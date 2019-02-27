Funcom: Mindestens drei PC- und Konsolenspiele auf Basis von Dune (Frank Herbert) in Entwicklung - 4Players.de

 

Funcom wird mindestens drei PC- und Konsolenspiele auf Basis von Dune (Frank Herbert) entwickeln

Funcom hat eine Partnerschaft mit Legendary Entertainment und Herbert Properties LLC geschlossen und wird Computer- und Videospiele basierend auf dem Sci-Fi-Klassiker Dune von Frank Herbert entwickeln. Im Zuge der auf sechs Jahre ausgelegten Zusammenarbeit sollen mindestens drei PC- und Konsolenspiele entstehen. Ein Projekt ist ein Multiplayer-Titel in einer offenen Welt, der im Funcom-Studio in Oslo (Conan Exiles, Age of Conan) entstehen wird. Die Entwicklung soll in diesem Jahr beginnen.

Der Dune-Deal steht in Zusammenhang mit der neuen Dune-Verfilmung, die sich bei Legendary Entertainment in Produktion befindet. Regie wird Denis Villeneuve führen (Sicario, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049). Zur Schauspieler-Riege gehören Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa und Javier Bardem.

"Funcom has a strong history of working with beloved sci-fi/fantasy intellectual properties including our bestsellers Age of Conan and Conan Exiles", sagte CEO, Rui Casais. "So many of us at Funcom, myself included, are huge fans of Frank Herbert's work and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Legendary to bring the iconic Dune universe to life for gamers all over the globe."



Quelle: Funcom

Kommentare

Flojoe schrieb am
Bisher geht nix über den David Lynch Style in dem Düne Film.
schrieb am