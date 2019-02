4Sceners: Zu Castroes genialem Synthwave-Track "Debt" haben wir ein Video gebastelt. Ergebnis: Rang 1 bei der Demobit 2019 "Animation"-Compo! - 4Players.de

*=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=*



D E B T



*=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=* *=-=*





An exploration into the beautiful decade of Synthwaves and neon colors.





THE STORY (TOLD WITH HELP OF ABSTRACT VISUALS):

Synth City is alive and breathing. One day dark times are coming up and

the world is fragmented into pieces. An evil force enters Synth City to

grab stuff that they supposedly owe them. Also the water world beneath

will not be spared. Everything seems hopeless and people are soullessly

drifting around, but don't give up! They move forward into freedom and

leave pain behind, heading towards a new bright and colorful future.





CREDITS (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER):

AA-RAY: Video footage

BOBIC: Video footage, video editing, concept

CASTROE: Soundtrack

KF: BitFellas logo





TOOLS USED:

Da Vinci Resolve 15 free edition (video editing)

Werble (VFX)

Nikon Coolpix W100 & iPhone 6 SE (video footage)





REAL LIFE SCENES & OBJECTS USED IN THIS VIDEO:

At home: Lava lamp, oil liquids, glass spheres, Christmas decorations,

LED lights, fog

Movie Park Babelsberg: Spaceship, photos with tubes & wires

Zoo Leipzig: Jellyfishes, Seals





http://www.bitfellas.org

http://www.soundcloud.com/castroe