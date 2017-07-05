4Sceners: Dieses Mal stehen die besten Tracks aus 20 Jahren Evoke Music-Competition im Mittelpunkt des neuesten BitJam-Podcast. - 4Players.de

20 Jahre Evoke! Das heißt, dass wir unzählige Stunden großartige Musik bei den verschiedenen Musikwettbewerben gehört haben. In dieser Zeit sind viele geniale und kreative Talente ins Rampenlicht der Demoszene eingetreten. Künstler, die nicht nur wissen wie man großartigen Hörgenuss liefert, sondern die sich auch mal trauen, andere, verrückte, aber auch lustige Wege zu gehen. Lange bevor wir KEVIN kennengelernt haben, gab es da etwa Jockel, den Gartenteichspringbrunnen. Auch haben wir erfahren, dass etwa Paniq keine Instrumente benötigt um gute Musik zu machen. Dann waren da noch heftige Beats die uns erfreut haben, etwa die von glxblt, Bitch oder dq. Oder kann sich noch jemand an das wundervolle Comeback des legendären BitArts erinnern, und dass ein Crome genauso gute Chiptunes abliefert, wie Heavy-Metal-Musik im Stil von Gamma Ray?
All diese Momente möchten wir noch einmal mit euch teilen und präsentieren euch die besten Compo Tracks aus 20 Jahren Evoke Demo-Party im BitJam Podcast #216!
BitJam Episode #216
Episode #216 – Best Compo Tracks from 20 years of Evoke
Two decades of Evoke... Oh boy, that means countless hours of great compo music and the birth of many genius and creative talents. Artists who know how to deliver a great listening experience or who successfully experimented in a silly and funny way. Long before KEVIN we heard about a fountain called Jockel. We learned that Paniq doesn't need any instruments for making music. Enjoying phat beats from glxblt, Bitch or dq was as awesome as hearing the comeback of legendary BitArts. Also don't forget Crome, who can do the chip-style as good as heavy metal music. These all are moments we'd like to share with you again in this episode, featuring the best compo tracks from 20 years of Evoke!
Mixed by Vincenzo, logo by Oni, compiled by Bobic
Track List:
01. Salt - First Lesson
02. The Kool Community - Beatgefrikkel
03. Xenon feat. Netpoet - Not the man from TV
04. Wayfinder - Identity
05. Dominei - Bliss Sniffer
06. Paniq - Saturday Bam
07. Crome - Winter Nights
08. JCO - Ich will dein Regal
09. dq feat. Young C-Town - Sounds of Sin
10. Keith303 - Absolutely Interstellar
11. Mad - Fluxosphere
12. Bit Arts - Lost Paradise
13. Byproduct - Bonus Stage
14. Jeenio - Drifting
15. Ultrasyd - Insert title here
16. Cyrex - Helios
17. JCO - Loving You
18. Zippy - Captain Funk
19. xTrium - The Raindow Pukatron
20. Alkama - One Night at Evoke
21. Saga Musix - Cloudsurfing
22. Bitch - Hemlock Swig
23. Tenfour - They'll Never Catch Me Alive
Total playing time: 1:14:23