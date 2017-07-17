4Sceners: Im dritten und letzten Podcast zum 20-jährigen Jubiläum der Kölner Demo-Party "Evoke" gibt es noch mehr tolle Szenemusik zu hören. - 4Players.de

Im dritten und letzten BitJam-Podcast zum 20-jährigen Jubiläum der Kölner Demo-Party "Evoke" gibt es noch mehr tolle Szenemusik zu hören. Dieses Mal liegt der Schwerpunkt auf der Musik aus den zahlreichen, grandiosen Evoke-Invitation-Demos und weiteren Tracks aus den bisherigen Musikwettbewerben.
Evoke is 20 this year, so here comes another selection with our favourite tracks.
Mixed by Vincenzo, logo by Oni, compiled by Teo
Track List:
01. Aech - Dust - 2013 Invitation (Party Heart / 5711)
02. A-move & Velvet - Voyager - 1999 Multichannel (1st place)
03. Drumhead aka. dq - Symbol (You Should Cut) - 2010 Invitation (Youshould / Haujobb)
04. Kritix - Feuermelder - 2000 Streaming (1st place)
05. lug00ber - The Alkama Challenge - 2015 Streaming (1st place)
06. Reed - Kings of Evoke - 2004 Invitation (Kings of the Playground / Equinox)
07. Shaman - Road to Granada - 2008 Streaming (13th place)
08. JCO - Computer, ich befehle dir! - 2007 Streaming (3rd place)
09. A-move - Pocket Safari - 2003 Invitation (Pocket Safari / Black Maiden & Park Studios)
10. Kenny Beltrey - The way we crack - 2008 Streaming (3rd place)
11. Paniq & Gary J. Hung - Fuckin' Aye Reloaded 4.0 - 2007 Streaming (4th place)
12. Ultrasyd - Campylobacter's Groove - 2012 Streaming (4th place)
13. Wiklund - Litotes - 2013 Streaming (1st place)
14. Glxblt - Gravelrash - 2011 Streaming (1st place)
15. Cosmiq & Cyrex - Last Train To Leningrad - 2013 Streaming (8th place)
16. Glxblt - The Monkey - 2012 Streaming (5th place)
17. Keith303 - We ain't no friends, mate - 2012 Streaming (9th place)
18. Subdream - Aahran Karana - 2014 Streaming (2nd place)
19. Wayfinder - It ends tonight - 2008 Streaming (4th place)
20. Teo - Skyline (Morning Mix) - 2016 Streaming (1st place)
21. Zippy - Track02 - 2012 Streaming (7th place)
22. Xerxes - The Tobias Heimlich Maneuver - 2011 Streaming (12th place)
23. Lucid - True Colors - 2016 Invitation (True Colors / Still)
Total playing time: 1:17:19