DICE Awards: 2017: Overwatch zum "Spiel des Jahres" gewählt; Uncharted 4 und Inside mehrfach prämiert - 4Players.de

DICE Awards
Events
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin

D.I.C.E. Awards 2017 - Overwatch ist das "Spiel des Jahres"; Uncharted 4 und Inside mehrfach prämiert

DICE Awards (Events) von Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences
DICE Awards (Events) von Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences - Bildquelle: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences
Overwatch hat die Auszeichnung "Spiel des Jahres" bei den diesjährigen D.I.C.E. Awards gewonnen. Der Shooter von Blizzard Entertainment konnte sich gegen Battlefield 1, Inside, Pokémon GO und Uncharted 4: A Thief's End durchsetzen. Die gerne als "Oscars der Spielebranche" bezeichnete Auszeichnung wurde im Rahmen des D.I.C.E. Summits (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) zum 20. Mal verliehen. Gewählt wurden die von "Expertengruppen" nominierten Spiele von den Mitgliedern der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS).

Insgesamt vier Auszeichnungen gingen an Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, und zwar in den Kategorien "Outstanding Technical Achievement", "Outstanding Achievement in Story", "Outstanding Achievement in Animation", "Adventure Game of the Year". Als "Immersive Reality Game of the Year" wurde Superhot VR prämiert. Dark Souls 3 setzte sich bei den Rollenspielen und Steep bei den Sporttiteln durch. Drei Preise gingen an Inside (D.I.C.E. Sprite Award, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction).

Game of the Year
  • Overwatch
  • Battlefield 1
  • Inside
  • Pokemon Go
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
  • Inside
  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
  • Battlefield 1
  • The Last Guardian
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
  • Overwatch
  • I Expect You to Die
  • Inside
  • Owlboy
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
  • Overwatch
  • Battlefield 1
  • Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
  • Titanfall 2
  • The Division

Handheld Game of the Year
  • Pokemon Sonne & Mond
  • Dragon Quest Builders
  • Fire Emblem Fates
  • Kirby: Planet Robobot
  • Severed

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
  • Civilization 6
  • The Banner Saga 2
  • Deus Ex Go
  • Fire Emblem Fates
  • XCOM 2

Sports Game of the Year
  • Steep
  • FIFA 17
  • Madden NFL 17
  • MLB The Show 16
  • NBA 2K17

RPG/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year
  • Dark Souls 3
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Hyper Light Drifter
  • The Division
  • World of Warcraft: Legion

Racing Game of the Year
  • Forza Horizon 3
  • Driveclub VR

Fighting Game of the Year
  • Street Fighter 5
  • EA Sports UFC 2
  • Guilty Gear Xrd - Revelator
  • Killer Instinct Season 3
  • Pokken Tournament

Family Game of the Year
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Dragon Quest Builders
  • Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens
  • Rock Band Rivals
  • Super Mario Maker 3DS

Immersive Reality Game of the Year
  • Superhot VR
  • Eagle Flight
  • I Expect You To Die
  • The Lab
  • Job Simulator

Outstanding Technical Achievement
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Battlefield 1
  • No Man's Sky
  • Overwatch
  • Titanfall 2

Outstanding Achievement in Story
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Firewatch
  • Inside
  • Oxenfree
  • That Dragon, Cancer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
  • Battlefield 1
  • Inside
  • The Last Guardian
  • Quantum Break
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
  • Doom
  • Abzu
  • Battlefield 1
  • The Last Guardian
  • Titanfall 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character
  • The Last Guardian - Trico
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Reyes
  • Firewatch - Delilah
  • Firewatch - Henry
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - Nathan Drake

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
  • Inside
  • Battlefield 1
  • Firewatch
  • The Last Guardian
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Outstanding Achievement in Animation
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Inside
  • The Last Guardian
  • Overwatch
  • Street Fighter 5

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
  • Inside
  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
  • Firewatch
  • Superhot
  • That Dragon, Cancer

Adventure Game of the Year
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Firewatch
  • Inside
  • King's Quest: The Complete Collection
  • The Last Guardian

Action Game of the Year
  • Overwatch
  • Battlefield 1
  • Doom
  • Gears of War 4
  • Titanfall 2

Mobile Game of the Year
  • Pokemon Go
  • Clash Royale
  • Crashlands
  • Gardenscapes - New Acres
  • Reigns

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
  • Eagle Flight
  • I Expect You To Die
  • Job Simulator
  • Tilt Brush
  • SUPERHOT VR

Quelle: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences

Diowan schrieb am
Oje oje...echt traurig dass ein Multiplayertitel vor allen anderen steht. Mir fehlt da jegliches Verständniss für. Das sagt aber auch anscheinend einiges über die Singleplayerspiele aus die letztes Jahr erschienen sind, wenn es von denen keiner auf's Treppchen geschafft hat
