Die Auszeichnung "Spiel des Jahres" können Cuphead, Horizon Zero Dawn, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Super Mario Odyssey oder The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild erhalten.
Insgesamt wurden 68 unterschiedliche Spiele nominiert. Die meisten Nominierungen entfielen auf Horizon Zero Dawn, und zwar zehn. The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild wurde sechsmal vorgeschlagen; Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice und Uncharted: The Lost Legacy jeweils fünfmal. Viermal nominiert wurden Gorogoa, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds und Super Mario Odyssey.
Game of the Year
- Cuphead
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Gorogoa
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Gorogoa
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Cuphead
- For Honor
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Cuphead
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Little Nightmares
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Bayek
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - Senua
- Horizon Zero Dawn - Aloy
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Iden Versio
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Chloe Fraiser
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Cuphead
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- RiME
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
- Destiny 2
- Injustice 2
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Night in the Woods
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Adventure Game of the Year
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Family Game of the Year
- DropMix
- GNOG
- Just Dance 2018
- SingStar Celebration
- Snipperclips
Fighting Game of the Year
- ARMS
- Injustice 2
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Nidhogg 2
- Tekken 7
Racing Game of the Year
- DiRT 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Project CARS 2
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
- NieR: Automata
- Persona 5
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
Sports Game of the Year
- Everybody's Golf
- FIFA 18
- Golf Clash
- Madden NFL 18
- MLB The Show 17
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Endless Space 2
- Halo Wars 2
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Total War: Warhammer 2
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Robo Recall
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
- The Invisible Hours
- Wilson's Heart
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
- Robo Recall
- Space Pirate Trainer
- Wilson's Heart
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
- Everything
- Gorogoa
- Night in the Woods
- Pyre
- Snipperclips
Handheld Game of the Year
- Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King
- Etrian Odyssey 5: Beyond the Myth
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- Monster Hunter Stories
Mobile Game of the Year
- Cat Quest
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Gorogoa
- Monument Valley 2
- Splitter Critters
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands