Grand Theft Auto 4: Erster PC-Patch seit Mai 2010 veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Grand Theft Auto 4
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Rockstar Games
Publisher: Take 2
Release:
29.10.2010
29.10.2010
29.10.2010
Test: Grand Theft Auto 4
94

“GTA 4 bietet eine perfekt durchgestylte, beeindruckende Welt, einen beispiellosen Atmosphäre-Overkill. Ein Action-Meilenstein!”

Test: Grand Theft Auto 4
92

“Die PC-Version ist spielerisch zur Konsole identisch und damit brillant - kommt aber mit einigen nervenden Macken daher.”

Test: Grand Theft Auto 4
94

“GTA 4 bietet eine perfekt durchgestylte, beeindruckende Welt, einen beispiellosen Atmosphäre-Overkill. Ein Action-Meilenstein!”

Leserwertung: 84% [314]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Grand Theft Auto 4
Ab 5.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Winter-Angebote bei Amazon: Laufend neue Angebote  ***   The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition [PC/PS4/XBO] -  je 19,25 Euro  ***  Xbox Live Gold Mitgliedschaft 12 Monate - 39,99 Euro *** XBox One S 500 GB FIFA 17 Bundle - 239,00 Euro  ***  Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske Limited Edition USK 18 [PC & Konsole] -  ab 39,97 Euro  ***   Alien Isolation Collection - 11,49 Euro (Humble Store) ***  Fire TV Stick - 24,99 Euro  ***

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Grand Theft Auto 4: Erster PC-Patch seit Mai 2010 veröffentlicht

Grand Theft Auto 4 (Action) von Take 2
Grand Theft Auto 4 (Action) von Take 2 - Bildquelle: Take 2
Rockstar Games hat den achten Patch für die PC-Version von Grand Theft Auto 4 veröffentlicht. Es ist das erste Update seit Mai 2010. Mit dem Patch werden kleinere Performance-Optimierungen vorgenommen, Bugs entfernt und die Kompatibilität mit moderneren Betriebssystemen verbessert. Games for Windows Live wird hingegen nicht entfernt.

Change-Log
  • Added error code "WTV270" to indicate a problem with connecting to Windows Live Sign in Assistant / Games for Windows Live Servers.
  • Added Windows 8, 8.1, and 10 to compatible OS check.
  • Added Display Controller image in Controller Configuration.
  • Fixed a bug which made completing "Out of Commission" mission impossible when frame rate exceeds 60fps.
  • Fixed a bug with the "Resource Usage" indicator on graphics cards with more than 2GB of VRAM.
  • Fixed a bug that restricted settings changes when using modern video cards.
  • Fixed a bug with the map crosshair on certain resolutions.
  • Fixed a bug with text scrolling in "Brief" Menu.
  • Fixed "drawlist overflow" crash.
  • Minor performance optimizations.

Quelle: Rockstar Games, VG247

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+