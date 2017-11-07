Deutscher Entwicklerpreis: 2017: Die Nominierungen stehen fest; Bestes Deutsches Spiel: Elex, Orwell, The Inner World, The Long Journey Home oder The Surge - 4Players.de

Deutscher Entwicklerpreis
Deutscher Entwicklerpreis 2017: Die Nominierungen stehen fest

Am 6. Dezember 2017 wird der Deutsche Entwicklerpreis 2017 in Köln verliehen und mittlerweile stehen die Nominierten fest. In der Kategorie "Bestes PC-/Konsolenspiel" sind Dreadnought, Elex, Everspace, The Long Journey Home und The Surge nominiert. Hoffnungen auf den Preis "Bestes Deutsches Spiel" können sich Elex, Orwell, The Inner World: Der letzte Windmönch, The Long Journey Home und The Surge machen. Details zur Jury und den Auszeichnungen findet ihr hier.

Bestes PC-/Konsolenspiel 2017
  • Dreadnought
  • Elex
  • Everspace
  • The Long Journey Home
  • The Surge

Bestes Deutsches Spiel 2017
  • Elex
  • Orwell
  • The Inner World: Der letzte Windmönch
  • The Long Journey Home
  • The Surge

Bestes Game Design 2017
  • Angry Birds Evolution
  • Card Thief
  • Elex
  • Orwell
  • The Surge

Bestes Indie Game 2017
  • Ben and Ed - Blood Party
  • Orwell
  • Phoning Home
  • The Inner World: Der letzte Windmönch
  • The Long Journey Home

Innovationspreis 2017
  • Robinson: The Journey
  • The Long Journey Home
  • VocabiCar

Beste Grafik 2017
  • Dreadnought
  • Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth
  • Robinson: The Journey
  • The Surge
  • Witch It

Beste Story 2017
  • Code 7 - Episode 1: Threading
  • Orwell
  • Phoning Home
  • The Inner World - Der letzte Windmönch
  • The Surge

Bester Sound 2017
  • Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth
  • The Long Journey Home
  • The Surge

Beste Technische Leistung 2017
  • Albion Online
  • Dreadnought
  • Robinson: The Journey
  • The Surge

Bestes Mobile Game 2017
  • Angry Birds Evolution
  • Glitchskier
  • Idle Miner Tycoon
  • Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
  • The Inner World - Der letzte Windmönch

Bestes VR-Game 2017
  • Battle Planet
  • Chaos Commando
  • HUXLEY
  • Late For Work
  • Viking Rage

Bester Publisher 2017
  • Aerosoft
  • Astragon
  • Headup Games
  • FDG Entertainment
  • THQ Nordic

Bestes Studio 2017 (präsentiert von BIU.Dev)
  • Fluffy Fairy Games
  • Gaming Minds Studios
  • Megagon Industries
  • KING Art Games
  • THREAKS

Beste Marketing-Aktion 2017
  • Harold Halibut Kickstarter-Kampagne
  • King of the Pit
  • Pizza Connection 3 / Das Große Pizza Creator Gewinnspiel
  • Ubisoft Ballermann (Wildlands)

Ubisoft Blue Byte Newcomer Award für Gründer 2017
  • The Parallac
  • Viking Rage
  • ViSP

Ubisoft Blue Byte Newcomer Award für Studierende 2017
  • Creeps
  • Kyklos Code
  • Realm of the Machines

Sonderpreis für soziales Engagement 2017
  • Die Blunies in: "Rette die Blunies"
  • EA Outreach
  • Tim Plöger

SethSteiner schrieb am
Ja aber das ist doch in anderen Teilen des Unterhaltungssektors auch nicht anders, siehe Film und Serien. Es ist natürlich ziemlich traurig und es wäre schön, wenn sich daran etwas ändert aber es scheint ja ein ganz generelles Problem unserer Entertainmentbranche zusein, dass wir Schwierigkeiten haben mehr als nur Geheimtipps zu produzieren.
Eisenherz schrieb am
Sagen wir mal so: Unsere Wirtschaftsleistung ist mit der der USA fast auf gleicher Höhe, aber der Ausstoß an Games ist es definitiv nicht. Dieser ganze Sektor ist in Deutschland massiv unterrepräsentiert. Zwar gibt es zig dieser Billig/Mobilespiele aus Deurschland, aber erfolgreiche AAA oder auch nur A-Produktionen haben wir eigentlich überhaupt keine. Man sieht ja, was hier nominiert wurde. Wenn Elex und Dreadnought die Spitze bilden, sagt das schon viel aus. Nichts gegen die Spiele an sich, aber im internationalen Vergleich ist das maximal B/C-Ware.
Kajetan schrieb am
Eisenherz hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 14:45
 Elex, Pillars, Dreadnought und The Surge kenn ich. Der Rest ist mir absolut unbekannt. Eigentlich sollte man diesen Preis nicht mehr verleihen, denn so sieht man jedes Jahr wieder, wie mies es um den deutschen Standort wirklich steht.
Ja, alles ganz arg schrecklich. Deutschland ist mal nicht irgendwo die Nummer Eins ...
Xris schrieb am
Sehe ich komplett anders. Elex ist gerade was das Design der Spielwelt angeht so nah an G2 wie kein anderes Spiel das sie seitdem entwickelt haben. Endlich wieder eine überaus detaillierte Spielwelt mit Wiedererkennungswert. Das da ein Meteor eingeschlagen ist hast du aber schon mitbekommen? Und fuer viele der Gebäude...
Todesglubsch schrieb am
