Computec Media Group: Die Gewinner des BÄM CMG Games Awards 2018 stehen fest - 4Players.de

Computec Media Group
Unternehmen

BÄM! Der CMG Games Award 2018: Die Gewinner stehen fest

Computec Media Group (Unternehmen) von Marquard-Media-Gruppe
Computec Media Group (Unternehmen) von Marquard-Media-Gruppe - Bildquelle: Marquard-Media-Gruppe
Bereits in der elften Auflage haben die Leser der Online- und Print-Pubikationen der Computec Media Group im Rahmen des BÄM!-Award über die besten sowie meist ersehnten Spiele abgestimmt. Jetzt ist die Entscheidung für Deutschlands größten Publikumspreis gefallen.

Square Enix und Nintendo konnten dabei jeweils drei Preise abräumen. Doch auch CD Projekt Red und Epic Games können sich über Auszeichnungen freuen. Hier ist die komplette Liste der Preisträger:
  • Adrenalin: God of War (Sony)
  • Intelligenz: Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Square Enix)
  • Teamgeist: Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Weltenbummler: Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft)
  • Mobile-Game: Pokémon Ultrasonne/Ultramond (Nintendo)
  • Hardware/Zubehör: Nintendo Classic Mini: SNES (Nintendo)
  • Most Wanted PC: Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
  • Most Wanted PlayStation 4: Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)
  • Most Wanted Nintendo Switch: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)
  • Most Wanted Xbox One: Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)


Quelle: Computec Media Group

