Independent Games Festival
Independent Games Festival 2018: Die Finalisten stehen fest

Independent Games Festival (Sonstiges) von IGF Awards
Independent Games Festival (Sonstiges) von IGF Awards - Bildquelle: IGF Awards
Die Spiele, die sich für das Finale des diesjährigen Independent Games Festivals (IGF) qualifizieren konnten, stehen nun fest. Für den mit 30.000 Dollar dotierten Hauptpreis (Seumas McNally Grand Prize) sind Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy, Night in the Woods, West of Loathing, Into the Breach, Heat Signature und Baba is You nominiert. Baba is You, Night in the Woods und Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy sind ebenfalls in anderen Kategorien (siehe unten) nominiert. Die Auszeichnungen werden zum 20. Mal verliehen. Über 600 Spiele wurden eingereicht und über 300 Preisrichter waren an der Auswahl der Titel beteiligt.

Die 20. Ausgabe des Independent Games Festivals und die Verleihung der Auszeichnungen finden bei der Game Developers Conference 2018 im Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco statt. Die IGF Awards werden am 21. März verliehen.

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Honorable Mentions: Tacoma (Fullbright); Rain World (VIDEOCULT); Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator (Game Grumps); Cosmic Top Secret (klassefilm); Hollow Knight (Team Cherry); Cuphead (StudioMDHR); Everything Is Going to Be OK (Nathalie Lawhead) 

Excellence in Visual Art

Honorable Mentions: Jettomero: Hero of the Universe (Ghost Time Games); Dead Cells (Motion Twin); AER - Memories of Old (Forgotten Key); Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games); Rain World (VIDEOCULT); Shape of the World (Hollow Tree Games); Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)

Excellence in Audio

Honorable Mentions: Tumbleseed (Benedict Fritz, Greg Wohlwend, Joel Corelitz, David Laskey and Jenna Blazevich); Hollow Knight (Team Cherry); Tacoma (Fullbright); Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games); Million Onion Hotel (Onion Games); Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Excellence in Design

Honorable Mentions: Heat Signature (Suspicious Developments); Dead Cells (Motion Twin); Factorio (Wube Software); Space Pirate Trainer (I-Illusions); Battle Chef Brigade (Trinket Studios)

Excellence in Narrative

Honorable Mentions: A Mortician's Tale (Laundry Bear Games); Lost Memories Dot Net (Star Maid Games); Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator (Game Grumps); Bury me, my Love (The Pixel Hunt, Figs and ARTE France); Cosmic Top Secret (klassefilm); West of Loathing (Asymmetric Publications); Rakuen (Laura Shigihara)

Nuovo Award

Honorable Mentions: Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (Dim Bulb Games); IO Interloper (DANG!); The Norwood Suite (Cosmo D Studios); Cheap Golf (Pixeljam); Witchball (S.L.Clark); Million Onion Hotel (Onion Games)

Best Student Game

Honorable Mentions: Crewsaders (Titan Squad); A.L.F.R.E.D. (Hugo Lefevre, Joseph Reichenbach, Romain Jaohar-Gaillard, Garance Royere Lebigre, Nicolas Tham, Marion Speiser, Delphine Migeot de Baran, Song Huang); MOLOCH (Seemingly Pointless); Kyklo's Code (Cube Factory); Membrane (Perfect Hat / Seth S. Scott); That Blooming Feeling (The Tots Team); Tell Me What You See (Pesky Bees)

