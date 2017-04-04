4Sceners: Analysis von Bitfellas (u.a. 4Sceners-Autor Bobic) und Acko für Meteoriks 2017 nominiert - 4Players.de

Tolle Sache. Ich wünsche euch viel Erfolg.
von Bobic,
Analysis von Bitfellas (u.a. 4Sceners-Autor Bobic) und Acko für Meteoriks 2017 nominiert
Freudentränen, Jubeltänze, Abklatschen mit dem Sohnemann! Es gibt Gründe warum wir Zwei gerade mit stolzgeschwellter Brust umherlaufen. Denn die Nominierungen für die Meteoriks 2017 wurden veröffentlicht. Dabei handelt es sich um eine Art Oskar-Verleihung für Produktionen aus der Demosene. Gleich über zwei Nennungen dürfen wir uns freuen. Zum einen ist das auf 4Sceners gehostete Projekt Analysis, eine Music- & Art-Disk für das World Wide Web, in der Kategorie "Interactive" gelistet. Zum anderen wurde mein achtjähriger Sohn AA-Ray für die Arbeit an unseren Videos wie Teleonesis, When the ocean rose up, Shimmer oder Mineral bei "New Talent" nominiert.
Die Bekanntgabe der Gewinner erfolgt Karfreitag auf der Demo-Party Revision 2017. Sowohl die Awards-Show, als auch die gesamte Szeneveranstaltung mit allen weiteren Wettbewerben wird über die gesamte Dauer vom 14. bis 17. April live im Internet übertragen.
Die Gesamtübersicht über alle Nominierungen in den einzelnen Kategorien:
THAT'S NOT POSSIBLE ON THIS PLATFORM!
Wonderland XIII by Censor Design
Be No Sqr by Psidum, Sim, and Slimeball
Incoherent Nightmare by Arsenic
Lunatico by lft
Chiphead by KK of Altair and DMA
INTERACTIVE
Sipper by Nuance & Genesis Project
Analysis by Bitfellas & Acko
Laura by ArSoft
TIATracker by Kylearan of Cluster
viSQL by Subground4
BEST FREESTYLE GRAPHICS
Vesta by f0st of Blocktronics
Tortuga by H7 and Luciano Ayres of BLOCKTRONICS
Drowned Lullabies by Slayer
Grove of the Pilgrim Hollow by Darkki
Tribe by Oni
BEST SOUNDTRACK
Elysian by Logicoma
Calcatraz by Desire
Through The Cracks by Still
Instant God by Fairlight & cncd
Everyway by h0ffman
BEST DIRECTION
2nd stage BOSS by 0x4015 & YET11
Darkness Lay Your Eyes Upon Me by Conspiracy
Gestalt by Quite & T-Rex
Lucy by Ivory Labs
Through the Cracks by Still
BEST STORYTELLING / STORYLINE / PLOT
In The Future by HOOY-PROGRAM
Evolve by Schengen Allstars
Darkness Lay Your Eyes Upon Me by Conspiracy
Lunatico by lft
They came in peace by Gaspode
BEST LOW-END INTRO
Party Elkstravaganza by Spaceballs
Unglobal by Masters of Electric City
Higher State of Resolution by Dekadence
Harder, Better, Manic, Miner by HOOY-PROGRAM
Everyway by h0ffman and Blueberry
BEST LOW-END DEMO
Unmec by Agenda
Lunatico by lft
Across The Edge by deMarche
Wonderland XIII by Censor Design
30 Years Amstrad Megademo by Benediction & Vanity
BEST HIGH-END 4K INTRO
Outcast by Unknown Artists
Rhodium by Alcatraz
Xanax by Poo-brain & Inque
2nd stage BOSS by 0x4015 & YET11
Among the stars by LJ and Desire
BEST HIGH-END DEMO
Fermi Paradox by Mercury
Darkness Lay Your Eyes Upon Me by Conspiracy
True Colors by Still
Terminal 7 by Cocoon
Instant God by Fairlight
NEW TALENT
AA-Ray of BitFellas
FMS_Cat
branch of Ivory Labs
LJ
Andro of Poo-Brain
PUBLIC CHOICE*
Higher State of Resolution by Dekadence
2nd Stage Boss by 0x4015 and YET11
Darkness Lay Your Eyes Upon Me by Conspiracy
Variform 3 by Ekspert
fermi paradox by mercury
Lunatico by lft
