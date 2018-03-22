4Sceners: Hier kommen die Nominierungen für die Meteoriks-Awards 2018 - mit einer bunten Mischung an großen und kleinen Szene-Meisterwerken. - 4Players.de

Die Jury hat gesprochen! Kürzlich wurden die Nominierungen für die Meteoriks 2018 bekannt gegeben. Dieses Mal gehen die begehrten Preise in neuen Kategorien an die besten Produktionen der Demoszene aus dem vergangenen Jahr. Die bunte Mischung aus großen und kleinen Wunderwerken wird am Karfreitag in einzelne Sieger zerpflückt. Denn traditionell steigt die Siegershow auf der Revision 2018 Demo-Party in Saarbrücken und wird auch dieses Mal wieder live ins Internet gestreamt.



Hier ist die offizielle Übersicht über alle Nominierungen im genauen Wortlaut des Meteoriks Teams (Quelle: Pouet.net):



Meteoriks 2018 - The Nominations!



Our juries have spoken, and we are proud to present you with the list of Meteoriks 2018 Nominees! 2017 has been a very good year for the demoscene, and we had to make some tough decisions to settle on only five nominees per category. These productions represent the best that 2017 had to offer in one or more categories, and we would like to thank and congratulate each and every one of their makers.

Slimey of Alcatraz - https://demozoo.org/productions/176142/

- https://demozoo.org/productions/176142/ Monad - https://demozoo.org/productions/180219/

- https://demozoo.org/productions/180219/ lamogui - https://demozoo.org/productions/181204/

- https://demozoo.org/productions/181204/ evvvvil of Desire - https://demozoo.org/productions/177360/

- https://demozoo.org/productions/177360/ Ratz & Mi-ku of Altair - https://demozoo.org/productions/178206/

Geometry Gods by JUGZ - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71416

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71416 Hold On by Holon - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71881

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71881 Horizon Machine by Eos & Alcatraz - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69653

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69653 Mégse. by The Adjective - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71788

by - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71788 Overdrive 2 by Titan - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69648

Sokia by CNCD & Fairlight - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71414

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71414 Shunting Yard by Cocoon - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71003

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71003 Soul Splitter by Cocoon - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69719

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69719 Rainbow Clash: Order by United Force & Digital Dynamite - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71777

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71777 Esocentrica by Andromeda Software Development & Satori - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=68795

Eidolon by Poo-Brain - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69669

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69669 Absolute Territory by Prismbeings - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69642

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69642 Guberniya by Macau Exports - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69652

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69652 Hello, Kevin - A Dental Journey by Spacepigs - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69701

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69701 No Invitation by Ninjadev - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=73145

Don't Mess With Texas by Desire - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=68783

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=68783 A Mind Is Born by lft - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69724

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69724 Overdrive 2 by TiTAN - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69648

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69648 Logon's run - 3D meets the aging bits by Logon System - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69651

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69651 Horizon Machine by Eos & Alcatraz - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69653

Overdrive 2 by Titan - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69648

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69648 Neon by Triad - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=68868

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=68868 Don't mess with Texas by Desire - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=68783

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=68783 CRTC³ by Flower Corp., Futurs' and X-Men - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=72279

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=72279 egypt 2600bc by Genesis Project - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=72716

Absolute Territory by Prismbeings - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69642

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69642 Waillee by Prismbeings - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71873

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71873 Equilibrium by Alcatraz - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71136

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71136 Horizon Machine by Eos & Alcatraz - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69653

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69653 Unprogress by Fairlight - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=70967

Vessel by Conspiracy - https://demozoo.org/productions/170758/

by - https://demozoo.org/productions/170758/ Engage by Logicoma - https://demozoo.org/productions/170759/

by - https://demozoo.org/productions/170759/ Yermom by Poo-Brain - https://demozoo.org/productions/177350/

by - https://demozoo.org/productions/177350/ Eidolon by Poo-Brain - https://demozoo.org/productions/170753/

by - https://demozoo.org/productions/170753/ Guberniya by Macau Exports - https://demozoo.org/productions/170756/

Sokia by Fairlight & CNCD - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71414

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71414 Hold On by Holon - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71881

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71881 No Invitation by Ninjadev - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=73145

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=73145 No Ambition by Quite & T-Rex - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69730

by - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69730 Extra by Epoch - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71406