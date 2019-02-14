D.I.C.E. Awards: 2019: God of War räumt ab, Red Dead Redemption 2 geht fest leer aus - 4Players.de

Die gerne als "Oscars der Spielebranche" bezeichnete Auszeichnung wurde zum 22. Mal im Rahmen des D.I.C.E. Summits (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain; #DICE19) verliehen. Die nominierten Spiele wurden von diversen "Expertengruppen" festgelegt. Die Mitglieder der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (über 30.000) durften über die Gewinner entscheiden.
Action Game of the Year
- Gewinner: Celeste
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Far Cry 5
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Outstanding achievement in character
- Gewinner: Kratos (God of War)
- Arthur Morgan (Red Dead Redemption 2)
- Atreus (God of War)
- Peter Parker (Marvel's Spider-Man)
- Kassandra (Assasin's Creed Odyssey)
Outstanding achievement in story
- Gewinner: God of War
- Assasin's Creed Odyssey
- Florence
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Online Game of the Year
- Gewinner: Fortnite
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Laser League
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Sea of Thieves
Outstanding achievement in game design
- Gewinner: God of War
- Into the Breach
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Subnautica
Outstanding technical achievement
- Gewinner: Red Dead Redemption 2
- Astro-Bot
- Battlefield 5
- God of War
- Marvel's Spider-Man
Hall of Fame Award
- Gewinner: Bonnie Ross (343 Industries)
Outstanding achievement in art direction
- Gewinner: God of War
- Detroit: Become Human
- Gris
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Outstanding achievement in animation
- Gewinner: Marvel's Spider-Man
- God of War
- Gris
- Moss
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Racing Game of the Year
- Gewinner: Forza Horizon 4
- F1 2018
- Wreckfest
Sports Game of the Year
- Gewinner: Mario Tennis Aces
- EA Sport's FIFA 19
- MLB the Show 18
Fighting Game of the Year
- Gewinner: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Blazblue Cross-Tag Battle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Soul Calibur 6
Family Game of the Year
- Gewinner: Unravel 2
- Astro-Bot: Rescue Mission
- Kirby Star Allies
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- Starlink Battle For Atlas
Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year
- Gewinner: Into The Brech
- Bad North
- Frostpunk
- Northgard
- Rimworld
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Gewinner: Monster Hunter: World
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
- Assasin's Creed Odyssey
Adventure Game of the Year
- Gewinner: God of War
- Detroit: Become Human
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Outstanding achievement in an independent game
- Gewinner: Celeste
- Florence
- Into the Breach
- Minit
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Portable Game of the Year
- Gewinner: Florence
- Dandara
- Donut County
- Dragalia Lost
- Oddmar
Outstanding achievement in original music composition
- Gewinner: God of War
- Detroit: Become Human
- Forgotten Anne
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Tetris Effect
Outstanding achievement in sound design
- Gewinner: God of War
- Battlefield 5
- Detroit: Become Human
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Moss
Immersive Reality technical achievement
- Gewinner: Tónandi
- Astro-Bot: Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Dr. Gordbort's Invaders
- Torn
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Gewinner: Beat Saber
- Astro-Bot: Rescue Mission
- Moss
- Sprint Vector
- Transference
Outstanding achievement in game direction
- Gewinner: God of War
- Florence
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Game of the Year
- Gewinner: God of War
- Into the Breach
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn