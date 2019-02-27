Funcom: Mindestens drei PC- und Konsolenspiele auf Basis von Dune (Frank Herbert) in Entwicklung - 4Players.de

Der Dune-Deal steht in Zusammenhang mit der neuen Dune-Verfilmung, die sich bei Legendary Entertainment in Produktion befindet. Regie wird Denis Villeneuve führen (Sicario, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049). Zur Schauspieler-Riege gehören Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa und Javier Bardem.
"Funcom has a strong history of working with beloved sci-fi/fantasy intellectual properties including our bestsellers Age of Conan and Conan Exiles", sagte CEO, Rui Casais. "So many of us at Funcom, myself included, are huge fans of Frank Herbert's work and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Legendary to bring the iconic Dune universe to life for gamers all over the globe."