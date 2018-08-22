Computec Media Group: Die Gewinner des BÄM CMG Games Awards 2018 stehen fest - 4Players.de

Square Enix und Nintendo konnten dabei jeweils drei Preise abräumen. Doch auch CD Projekt Red und Epic Games können sich über Auszeichnungen freuen. Hier ist die komplette Liste der Preisträger:
- Adrenalin: God of War (Sony)
- Intelligenz: Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Square Enix)
- Teamgeist: Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Weltenbummler: Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft)
- Mobile-Game: Pokémon Ultrasonne/Ultramond (Nintendo)
- Hardware/Zubehör: Nintendo Classic Mini: SNES (Nintendo)
- Most Wanted PC: Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Most Wanted PlayStation 4: Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)
- Most Wanted Nintendo Switch: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)
- Most Wanted Xbox One: Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)