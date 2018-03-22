4Sceners: Hier kommen die Nominierungen für die Meteoriks-Awards 2018 - mit einer bunten Mischung an großen und kleinen Szene-Meisterwerken. - 4Players.de

4Sceners
Nachrichten

von ,

Meteoriks: Nominiert sind...

4Sceners (Sonstiges) von
4Sceners (Sonstiges) von - Bildquelle: 4Players

Die Jury hat gesprochen! Kürzlich wurden die Nominierungen für die Meteoriks 2018 bekannt gegeben. Dieses Mal gehen die begehrten Preise in neuen Kategorien an die besten Produktionen der Demoszene aus dem vergangenen Jahr. Die bunte Mischung aus großen und kleinen Wunderwerken wird am Karfreitag in einzelne Sieger zerpflückt. Denn traditionell steigt die Siegershow auf der Revision 2018 Demo-Party in Saarbrücken und wird auch dieses Mal wieder live ins Internet gestreamt.

Hier ist die offizielle Übersicht über alle Nominierungen im genauen Wortlaut des Meteoriks Teams (Quelle: Pouet.net):

Meteoriks 2018 - The Nominations!

Our juries have spoken, and we are proud to present you with the list of Meteoriks 2018 Nominees! 2017 has been a very good year for the demoscene, and we had to make some tough decisions to settle on only five nominees per category. These productions represent the best that 2017 had to offer in one or more categories, and we would like to thank and congratulate each and every one of their makers.

NEW TALENT


BEST SOUNDTRACK


BEST VISUALS


BEST DIRECTION


OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT


BEST LOW-END PRODUCTION


BEST SMALL HIGH-END INTRO


BEST HIGH-END 64K INTRO


BEST HIGH-END DEMO


Give all of them a big hand!

You can review the list on our website too: https://2018.meteoriks.org/nominees
Thanks to all who participated by suggesting prods, and to our jurors who spent the past weeks watching demos and discussing!

See you at Revision on Friday at eight for the final reveal of who will take a trophy home! Bring your tux!
-- The Meteoriks Team


