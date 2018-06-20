Computec Media Group: BÄM 2018: Zweite Abstimmungsrunde gestartet - 4Players.de

Die Abstimmung des Publikumspreises für Computer- und Videospiele startete am 2. Mai in den Kategorien "Adrenalin", "Intelligenz", "Teamgeist", "Weltenbummler", "Mobile-Game" sowie "Hardware & Zubehör". Dabei wurden bis zum 11. Juni die jeweils fünf beliebtesten Nominierungen ermittelt, aus denen wiederum nun in der zweiten Abstimmungsrunde die Sieger gewählt werden. Jeder User kann hier erneut seine Stimme abgeben, auch wenn er bereits in der ersten Voting-Runde abgestimmt hat. Die Awards werden dann am 21. August auf der gamescom 2018 in Köln verliehen.
Die Computec Media Group ist eine Konzerngesellschaft der Marquard Media Group AG, Baar/Schweiz. Zu den Publikationen des Medienunternehmens gehören 14 Print- & Digital-Magazine (PC Games, play4, N-ZONE, SFT, Raspberry Pi Geek u. a.), 14 Websites (gamesworld.de, golem.de, areamobile.de, 4Players u. a.), Apps (Games TV 24 u. a.) usw. Sponsor des BÄM! Der CMG Games Award ist im Jahr 2018 SAE Institute (www.sae.edu).
Die Nominierungen der Most-Wanted-Kategorien 2018:
Most Wanted PC
- Anno 1800, Ubisoft
- Fallout 76, Bethesda
- The Division 2, Ubisoft
- Doom: Eternal, Bethesda
- Star Citizen, Cloud Imperium Games
- Hitman 2, Warner
- Metro: Exodus, Deep Silver
- Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red
- The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda
- Battlefield 5, Electronic Arts
Most Wanted PlayStation 4
- Spider-Man, Sony
- Beyond Good & Evil 2, Ubisoft
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Bethesda
- Death Stranding, Sony
- Devil May Cry 5, Capcom
- The Last of Us 2, Sony
- Kingdom Hearts 3, Square Enix
- Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Ubisoft
- Days Gone, Sony
- Ghost of Tsushima, Sony
Most Wanted Xbox One
- Rage 2, Bethesda
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Activision
- Just Cause 4, Square Enix
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Square Enix
- Gears 5, Microsoft
- Halo: Infinite, Microsoft
- Forza Horizon 4, Microsoft
- Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar
- Anthem, Electronic Arts
- FIFA 19, Electronic Arts
Most Wanted Switch
- FIFA 19, Electronic Arts
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Pokémon: Let’s Go, Evoli!, Nintendo
- Super Mario Party, Nintendo
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nintendo
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Ubisoft
- Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo
- Yoshi, Nintendo
- Bayonetta 3, Nintendo
- ARK: Survival Evolved, Studio Wildcard