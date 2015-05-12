Elite Dangerous: Startet im nächsten Jahr auf PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 4 Pro - 4Players.de

Test: Elite Dangerous
85

“Das großartige Vor-Ort-Gefühl und die überzeugende Cockpit-Simulation heben das Spiel in der Virtual Reality auf eine neue Stufe.”

 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Elite Dangerous
85

“Das großartige Vor-Ort-Gefühl und die überzeugende Cockpit-Simulation heben das Spiel in der Virtual Reality auf eine neue Stufe.”

Test: Elite Dangerous
80

“Große spielerische Freiheit und ein hervorragendes Fluggefühl zeichnen das etwas starre und altmodische Weltraumabenteuer aus.”

 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Elite Dangerous
85

“Das großartige Vor-Ort-Gefühl und die überzeugende Cockpit-Simulation heben das Spiel in der Virtual Reality auf eine neue Stufe.”

Test: Elite Dangerous
81

“Große spielerische Freiheit und trotz der Beschränkung auf Gamepads ein hervorragendes Fluggefühl zeichnen das etwas altmodische Onlineabenteuer auch auf Xbox One aus.”

Leserwertung: 79% [3]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Elite Dangerous startet im nächsten Jahr auf PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 4 Pro

Elite Dangerous wird im nächsten Jahr für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 4 Pro erscheinen, dies gab Frontier Developments soeben bekannt. Es soll im zweiten Quartal 2017 (April bis Juni) erhältlich sein. Die PS4-Version wird zugleich den Season Pass "Elite Dangerous: Horizons" enthalten, das Touchpad auf dem Controller nutzen (Navigation) und eine optionale Bewegungssteuerung zur Kopfdrehung bieten. Das Weltraumspiel wird ebenfalls für PS4 Pro angepasst.

"We're thrilled to bring Elite Dangerous to PlayStation 4', sagte David Braben (Frontier CEO und Elite co-creator). "Elite Dangerous is unlike any other space game, with a rich multiplayer or single-player space, a true-to-life galaxy including our own entire night sky, real physics, unique ship handling characteristics and a player-driven narrative that's really heating up. The galaxy has been stable for centuries, but all that is about to change. PlayStation 4 players will be joining our galaxy at a very exciting time."

Letztes aktuelles Video: PS4-Trailer


Quelle: Frontier Developments

Kommentare

DonDonat schrieb am
Freut mich für alle PS4 Besitzer die bisher noch nicht die Gelegenheit hatten ED spielen zu können :)
Ich bin vor allem gespannt wie das Touch-Pad des PS4 Controllers eingebunden wird und wie die "Optimierungen" für die PS4 Pro ausfallen.
SirPrize schrieb am
Na endlich! So lange hab ich drauf gewartet.
