Deutscher Entwicklerpreis: 2017: Die Nominierungen stehen fest; Bestes Deutsches Spiel: Elex, Orwell, The Inner World, The Long Journey Home oder The Surge - 4Players.de

Bestes PC-/Konsolenspiel 2017
- Dreadnought
- Elex
- Everspace
- The Long Journey Home
- The Surge
Bestes Deutsches Spiel 2017
- Elex
- Orwell
- The Inner World: Der letzte Windmönch
- The Long Journey Home
- The Surge
Bestes Game Design 2017
- Angry Birds Evolution
- Card Thief
- Elex
- Orwell
- The Surge
Bestes Indie Game 2017
- Ben and Ed - Blood Party
- Orwell
- Phoning Home
- The Inner World: Der letzte Windmönch
- The Long Journey Home
Innovationspreis 2017
- Robinson: The Journey
- The Long Journey Home
- VocabiCar
Beste Grafik 2017
- Dreadnought
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth
- Robinson: The Journey
- The Surge
- Witch It
Beste Story 2017
- Code 7 - Episode 1: Threading
- Orwell
- Phoning Home
- The Inner World - Der letzte Windmönch
- The Surge
Bester Sound 2017
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth
- The Long Journey Home
- The Surge
Beste Technische Leistung 2017
- Albion Online
- Dreadnought
- Robinson: The Journey
- The Surge
Bestes Mobile Game 2017
- Angry Birds Evolution
- Glitchskier
- Idle Miner Tycoon
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
- The Inner World - Der letzte Windmönch
Bestes VR-Game 2017
- Battle Planet
- Chaos Commando
- HUXLEY
- Late For Work
- Viking Rage
Bester Publisher 2017
- Aerosoft
- Astragon
- Headup Games
- FDG Entertainment
- THQ Nordic
Bestes Studio 2017 (präsentiert von BIU.Dev)
- Fluffy Fairy Games
- Gaming Minds Studios
- Megagon Industries
- KING Art Games
- THREAKS
Beste Marketing-Aktion 2017
- Harold Halibut Kickstarter-Kampagne
- King of the Pit
- Pizza Connection 3 / Das Große Pizza Creator Gewinnspiel
- Ubisoft Ballermann (Wildlands)
Ubisoft Blue Byte Newcomer Award für Gründer 2017
- The Parallac
- Viking Rage
- ViSP
Ubisoft Blue Byte Newcomer Award für Studierende 2017
- Creeps
- Kyklos Code
- Realm of the Machines
Sonderpreis für soziales Engagement 2017
- Die Blunies in: "Rette die Blunies"
- EA Outreach
- Tim Plöger