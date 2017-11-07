Deutscher Entwicklerpreis: 2017: Die Nominierungen stehen fest; Bestes Deutsches Spiel: Elex, Orwell, The Inner World, The Long Journey Home oder The Surge - 4Players.de

Eisenherz schrieb am 09.11.2017 um 10:32 Uhr

Sagen wir mal so: Unsere Wirtschaftsleistung ist mit der der USA fast auf gleicher Höhe, aber der Ausstoß an Games ist es definitiv nicht. Dieser ganze Sektor ist in Deutschland massiv unterrepräsentiert. Zwar gibt es zig dieser Billig/Mobilespiele aus Deurschland, aber erfolgreiche AAA oder auch nur A-Produktionen haben wir eigentlich überhaupt keine. Man sieht ja, was hier nominiert wurde. Wenn Elex und Dreadnought die Spitze bilden, sagt das schon viel aus. Nichts gegen die Spiele an sich, aber im internationalen Vergleich ist das maximal B/C-Ware.