D.I.C.E. Awards: Spiel des Jahres kann God of War, Into the Breach, Spider-Man, RDR 2 oder Obra Dinn werden - 4Players.de

 

D.I.C.E. Awards: Spiel des Jahres kann God of War, Into the Breach, Spider-Man, RDR 2 oder Obra Dinn werden

D.I.C.E. Awards
Awards
Alias: DICE Awards

von ,

D.I.C.E. Awards: Spiel des Jahres kann God of War, Into the Breach, Spider-Man, RDR 2 oder Obra Dinn werden

D.I.C.E. Awards (Awards) von Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences
D.I.C.E. Awards (Awards) von Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences - Bildquelle: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences
Die Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) hat die Nominierungen für die diesjährigen D.I.C.E. Awards bekannt gegeben. Die gerne als "Oscars der Spielebranche" bezeichnete Auszeichnung wird zum 22. Mal im Rahmen des D.I.C.E. Summits (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain; #DICE19) am 13. Februar 2019 verliehen; hierzulande: 14. Februar 2019 um 5:00 Uhr. Die nominierten Spiele wurden von diversen "Expertengruppen" festgelegt. Ab jetzt dürfen die Mitglieder der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences über die Gewinner entscheiden.

Die Auszeichnung "Spiel des Jahres" können God of War, Into the Breach, Marvel's Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2 oder Return of the Obra Dinn gewinnen.

Die meisten Nominierungen (ein Dutzend) konnte God of War für sich verbuchen. Marvel's Spider-Man wurde für elf Auszeichnungen nominiert. Red Dead Redemption 2 kann maximal acht Preise erhalten. Return of the Obra Dinn wurde sechsmal nominiert. Jeweils vier Nominierungen entfielen auf Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Detroit: Become Human, Florence und Into the Breach. In diesem Jahr wird Bonnie Ross, Microsoft Corporate Vice President und Head of 343 Industries, in die Hall of Fame aufgenommen.

Game of the Year
  • God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Achievement in Animation
  • God of War
  • GRIS
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Moss
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • GRIS
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)
  • God of War (Atreus)
  • God of War (Kratos)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Forgotton Anne
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
  • Battlefield 5
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Florence
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Technical Achievement
  • ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • Battlefield 5
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

Action Game of the Year
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Celeste
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Far Cry 5
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year
  • ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • Kirby Star Allies
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Unravel Two

Fighting Game of the Year
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
  • Dragon Ball Fighter Z
  • SoulCalibur 6
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • F1 2018
  • Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year
  • FIFA 19
  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
  • Bad North
  • Frostpunk
  • Into the Breach
  • Northgard
  • RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
  • ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • Beat Saber
  • Dr. Grordbort's Invaders
  • Tónandi
  • Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year
  • ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • Beat Saber
  • Moss
  • Sprint Vector
  • Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
  • Celeste
  • Florence
  • Into the Breach
  • Minit
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year
  • Dandara
  • Donut County
  • Dragalia Lost
  • Florence
  • Oddmar

Online Game of the Year
  • Fortnite
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Laser League
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
  • God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
  • Florence
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn



Quelle: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences

