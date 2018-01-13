DICE Awards

Die Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) hat die Nominierungen für die D.I.C.E. Awards bekannt gegeben. Die Auszeichnungen werden im Rahmen des D.I.C.E. Summits (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain; #DICE18) am 22. Februar 2018 verliehen; hierzulande: 23. Februar um 5:00 Uhr. Die von einigen Leuten gerne als "Oscars der Spielebranche" bezeichnete Auszeichnung wird zum 21. Mal vergeben. Die nominierten Spiele wurden von diversen "Expertengruppen" festgelegt. Ab jetzt dürfen die Mitglieder der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences über die Gewinner entscheiden.

Die Auszeichnung "Spiel des Jahres" können Cuphead, Horizon Zero Dawn, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Super Mario Odyssey oder The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild erhalten.

Insgesamt wurden 68 unterschiedliche Spiele nominiert. Die meisten Nominierungen entfielen auf Horizon Zero Dawn, und zwar zehn. The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild wurde sechsmal vorgeschlagen; Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice und Uncharted: The Lost Legacy jeweils fünfmal. Viermal nominiert wurden Gorogoa, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds und Super Mario Odyssey.

Game of the Year
  • Cuphead
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
  • Gorogoa
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
  • Gorogoa
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

Outstanding Achievement in Animation
  • Cuphead
  • For Honor
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
  • Cuphead
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Little Nightmares
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Character
  • Assassin's Creed Origins - Bayek
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - Senua
  • Horizon Zero Dawn - Aloy
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 - Iden Versio
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Chloe Fraiser

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
  • Call of Duty: WW2
  • Cuphead
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • RiME
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
  • Destiny 2
  • Injustice 2
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Story
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Night in the Woods
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Outstanding Technical Achievement
  • Assassin's Creed Origins
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Action Game of the Year
  • Call of Duty: WW2
  • Cuphead
  • Destiny 2
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Adventure Game of the Year
  • Assassin's Creed Origins
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Family Game of the Year
  • DropMix
  • GNOG
  • Just Dance 2018
  • SingStar Celebration
  • Snipperclips

Fighting Game of the Year
  • ARMS
  • Injustice 2
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
  • Nidhogg 2
  • Tekken 7

Racing Game of the Year
  • DiRT 4
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Project CARS 2

Role-Playing Game of the Year
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2
  • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
  • NieR: Automata
  • Persona 5
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera

Sports Game of the Year
  • Everybody's Golf
  • FIFA 18
  • Golf Clash
  • Madden NFL 18
  • MLB The Show 17

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
  • Endless Space 2
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • Total War: Warhammer 2
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena
  • Robo Recall
  • Star Trek Bridge Crew
  • The Invisible Hours
  • Wilson's Heart

Immersive Reality Game of the Year
  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena
  • Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
  • Robo Recall
  • Space Pirate Trainer
  • Wilson's Heart

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
  • Everything
  • Gorogoa
  • Night in the Woods
  • Pyre
  • Snipperclips

Handheld Game of the Year
  • Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King
  • Etrian Odyssey 5: Beyond the Myth
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
  • Metroid: Samus Returns
  • Monster Hunter Stories

Mobile Game of the Year
  • Cat Quest
  • Fire Emblem Heroes
  • Gorogoa
  • Monument Valley 2
  • Splitter Critters

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
  • Call of Duty: WW2
  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Quelle: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences

