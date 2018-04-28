Grand Theft Auto 4: Musiklizenzen ausgelaufen: Viele Songs wurden entfernt - 4Players.de

The Journey
- Terry Riley - "A Rainbow in Curved Air" (1969)
- Gil Scott-Heron - "Home Is Where the Hatred Is" (1971)
- IF99 - International Funk
- San Juan Sounds
- Angel y Khriz - "Ven Báilalo" (2004)
- Michael Shrieve - "Communique: 'Approach Spiral'" (1984)
K109 The Studio
- Tamiko Jones - "Can't Live Without Your Love" (1979)
- "Still In Love" by Rose Royce (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
The Classics
- Marley Marl (feat. Craig G) - Droppin' Science (1988)
- Brand Nubian - All for One (1990)
Vladivostok FM
- Glukoza - (...) [Schweine / Pigs in German] (2005)
- Seryoga - "King Ring" (2005)
- Ranetki Girls - (...) [O Tebe / About You] (2006)
- Ruslana - "Wild Dances" Ukranian FM Version (2004)
- Kino - (...) [Gruppa Krovi / Blood Type] (1988)
- Marakesh - (...) [Zhdat / To Wait] (2006)
- Zveri - (...) [Kvartira / The Flat] (2006)
- Oleg Kvasha - (...) Club Remix [Zelenoglazoe * Taksi / Green Eyed Taxi] (2007)
- Splean - (...) [Liniya Zhizni / Lifeline] (2000)
- Basta - (...) [Mama / Mother] (2006)
- Leningrad - (...) [Nikogo ne Zhalko / A Pity for No One] (2002)
- Dolphin - (...) (2008)
- Salvation" by Sucker DJs (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
- "Music" by Jonathan Peters feat. Maya Azucena (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
- "When Love Takes Over" by David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
The Vibe 98.8
- Mtume - "C.O.D. (I'll Deliver)" (1984)
Radio Broker
- Ralph Myerz - "The Teacher" (2006)
Liberty Rock Radio
- The Smashing Pumpkins - "1979" (1995)
- Stevie Nicks - "Edge of Seventeen" (1981)
- Electric Light Orchestra - "Evil Woman" (1975)
- David Bowie - "Fascination" (1975)
- "Touch Too Much" by AC/DC (The Lost and Damned)
- "Five To One" by The Doors (The Lost and Damned)
- "Jane" by Jefferson Starship (The Lost and Damned)
- "Run To The Hills" by Iron Maiden (The Lost and Damned)
The Beat 102.7
- Fat Joe (feat. Lil Wayne) - Crackhouse (2008)
- Papoose - Stylin' (2008)
L.C.H.C.
- "Call from the Grave" by Bathory (The Lost And Damned)
Vice City FM
- "C'est la Vie" by Robbie Nevil
- "History" by Mai Tai
- "Teardrops" by Womack & Womack
- "Wood Beez (Pray like Aretha Franklin)" by Scritti Politti
- "You're the Voice" by John Farnham
Da bei "Vladivostok FM" ziemlich viele Songs entfernt wurden, sind neue Lieder hinzugefügt worden.
New Songs: Vladivostok FM
- ALEKSEY BOLSHOY: YA Nenavizhu Karaoke
- SERYOGA: Mon Ami (ft. Maks Lorens)
- DELICE: Goryacheye Leto
- SERYOGA: Dobav' Skorost
- RIFFMASTER: Begu (Rancho Song)
- RIFFMASTER Riffmaster Tony
- ZHENYA FOKIN: Noch'ju
- AYVENGO: Underground
- KIEVELEKTRO: Gulyaj, Slavyane!! (ft. Alyona Vinnitskaya)
- AYVENGO: Reprezenty
- SERYOGA: Chiki
