Spielkultur: Henry Cavill wird zum Witcher - 4Players.de

Henry Cavill wird zum Witcher. pic.twitter.com/Oq0waGKh0E— NetflixDE (@NetflixDE) 4. September 2018
Laut Produktionsleiterin Lauren S. Hissrich sei der britische Schauspieler von Anfang an dabei und voller Leidenschaft gewesen. Und das bevor überhaupt Autoren oder Scripte vorlagen:
He was my first meeting. I didn’t have writers or scripts yet – just a greenlight and a lot of passion. That was four months ago, and I’ve never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS Geralt. He always has been. I’m so thrilled to welcome HENRY CAVILL to the #Witcher family.— Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) 4. September 2018
Cavill selbst teilte währenddessen schon mal via Facebook seine neue Adresse mit: