4Sceners: Dieses Mal stehen die besten Tracks aus 20 Jahren Evoke Music-Competition im Mittelpunkt des neuesten BitJam-Podcast. - 4Players.de

BitJam Episode #216

Two decades of Evoke... Oh boy, that means countless hours of great compo music and the birth of many genius and creative talents. Artists who know how to deliver a great listening experience or who successfully experimented in a silly and funny way. Long before KEVIN we heard about a fountain called Jockel. We learned that Paniq doesn't need any instruments for making music. Enjoying phat beats from glxblt, Bitch or dq was as awesome as hearing the comeback of legendary BitArts. Also don't forget Crome, who can do the chip-style as good as heavy metal music. These all are moments we'd like to share with you again in this episode, featuring the best compo tracks from 20 years of Evoke!Mixed by Vincenzo , logo by Oni, compiled by Bobic Track List:01. Salt - First Lesson02. The Kool Community - Beatgefrikkel03. Xenon feat. Netpoet - Not the man from TV04. Wayfinder - Identity05. Dominei - Bliss Sniffer06. Paniq - Saturday Bam07. Crome - Winter Nights08. JCO - Ich will dein Regal09. dq feat. Young C-Town - Sounds of Sin10. Keith303 - Absolutely Interstellar11. Mad - Fluxosphere12. Bit Arts - Lost Paradise13. Byproduct - Bonus Stage14. Jeenio - Drifting15. Ultrasyd - Insert title here16. Cyrex - Helios17. JCO - Loving You18. Zippy - Captain Funk19. xTrium - The Raindow Pukatron20. Alkama - One Night at Evoke21. Saga Musix - Cloudsurfing22. Bitch - Hemlock Swig23. Tenfour - They'll Never Catch Me AliveTotal playing time: 1:14:23