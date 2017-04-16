4Sceners: Unsere Web-Music & Art Disk "Analysis" hat den Meteoriks-Award in der Kategorie "Interactive" gewonnen! - 4Players.de

von Bobic,
Analysis gewinnt Meteoriks-Award
Eigentlich können wir es immer noch nicht fassen. Unsere Web-basierte Music & Art Disk Analysis war für den Meteoriks-Award in der Kategorie "Interactive" nominiert - und durfte diesen Preis letztendlich auch mit nach Hause nehmen!
Wir bedanken uns auch nochmal an dieser Stelle ganz herzlich bei der Jury für diese Wahl und senden unseren Respekt und beste Grüße an die anderen Nominierten. Vielen Dank, dass ihr alle solch großartige Werke aus dem Hut gezaubert habt. Macht weiter so!
Vor allem aber möchten wir uns an dieser Stelle noch einmal bei allen Grafikern und Musikern bedanken, die Analysis mit ihren großartigen Stücken und Bildern gefüllt haben, sowie insbesondere unserem Chefgrafiker KF, Musk, der mit seinem Code hervorragene Vorarbeit geleistet hat und natürlich ebenfalls unserem Chefprogrammierer Unconed, welcher wirklich Unglaubliches geleistet hat und genau an den richtigen Schrauben und Features gedreht hat. Ihr seid unglaublich!
Im folgenden, offiziellen Text der Meteoriks-Jury könnt ihr alle Gewinner der insgesamt 12 Kategorien entnehmen:
WE HAVE WINNERS!
The show is over, and I can say we had a blast! These are the winners of the Meteoriks Awards 2017, give them a round of applause!
The Meteoriks Award 2017 for NEW TALENT
goes to Andro of Poo-Brain
with an Honorable Mention for LJ
The Meteoriks Award 2017 for BEST INTERACTIVE PRODUCTION
goes to Analysis by Bitfellas & Acko
with an Honorable Mention for TIATracker by Kylearan of Cluster
The Meteoriks Award 2017 for BEST LOW-END INTRO
goes to Higher State of Resolution by Dekadence
The Meteoriks Award 2017 for BEST FREESTYLE GRAPHICS
goes to Drowned Lullabies by Slayer
with an Honorable Mention for Tortuga by H7 and Luciano Ayres of BLOCKTRONICS
The Meteoriks Award 2017 for THAT'S NOT POSSIBLE ON THIS PLATFORM!
goes to Wonderland XIII by Censor Design
The Meteoriks Award 2017 for BEST LOW-END DEMO
goes to Unmec by Agenda
The Meteoriks PUBLIC CHOICE Award 2017
goes to Darkness Lay Your Eyes Upon Me by Conspiracy
The Meteoriks Award 2017 for BEST HIGH-END 4K INTRO
goes to 2nd stage BOSS by 0x4015 & YET11
The Meteoriks Award 2017 for BEST STORYTELLING / STORYLINE / PLOT
goes to Darkness Lay Your Eyes Upon Me by Conspiracy
with an Honorable Mention for Lunatico by lft
The Meteoriks Award 2017 for BEST SOUNDTRACK
goes to Elysian by Logicoma
The Meteoriks Award 2017 for BEST DIRECTION
goes to 2nd stage BOSS by 0x4015 & YET11
with an Honorable Mention for Darkness Lay Your Eyes Upon Me by Conspiracy
The Meteoriks Award 2017 for BEST HIGH-END DEMO
goes to Darkness Lay Your Eyes Upon Me by Conspiracy
with an Honorable Mention for Fermi Paradox by Mercury
You can review the winners and all nominees on our website: https://2017.meteoriks.org/winners
We also updated our team page with the names of the jurors: https://2017.meteoriks.org/team
Thanks to Revision for hosting us, and thanks to YOU who took part by suggesting, juroring, voting -- and for making these wonderful productions in the first place!
It's been a terrific demoscene year, and that's thanks to you! <3
See you next year!
