4Sceners: Welche Demo wurde mit dem begehrten Meteoriks-Award ausgezeichnet? Wo gab's die besten Visuals oder den besten Soundtrack? - 4Players.de

Die Sieger stehen fest. Traditionell wurden auf der Demoparty Revision 2018 die Meteoriks verliehen, die Oskars der Demoszene. Die nett aufgemachte Show im Stil der großen Film- und Musikpreisverleihungen hatte bei der Bekanntgabe der Gewinner so manche Überraschung zu bieten, wobei alle nominierten Werke (bis auf Kevin! Das musste einfach gesagt werden - Anmerkung der Redaktion) großartige Unterhaltung und feinste Kunst der Demoszene boten. Hier der Überblick über alle Preisträger (Quelle: Pouet.net):
The show is over, and I can say we had a blast! These are the laureates of the Meteoriks Awards 2018, give them a round of applause!
The Meteoriks Award 2018 for NEW TALENT
goes to Monad - https://demozoo.org/productions/180219/
The Meteoriks Award 2018 for BEST SOUNDTRACK
goes to Geometry Gods by JUGZ - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71416
with an Honorable Mention for Overdrive 2 by TiTAN - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69648
The Meteoriks Award 2018 for BEST SMALL HIGH-END INTRO
goes to Waillee by Prismbeings - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71873
The Meteoriks Award 2018 for BEST VISUALS
goes to Sokia by CNCD & Fairlight - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71414
The Meteoriks Award 2018 for BEST LOW-END PRODUCTION
goes to Overdrive 2 by TiTAN - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69648
The Meteoriks Award 2018 for BEST HIGH-END 64K INTRO
goes to Engage by Logicoma - https://demozoo.org/productions/170759/
with an Honorable Mention for Poo-Brain - https://demozoo.org/productions/177350/
The Meteoriks Award 2018 for OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
goes to Overdrive 2 by TiTAN - https://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69648
The Meteoriks Award 2018 for BEST HIGH-END DEMO
goes to Hold On by Holon - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71881
with an Honorable Mention for Sokia by CNCD & Fairlight - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=71414
The Meteoriks Award 2018 for BEST DIRECTION
goes to Guberniya by Macau Exports - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69652
with an Honorable Mention for Hello, Kevin - A Dental Journey by Spacepigs - http://www.pouet.net/prod.php?which=69701
You can review the laureates and all nominees on our website: https://2018.meteoriks.org/winners
We also updated our team page with the names of the jurors: https://2018.meteoriks.org/team
Thanks to Revision for hosting us, and thanks to YOU who took part by suggesting, juroring, voting -- and for making these wonderful productions in the first place!
It's been a terrific demoscene year, and that's thanks to you! <3
See you next year!