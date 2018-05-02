Computec Media Group: BÄM 2018: Start der Abstimmung für den Computec Games Award - 4Players.de

Die Computec Media Group ist eine Konzerngesellschaft der Marquard Media Group AG, Baar/Schweiz. Zu den Publikationen des Medienunternehmens gehören 14 Print- & Digital-Magazine (PC Games, play4, N-ZONE, SFT, Raspberry Pi Geek u. a.), 14 Websites (gamesworld.de, golem.de, areamobile.de, 4Players u. a.), Apps (Games TV 24 u. a.) usw.
Die Nominierungen in den klassischen Kategorien 2018 lauten:
Adrenalin
- Far Cry 5, Ubisoft
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Sony
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, Bethesda
- The Evil Within 2, Bethesda
- Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Ninja Theory
- Dirt 4, Codemasters
- Prey, Bethesda
- The Surge, Deck 13
- God of War, Sony
Intelligenz
- Total War: Warhammer 2, Sega
- Surviving Mars, Paradox Interactive
- Frostpunk, 11bit Studios
- Sudden Strike 4, Kalypso
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, 2K Games
- Battletech, Paradox Interactive
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Square Enix
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battles, Nintendo
- Into the Breach, Subset Games
- Spellforce 3, THQ Nordic
Teamgeist
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Fatshark
- Fortnite, Epic Games
- Destiny 2, Activision
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, Microsoft
- Call of Duty: WW2, Activision
- Star Wars 2: Battlefront 2, Electronic Arts
- PES 2018, Konami
- FIFA 18, Electronic Arts
- Gran Turismo 6, Sony
- Splatoon 2, Nintendo
Weltenbummler
- Final Fantasy 15, Square Enix
- Ni No Kuni 2: Schicksal eines Königreichs, Bandai Namco
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Deep Silver
- Assassin's Creed: Origins, Ubisoft
- South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe, Ubisoft
- Elex, THQ Nordic
- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, Warner
- Divinity: Original Sin 2, Larian Studios
- Monster Hunter World, Capcom
- Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
Mobile-Game
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowsers Schergen, Nintendo
- Metroid: Samus Returns, Nintendo
- Die Sims Mobile, Electronic Arts
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Nintendo
- Pokémon: Ultrasonne/Ultramond, Nintendo
- Homescapes, Playrix Entertainment
- Yo-kai Watch 2: Geistige Geister, Nintendo
- Puzzle Fighter, Capcom
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, Nintendo
- World of Warships Blitz, Wargaming
Hardware/Zubehör
- Ryzen Threadripper 1950X, AMD
- Titan V, Nvidia
- Xbox One X, Microsoft
- Core i9-7980XE, Intel
- Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo
- Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooled Edition, AMD
- Revolution Pro Controller 2, Nacon
- Geforce GTX 1070 Ti, Nvidia
- Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, AMD
- New Nintendo 2DS XL, Nintendo