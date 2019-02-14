 

D.I.C.E. Awards: 2019: God of War räumt ab, Red Dead Redemption 2 geht fest leer aus - 4Players.de

D.I.C.E. Awards
Awards
Alias: DICE Awards
D.I.C.E. Awards 2019 - God of War räumt ab, Red Dead Redemption 2 geht fest leer aus

God of War hat bei den D.I.C.E. Awards 2019 mächtig abgeräumt und vor allem den Hauptkonkurrenten Red Dead Redemption 2 in nahezu allen Kategorien geschlagen. Das PlayStation-4-exklusive Abenteuer von Sony Interactive Entertainment und SIE Santa Monica Studio gewann neun Auszeichnungen, darunter den Hauptpreis "Game of the Year" sowie "Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction" und "Outstanding Achievement in Game Design". Neben God of War konnte nur ein Spiel mehr als einen Award abräumen, und zwar Celeste. Das Indie-Spiel gewann die beiden Kategorien "Action Game of the Year" und "Outstanding Achievement in an Independent Game".

Die gerne als "Oscars der Spielebranche" bezeichnete Auszeichnung wurde zum 22. Mal im Rahmen des D.I.C.E. Summits (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain; #DICE19) verliehen. Die nominierten Spiele wurden von diversen "Expertengruppen" festgelegt. Die Mitglieder der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (über 30.000) durften über die Gewinner entscheiden.

Action Game of the Year
  • Gewinner: Celeste
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Far Cry 5
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Outstanding achievement in character
  • Gewinner: Kratos (God of War)
  • Arthur Morgan (Red Dead Redemption 2)
  • Atreus (God of War)
  • Peter Parker (Marvel's Spider-Man)
  • Kassandra (Assasin's Creed Odyssey)

Outstanding achievement in story
  • Gewinner: God of War
  • Assasin's Creed Odyssey
  • Florence
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Online Game of the Year
  • Gewinner: Fortnite
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Laser League
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Sea of Thieves

Outstanding achievement in game design
  • Gewinner: God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • Subnautica

Outstanding technical achievement
  • Gewinner: Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Astro-Bot
  • Battlefield 5
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man

Hall of Fame Award
  • Gewinner: Bonnie Ross (343 Industries)

Outstanding achievement in art direction
  • Gewinner: God of War
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Gris
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding achievement in animation
  • Gewinner: Marvel's Spider-Man
  • God of War
  • Gris
  • Moss
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

Racing Game of the Year
  • Gewinner: Forza Horizon 4
  • F1 2018
  • Wreckfest

Sports Game of the Year
  • Gewinner: Mario Tennis Aces
  • EA Sport's FIFA 19
  • MLB the Show 18

Fighting Game of the Year
  • Gewinner: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Blazblue Cross-Tag Battle
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Soul Calibur 6

Family Game of the Year
  • Gewinner: Unravel 2
  • Astro-Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Kirby Star Allies
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • Starlink Battle For Atlas

Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year
  • Gewinner: Into The Brech
  • Bad North
  • Frostpunk
  • Northgard
  • Rimworld

Role-Playing Game of the Year
  • Gewinner: Monster Hunter: World
  • Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age
  • Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom
  • Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
  • Assasin's Creed Odyssey

Adventure Game of the Year
  • Gewinner: God of War
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding achievement in an independent game
  • Gewinner: Celeste
  • Florence
  • Into the Breach
  • Minit
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year
  • Gewinner: Florence
  • Dandara
  • Donut County
  • Dragalia Lost
  • Oddmar

Outstanding achievement in original music composition
  • Gewinner: God of War
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Forgotten Anne
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Tetris Effect

Outstanding achievement in sound design
  • Gewinner: God of War
  • Battlefield 5
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Moss

Immersive Reality technical achievement
  • Gewinner: Tónandi
  • Astro-Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Beat Saber
  • Dr. Gordbort's Invaders
  • Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year
  • Gewinner: Beat Saber
  • Astro-Bot: Rescue Mission
  • Moss
  • Sprint Vector
  • Transference

Outstanding achievement in game direction
  • Gewinner: God of War
  • Florence
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Game of the Year
  • Gewinner: God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn





Quelle: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, Polygon

Kommentare

Raskir schrieb am
Also einige der gewinner sind schon kurios. Darunter auch einige kategorien mit god of war. Soooo gut in allen bereichen war es nicht. Aber ok, was soll man sagen wenn rdr online als bestes onlinespiel nominiert wurde... Neben sea of thieves...
schrieb am