Grand Theft Auto 4: Erster PC-Patch seit Mai 2010 veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Grand Theft Auto 4: Erster PC-Patch seit Mai 2010 veröffentlicht
Rockstar Games hat den achten Patch für die PC-Version von Grand Theft Auto 4 veröffentlicht. Es ist das erste Update seit Mai 2010. Mit dem Patch werden kleinere Performance-Optimierungen vorgenommen, Bugs entfernt und die Kompatibilität mit moderneren Betriebssystemen verbessert. Games for Windows Live wird hingegen nicht entfernt.
Change-Log
- Added error code "WTV270" to indicate a problem with connecting to Windows Live Sign in Assistant / Games for Windows Live Servers.
- Added Windows 8, 8.1, and 10 to compatible OS check.
- Added Display Controller image in Controller Configuration.
- Fixed a bug which made completing "Out of Commission" mission impossible when frame rate exceeds 60fps.
- Fixed a bug with the "Resource Usage" indicator on graphics cards with more than 2GB of VRAM.
- Fixed a bug that restricted settings changes when using modern video cards.
- Fixed a bug with the map crosshair on certain resolutions.
- Fixed a bug with text scrolling in "Brief" Menu.
- Fixed "drawlist overflow" crash.
- Minor performance optimizations.