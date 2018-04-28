Grand Theft Auto 4: Musiklizenzen ausgelaufen: Viele Songs wurden entfernt - 4Players.de

Trimipramin hat geschrieben: ? Heute 13:40 Ich zitiere mich mal der Bequemheit selber aus nem anderen Forum:

Ich glaube nicht das R* da groß in der Lage ist irgend ne Handhabe zu haben. Lizenzen laufen halt leider aus. Sehr ärgerlich das Ganze.

Da muss einfach ein anderes Bewusstsein bei den Lizenzgebern her. Ich mein Vice City hat doch den Hauptteil seiner Faszination aus seinem Soundtrack geschöpft. Jedes Mal wenn ich Automatic von The Pointer Sisters höre, dann MUSS ich an VC denken.., es geht einfach nicht anders! Das ist eine Kombination.., da kommt nicht wirklich eine andere Art von Werbung ran denke ich...

Das ist aber eine sehr Rockstar-lastige Auslegung der Sache. In Wirklichkeit hätte es da nämlich gleich eine ganze Menge von anderen Optionen gegeben.1. die Tracks neu lizenzieren (lohnt sich finanziell natürlich nicht)2. die Tracks für aktuelle Besitzer in ein kostenloses, unkäufliches DLC auslagern (hat Rockstar sogar bei irgendeinem GTA 3-Teil gemacht, aber ist wohl etwas mehr Aufwand... Mafia 1 hat es in der Steam-Version ähnlich gemacht und einfach die neue Version als anderes Produkt eingestellt und das alte wird nicht mehr verkauft (neuer Branch) )3. den Verkauf einstellen (macht gar keine Arbeit, bringt aber auch kein Geld... siehe Remedy bei Alan Wake)4. gleich vernünftig lizenzieren, die 10 Jahre Lizenzdauer haben sie ja selbst gewähltInsgesamt ist das einfach (mal wieder...) eine ziemliche Frechheit. Rechtlich vermutlich völlig in Ordnung, weil Rockstar sich in der EULA vermutlich gegen solche Änderungen abgesichert hat, aber ordentlich verarscht vorkommen darf man sich als Kunde hier schon, insbesondere weil...