 

Spielkultur: Live-Streamer "MrDeadMoth" wird nach vermeintlichem Angriff auf seine Frau festgenommen - 4Players.de

Spielkultur
Sonstiges
von ,

Streamer "MrDeadMoth" wird nach vermeintlichem Angriff auf seine Frau während eines Livestreams festgenommen

Der australische Streamer "MrDeadMoth" wurde nach einem Wutanfall, der live im Stream zu hören und zu sehen war, mittlerweile von der Polizei in Gewahrsam genommen (Quellen: Newsweek und Dexerto). Der Streamer war wütend darüber, dass seine (schwangere) Frau ihn mehrfach bat, mit dem Spielen von Fortnite aufzuhören, weil er wohl zu lange gespielt hatte, worauf er ziemlich wütend reagierte. Nachdem die verbale Auseinandersetzung heftiger wurde, stand der Streamer auf und bewegte sich aus dem Blickfeld der Kamera. Daraufhin hörte man seine Frau im Hintergrund schreien. Auch ein weinendes Kind war zu hören. MrDeadMoth kehrte zunächst auf seinen Stuhl zurück, setzte den Streit aber energischer fort und bewegte sich erneut zu seiner Frau (nicht sichtbar). Diesmal sind die Schreie der Frau deutlicher zu hören.

Mitschnitte des Vorfalls (Warnung: Das Filmmaterial ist verstörend):


Mittlerweile sind sowohl der Twitch-Account als auch der Twitter-Account von "MrDeadMoth" gesperrt worden. Quellen aus dem Streamer-Umfeld behaupten, dass "Mr. DeadMoth von den Behörden festgenommen wurde" und etwaige "Anklagen gegen seine Frau fallen gelassen wurden". Zunächst war die Rede davon, dass die Polizei beide Personen festgenommen hatte.



Quelle: Newsweek, dexerto

Kommentare

LePie schrieb am
Das wirklich deprimierende an solchen Fällen ist, dass es abseits der Kamera in der Regel noch übler zugeht ...
/edit: yop
Mrdeadmoth has a previous arrest record. Harassment, assault etc. so when the charges are put against him I?ll update you with a previous record he?ll probably be looking at some time also for those asking his wife had charges dropped against her she was let out of holding.
schrieb am