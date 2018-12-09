Spielkultur: Live-Streamer "MrDeadMoth" wird nach vermeintlichem Angriff auf seine Frau festgenommen - 4Players.de

Mitschnitte des Vorfalls (Warnung: Das Filmmaterial ist verstörend):
Twitch streamer MrDeadMoth hits his wife with domestic abuse live on stream. Absolutely horrific. According to @Cylints the wife is okay and the streamer has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/BOvEucP5io— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) 9. Dezember 2018
There is unfortunately an even worse second part with their child crying in the background. pic.twitter.com/oauoNi2ZUk— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) 9. Dezember 2018
Mittlerweile sind sowohl der Twitch-Account als auch der Twitter-Account von "MrDeadMoth" gesperrt worden. Quellen aus dem Streamer-Umfeld behaupten, dass "Mr. DeadMoth von den Behörden festgenommen wurde" und etwaige "Anklagen gegen seine Frau fallen gelassen wurden". Zunächst war die Rede davon, dass die Polizei beide Personen festgenommen hatte.
I have just received confirmation via @Cylints that @MrDeadMoth has been apprehended by authorities. He briefly evaded police but he has now been caught. All of the charges on his wife have also been dropped.— jâ¡ck (@RevvOCE) 9. Dezember 2018
Mrdeadmoth has a previous arrest record. Harassment, assault etc. so when the charges are put against him I’ll update you with a previous record he’ll probably be looking at some time also for those asking his wife had charges dropped against her she was let out of holding.— Ù (@Cylints) 9. Dezember 2018