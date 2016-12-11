4Sceners: Viele der großartigen Tracks aus unserer Music & Art Disk "Analysis" finden sich im BitJam Podcast #211 wieder. - 4Players.de

von Bobic,
Analysis - Der Podcast
Analysis heißt unsere Vision mit welcher wir die Kunstformen Music Disk, Slideshow, Diskmag und Szenedemo für die neue Generation aufbereitet haben. Das Mammutprojekt erreichte den ersten Platz beim Interactive-Wettbewerb der Evoke 2016 Demo-Party in Köln. Nun gehen wir einen Schritt zurück und bringen große Teile der wunderschönen Musik aus Analysis direkt in eure Musik-Player mit der mittlerweile 211. Ausgabe des BitJam Podcasts. Die beiden Megamixe dauern jeweils eine knappe Stunde und berieseln euch mit den Soundwelten solch großartigen Musikern und Acts wie Chris Hülsbeck, Moby, Willbe, Absolute Valentine, Muffler, Scorpik, For Astronauts and Satellites und vielen weiteren!
Mixed by Vincenzo, logo by KF
Track List #211a:
01. Elwood - The Guild Rewind
02. Vincenzo - Eleven
03. Danger Mode - Meridian Cruisin
04. NightStop - Night Beach
05. Rapture - Startlit Sky
06. Instant Remedy - Paranoima Cracktro - Ready
07. Kubbi - Overworld
08. Virgill - Just Chip It
09. Pink - Elevator Boy
10. Chris Huelsbeck, Jan Zottmann & Fabian del Priore - Those Were The Days
11. SONiCRANGE - 64 Steps 2 Eternity
12. Astronauts and Satellites - Point All Your Weapons To The Sky
13. Big Giant Circles - The Chiptune Legacy
14. Elmobo (aka. Moby) - Are You Skilled
Total playing time: 57:02
Track List #211b:
01. Absolute Valentine - Bad News
02. Nervous Testpilot - Make The Symbols Work
03. Raiden - Lunar Sunset Theatre
04. Chaser - Liquid Dragon
05. Scorpik - Mystyc
06. Melcom - Gotham Protector
07. Wright & Bastard, Amon Bay, Dreadmaul & Epidemic - Splinter
08. WillBe - Looking Into The Heart Of Light
09. Falcon - Polar Walves
10. Muffler - Valentine
11. Glxblt - Containment Breach
Total playing time: 47:42
BitJam Episode #211a: [download mp3] - [download cue sheet]
BitJam Episode #211b: [download mp3] - [download cue sheet]
