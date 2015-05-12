Elite Dangerous: Startet im nächsten Jahr auf PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 4 Pro - 4Players.de

Ich bin vor allem gespannt wie das Touch-Pad des PS4 Controllers eingebunden wird und wie die "Optimierungen" für die PS4 Pro ausfallen.
Elite Dangerous startet im nächsten Jahr auf PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 4 Pro
"We're thrilled to bring Elite Dangerous to PlayStation 4', sagte David Braben (Frontier CEO und Elite co-creator). "Elite Dangerous is unlike any other space game, with a rich multiplayer or single-player space, a true-to-life galaxy including our own entire night sky, real physics, unique ship handling characteristics and a player-driven narrative that's really heating up. The galaxy has been stable for centuries, but all that is about to change. PlayStation 4 players will be joining our galaxy at a very exciting time."
Letztes aktuelles Video: PS4-Trailer