Spielkultur: Henry Cavill wird zum Witcher - 4Players.de

Spielkultur
Sonstiges
Henry Cavill wird zum Witcher

Superman-Darsteller Henry Cavill wird in der neuen Witcher-Serie von Netflix (wir berichteten) die Rolle von Geralt von Riva übernehmen, wie der Streaming-Anbieter via Twitter mitteilt:


Laut Produktionsleiterin Lauren S. Hissrich sei der britische Schauspieler von Anfang an dabei und voller Leidenschaft gewesen. Und das bevor überhaupt Autoren oder Scripte vorlagen:


Cavill selbst teilte währenddessen schon mal via Facebook seine neue Adresse mit:




Quelle: Netflix / Lauren Hissrich / Henry Cavill / Twitter / Facebook

Kommentare

Danilot schrieb am
Idris Elba als Gerald von Riva? Am besten weiß geschminkt sozusager als Konter-Blackwashing.
Die Idee ist schon etwas krotesk (selbst wenn er einfach als farbiger Gerald spielen würde). Und das schreibe ich als selbst farbiger Mensch.
Kajetan schrieb am
Raskir hat geschrieben: ?
vor 17 Minuten
 Idris Elba? Wtf? Warum Idris Elba? Ich mein ich liebe Idris Elba und hoffe er wird der neue Bond.
Wird er nicht. Vielleicht wird es durchaus ein dunkelhäutiger Schauspieler werden, aber Elba nicht. Vor ein paar Tagen hat er der Rolle eine Absage erteilt. Eigentlich ziemlich oft in den letzten Jahren, aber irgendwie will niemand aufhören ihn ständig danach zu fragen :)
Aber bei einer Rolle die wirklich nicht schwer ist, jemanden nehmen der optisch komplett anders ist für eine Rolle die sich unter anderem besonders durch das äußere definiert, ne da geh ich nicht mit. Da gibt es genügend Schauspieler die schauspielerisch genauso passen aber optisch einfach besser passen. Idris Elba. Also wirklich :)
Idris Elba hat keinen allzu schlechten Heimdall abgegeben.
Raksoris schrieb am
Idris Elba? Wollen die den mit CGI weiß machen oder was :D
Raskir schrieb am
Idris Elba? Wtf? Warum Idris Elba? Ich mein ich liebe Idris Elba und hoffe er wird der neue Bond. Aber bei einer Rolle die wirklich nicht schwer ist, jemanden nehmen der optisch komplett anders ist für eine Rolle die sich unter anderem besonders durch das äußere definiert, ne da geh ich nicht mit. Da gibt es genügend Schauspieler die schauspielerisch genauso passen aber optisch einfach besser passen. Idris Elba. Also wirklich :)
Usul schrieb am
muecke-the-lietz hat geschrieben: ?
vor 22 Minuten
Idris Elba
Oh ja... auf DIE Diskussionen hätte ich mich sehr gefreut. :)
schrieb am