitore - 4Players.de

Der Grafikkarten-Treiber wird G-Sync auf den folgenden FreeSync-Monitoren automatisch aktivieren: Acer XFA240, Acer XG270HU, Acer XV273K, Acer XZ321Q, Agon AG241QG4, AOC G2590FX, Asus MG278QQ, Asus VG258QQ, Asus VG278QQ, Asus XG248, Asus XG258 und BenQ XL2740. Von nVidia überprüfte und zertifizierte FreeSync-Monitore werden mit dem Label "G-Sync Compatible" gekennzeichnet.
Darüber hinaus kann man G-Sync auf FreeSync-Monitoren auch "erzwingen", obwohl nVidia noch keine "offizielle" Freigabe/Zertifizierung für diesen Bildschirm erteilt hat. "Für Spieler, die Monitore haben, die wir noch nicht getestet haben oder die nicht validiert wurden, bieten wir die Möglichkeit, VRR [G-Sync] auch manuell zu aktivieren", heißt es. "Es gibt Hunderte von Monitormodellen, die mit dem VESA DisplayPort Adaptive-Sync-Protokoll variable Aktualisierungsraten (VRR) erreichen können. Das VRR-Spielerlebnis kann jedoch stark variieren."
Anleitung:
- "Connect the monitor to your GeForce RTX 20-Series or GeForce GTX 10-Series graphics card using a DisplayPort cable
- Enable the Variable Refresh Rate functionality of your display by using the monitor's controls and On-Screen Display
- Open the NVIDIA Control Panel from the bottom right of Windows
- Expand the "Display" section
- Click on "Set up G-SYNC"
- Tick the "Enable G-SYNC, G-SYNC Compatible" box
- Tick the "Enable settings for the selected display model" box
- Click "Apply" on the bottom right
- If the above isn't available, or isn't working, you may need to go to "Manage 3D Settings", click the "Global" tab, scroll down to "Monitor Technology", select "G-SYNC Compatible" in the drop down, and then click "Apply"
- Additionally, you may need to go to "Change Resolution" on the left nav and apply a higher refresh rate, or different resolution"