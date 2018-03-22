4Sceners: Hier kommen die Nominierungen für die Meteoriks-Awards 2018 - mit einer bunten Mischung an großen und kleinen Szene-Meisterwerken. - 4Players.de

Die Jury hat gesprochen! Kürzlich wurden die Nominierungen für die Meteoriks 2018 bekannt gegeben. Dieses Mal gehen die begehrten Preise in neuen Kategorien an die besten Produktionen der Demoszene aus dem vergangenen Jahr. Die bunte Mischung aus großen und kleinen Wunderwerken wird am Karfreitag in einzelne Sieger zerpflückt. Denn traditionell steigt die Siegershow auf der Revision 2018 Demo-Party in Saarbrücken und wird auch dieses Mal wieder live ins Internet gestreamt.
Hier ist die offizielle Übersicht über alle Nominierungen im genauen Wortlaut des Meteoriks Teams (Quelle: Pouet.net):
Meteoriks 2018 - The Nominations!
Our juries have spoken, and we are proud to present you with the list of Meteoriks 2018 Nominees! 2017 has been a very good year for the demoscene, and we had to make some tough decisions to settle on only five nominees per category. These productions represent the best that 2017 had to offer in one or more categories, and we would like to thank and congratulate each and every one of their makers.
NEW TALENT
- Slimey of Alcatraz - https://demozoo.org/productions/176142/
- Monad - https://demozoo.org/productions/180219/
- lamogui - https://demozoo.org/productions/181204/
- evvvvil of Desire - https://demozoo.org/productions/177360/
- Ratz & Mi-ku of Altair - https://demozoo.org/productions/178206/
BEST SOUNDTRACK
- Geometry Gods by JUGZ - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71416
- Hold On by Holon - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71881
- Horizon Machine by Eos & Alcatraz - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69653
- Mégse. by The Adjective - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71788
- Overdrive 2 by Titan - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69648
BEST VISUALS
- Sokia by CNCD & Fairlight - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71414
- Shunting Yard by Cocoon - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71003
- Soul Splitter by Cocoon - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69719
- Rainbow Clash: Order by United Force & Digital Dynamite - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71777
- Esocentrica by Andromeda Software Development & Satori - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=68795
BEST DIRECTION
- Eidolon by Poo-Brain - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69669
- Absolute Territory by Prismbeings - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69642
- Guberniya by Macau Exports - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69652
- Hello, Kevin - A Dental Journey by Spacepigs - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69701
- No Invitation by Ninjadev - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=73145
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- Don't Mess With Texas by Desire - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=68783
- A Mind Is Born by lft - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69724
- Overdrive 2 by TiTAN - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69648
- Logon's run - 3D meets the aging bits by Logon System - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69651
- Horizon Machine by Eos & Alcatraz - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69653
BEST LOW-END PRODUCTION
- Overdrive 2 by Titan - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69648
- Neon by Triad - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=68868
- Don't mess with Texas by Desire - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=68783
- CRTC³ by Flower Corp., Futurs' and X-Men - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=72279
- egypt 2600bc by Genesis Project - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=72716
BEST SMALL HIGH-END INTRO
- Absolute Territory by Prismbeings - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69642
- Waillee by Prismbeings - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71873
- Equilibrium by Alcatraz - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71136
- Horizon Machine by Eos & Alcatraz - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69653
- Unprogress by Fairlight - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=70967
BEST HIGH-END 64K INTRO
- Vessel by Conspiracy - https://demozoo.org/productions/170758/
- Engage by Logicoma - https://demozoo.org/productions/170759/
- Yermom by Poo-Brain - https://demozoo.org/productions/177350/
- Eidolon by Poo-Brain - https://demozoo.org/productions/170753/
- Guberniya by Macau Exports - https://demozoo.org/productions/170756/
BEST HIGH-END DEMO
- Sokia by Fairlight & CNCD - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71414
- Hold On by Holon - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71881
- No Invitation by Ninjadev - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=73145
- No Ambition by Quite & T-Rex - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69730
- Extra by Epoch - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71406
Give all of them a big hand!
You can review the list on our website too: https://2018.meteoriks.org/nominees
Thanks to all who participated by suggesting prods, and to our jurors who spent the past weeks watching demos and discussing!
See you at Revision on Friday at eight for the final reveal of who will take a trophy home! Bring your tux!
-- The Meteoriks Team