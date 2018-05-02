Computec Media Group: BÄM 2018: Start der Abstimmung für den Computec Games Award - 4Players.de

Computec Media Group
Unternehmen

von ,

BÄM! Der CMG Games Award 2018: Start der Abstimmung für den Computec Games Award

Computec Media Group (Unternehmen) von Marquard-Media-Gruppe
Computec Media Group (Unternehmen) von Marquard-Media-Gruppe - Bildquelle: Marquard-Media-Gruppe
"BÄM! Der CMG Games Award" wird in diesem Jahr zum elften Mal verliehen. Wie in den vorherigen Jahren gibt es 2018 auch wieder zwei Abstimmungsrunden. Ab dem heutigen 2. Mai können die Leser der CMG-Print- und -Online-Publikationen auf www.bamaward.de für ihre Favoriten in den klassischen Kategorien für Spiele und Hardware, welche in den letzten zwölf Monaten erschienen sind, abstimmen. Direkt im Anschluss an die E3 2018 können die User ab dem 20. Juni die "Most-Wanted-Titel" für die verschiedenen Systeme wählen. Die Awards werden dann am 21. August auf der gamescom 2018 in Köln verliehen. Sponsor des BÄM! Der CMG Games Award ist im Jahr 2018 SAE Institute (www.sae.edu).

Die Computec Media Group ist eine Konzerngesellschaft der Marquard Media Group AG, Baar/Schweiz. Zu den Publikationen des Medienunternehmens gehören 14 Print- & Digital-Magazine (PC Games, play4, N-ZONE, SFT, Raspberry Pi Geek u. a.), 14 Websites (gamesworld.de, golem.de, areamobile.de, 4Players u. a.), Apps (Games TV 24 u. a.) usw.

Die Nominierungen in den klassischen Kategorien 2018 lauten:

Adrenalin
  • Far Cry 5, Ubisoft
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Sony
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, Bethesda
  • The Evil Within 2, Bethesda
  • Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Ninja Theory 
  • Dirt 4, Codemasters
  • Prey, Bethesda
  • The Surge, Deck 13
  • God of War, Sony

Intelligenz
  • Total War: Warhammer 2, Sega
  • Surviving Mars, Paradox Interactive
  • Frostpunk, 11bit Studios
  • Sudden Strike 4, Kalypso
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, 2K Games
  • Battletech, Paradox Interactive
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Square Enix
  • Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battles, Nintendo
  • Into the Breach, Subset Games
  • Spellforce 3, THQ Nordic

Teamgeist
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Fatshark
  • Fortnite, Epic Games
  • Destiny 2, Activision
  • Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, Microsoft
  • Call of Duty: WW2, Activision
  • Star Wars 2: Battlefront 2, Electronic Arts
  • PES 2018, Konami
  • FIFA 18, Electronic Arts
  • Gran Turismo 6, Sony
  • Splatoon 2, Nintendo

Weltenbummler
  • Final Fantasy 15, Square Enix
  • Ni No Kuni 2: Schicksal eines Königreichs, Bandai Namco
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Deep Silver
  • Assassin's Creed: Origins, Ubisoft 
  • South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe, Ubisoft
  • Elex, THQ Nordic
  • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, Warner
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2, Larian Studios
  • Monster Hunter World, Capcom
  • Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo

Mobile-Game
  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowsers Schergen, Nintendo
  • Metroid: Samus Returns, Nintendo
  • Die Sims Mobile, Electronic Arts
  • Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Nintendo 
  • Pokémon: Ultrasonne/Ultramond, Nintendo
  • Homescapes, Playrix Entertainment
  • Yo-kai Watch 2: Geistige Geister, Nintendo
  • Puzzle Fighter, Capcom
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, Nintendo
  • World of Warships Blitz, Wargaming

Hardware/Zubehör
  • Ryzen Threadripper 1950X, AMD
  • Titan V, Nvidia
  • Xbox One X, Microsoft
  • Core i9-7980XE, Intel
  • Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo
  • Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooled Edition, AMD
  • Revolution Pro Controller 2, Nacon
  • Geforce GTX 1070 Ti, Nvidia
  • Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, AMD
  • New Nintendo 2DS XL, Nintendo

Quelle: Computec Media Group

Kommentare

Nghr! schrieb am
Computec wird seine eigene Kundschaft gewiss besser im Blick haben, aber sind die meisten StarkZocker (=Hauptzielgruppe) laut Statistik nicht irgendwas zwischen 28 und 38??
Ich bin zwar Comic-affin, find den Namen aber auch (oder gerade deswegen) etwas... irreführend.
Usul schrieb am
Hier ein paar Ideen für einen Alternativtitel:
