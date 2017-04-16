4Sceners: Unsere Web-Music & Art Disk "Analysis" hat den Meteoriks-Award in der Kategorie "Interactive" gewonnen! - 4Players.de

Eigentlich können wir es immer noch nicht fassen. Unsere Web-basierte Music & Art Disk Analysis war für den Meteoriks-Award in der Kategorie "Interactive" nominiert - und durfte diesen Preis letztendlich auch mit nach Hause nehmen!

Wir bedanken uns auch nochmal an dieser Stelle ganz herzlich bei der Jury für diese Wahl und senden unseren Respekt und beste Grüße an die anderen Nominierten. Vielen Dank, dass ihr alle solch großartige Werke aus dem Hut gezaubert habt. Macht weiter so!



Vor allem aber möchten wir uns an dieser Stelle noch einmal bei allen Grafikern und Musikern bedanken, die Analysis mit ihren großartigen Stücken und Bildern gefüllt haben, sowie insbesondere unserem Chefgrafiker KF, Musk, der mit seinem Code hervorragene Vorarbeit geleistet hat und natürlich ebenfalls unserem Chefprogrammierer Unconed, welcher wirklich Unglaubliches geleistet hat und genau an den richtigen Schrauben und Features gedreht hat. Ihr seid unglaublich!