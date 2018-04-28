Grand Theft Auto 4: Musiklizenzen ausgelaufen: Viele Songs wurden entfernt - 4Players.de

Grand Theft Auto 4
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Rockstar Games
Publisher: Take 2
Release:
29.10.2010
29.10.2010
29.10.2010
Test: Grand Theft Auto 4
94
Test: Grand Theft Auto 4
92
Test: Grand Theft Auto 4
94
Leserwertung: 84% [314]

Grand Theft Auto 4
Nachrichten

von ,

Grand Theft Auto 4: Musiklizenzen ausgelaufen: Viele Songs wurden entfernt

Grand Theft Auto 4 (Action) von Take 2
Grand Theft Auto 4 (Action) von Take 2 - Bildquelle: Take 2
Rockstar Games hat einige Songs/Musikstücke aus Grand Theft Auto 4 entfernt, da der zehnjährige Deal mit den jeweiligen Lizenzinhabern ausgelaufen ist. Laut Gameinformer und GTAForums sind folgende Titel betroffen:

The Journey
  • Terry Riley - "A Rainbow in Curved Air" (1969)
  • Gil Scott-Heron - "Home Is Where the Hatred Is" (1971)
  • IF99 - International Funk
  • San Juan Sounds
  • Angel y Khriz - "Ven Báilalo" (2004)
  • Michael Shrieve - "Communique: 'Approach Spiral'" (1984)

K109 The Studio
  • Tamiko Jones - "Can't Live Without Your Love" (1979)
  • "Still In Love" by Rose Royce (The Ballad of Gay Tony)

The Classics
  • Marley Marl (feat. Craig G) - Droppin' Science (1988)
  • Brand Nubian - All for One (1990)

Vladivostok FM
  • Glukoza - (...) [Schweine / Pigs in German] (2005)
  • Seryoga - "King Ring" (2005)
  • Ranetki Girls - (...) [O Tebe / About You] (2006)
  • Ruslana - "Wild Dances" Ukranian FM Version (2004)
  • Kino - (...) [Gruppa Krovi / Blood Type] (1988)
  • Marakesh - (...) [Zhdat / To Wait] (2006)
  • Zveri - (...) [Kvartira / The Flat] (2006)
  • Oleg Kvasha - (...) Club Remix [Zelenoglazoe * Taksi / Green Eyed Taxi] (2007)
  • Splean - (...) [Liniya Zhizni / Lifeline] (2000)
  • Basta - (...) [Mama / Mother] (2006)
  • Leningrad - (...) [Nikogo ne Zhalko / A Pity for No One] (2002)
  • Dolphin - (...) (2008)
  • Salvation" by Sucker DJs (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
  • "Music" by Jonathan Peters feat. Maya Azucena (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
  • "When Love Takes Over" by David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland (The Ballad of Gay Tony)

The Vibe 98.8
  • Mtume - "C.O.D. (I'll Deliver)" (1984)

Radio Broker
  • Ralph Myerz - "The Teacher" (2006)

Liberty Rock Radio
  • The Smashing Pumpkins - "1979" (1995)
  • Stevie Nicks - "Edge of Seventeen" (1981)
  • Electric Light Orchestra - "Evil Woman" (1975)
  • David Bowie - "Fascination" (1975)
  • "Touch Too Much" by AC/DC (The Lost and Damned)
  • "Five To One" by The Doors (The Lost and Damned)
  • "Jane" by Jefferson Starship (The Lost and Damned)
  • "Run To The Hills" by Iron Maiden (The Lost and Damned)

The Beat 102.7
  • Fat Joe (feat. Lil Wayne) - Crackhouse (2008)
  • Papoose - Stylin' (2008)

L.C.H.C. 
  • "Call from the Grave" by Bathory (The Lost And Damned)

Vice City FM
  • "C'est la Vie" by Robbie Nevil
  • "History" by Mai Tai
  • "Teardrops" by Womack & Womack
  • "Wood Beez (Pray like Aretha Franklin)" by Scritti Politti
  • "You're the Voice" by John Farnham

Da bei "Vladivostok FM" ziemlich viele Songs entfernt wurden, sind neue Lieder hinzugefügt worden.

New Songs: Vladivostok FM
  • ALEKSEY BOLSHOY: YA Nenavizhu Karaoke
  • SERYOGA: Mon Ami (ft. Maks Lorens)
  • DELICE: Goryacheye Leto
  • SERYOGA: Dobav' Skorost
  • RIFFMASTER: Begu (Rancho Song)
  • RIFFMASTER Riffmaster Tony
  • ZHENYA FOKIN: Noch'ju
  • AYVENGO: Underground
  • KIEVELEKTRO: Gulyaj, Slavyane!! (ft. Alyona Vinnitskaya)
  • AYVENGO: Reprezenty
  • SERYOGA: Chiki

Quelle: Gameinformer und GTAForums
Grand Theft Auto 4
Oynox schrieb am
Ab zum Verbraucherschutz!
sourcOr schrieb am
NewRaven hat geschrieben: ?
vor 42 Minuten
Insgesamt ist das einfach (mal wieder...) eine ziemliche Frechheit. Rechtlich vermutlich völlig in Ordnung, weil Rockstar sich in der EULA vermutlich gegen solche Änderungen abgesichert hat, aber ordentlich verarscht vorkommen darf man sich als Kunde hier schon, insbesondere weil Rockstar einfach (mal wieder...) schlicht den einfachsten, kundenunfreundlichsten Weg geht.
Na die können viel in so ne EULA schreiben, muss net heißen dass das alles wirklich rechtlich bindend is :mrgreen:
NewRaven schrieb am
Trimipramin hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 13:40
 Ich zitiere mich mal der Bequemheit selber aus nem anderen Forum:
Ich glaube nicht das R* da groß in der Lage ist irgend ne Handhabe zu haben. Lizenzen laufen halt leider aus. Sehr ärgerlich das Ganze.
Da muss einfach ein anderes Bewusstsein bei den Lizenzgebern her. Ich mein Vice City hat doch den Hauptteil seiner Faszination aus seinem Soundtrack geschöpft. Jedes Mal wenn ich Automatic von The Pointer Sisters höre, dann MUSS ich an VC denken.., es geht einfach nicht anders! Das ist eine Kombination.., da kommt nicht wirklich eine andere Art von Werbung ran denke ich...
Das ist aber eine sehr Rockstar-lastige Auslegung der Sache. In Wirklichkeit hätte es da nämlich gleich eine ganze Menge von anderen Optionen gegeben.
1. die Tracks neu lizenzieren (lohnt sich finanziell natürlich nicht)
2. die Tracks für aktuelle Besitzer in ein kostenloses, unkäufliches DLC auslagern (hat Rockstar sogar bei irgendeinem GTA 3-Teil gemacht, aber ist wohl etwas mehr Aufwand... Mafia 1 hat es in der Steam-Version ähnlich gemacht und einfach die neue Version als anderes Produkt eingestellt und das alte wird nicht mehr verkauft (neuer Branch) )
3. den Verkauf einstellen (macht gar keine Arbeit, bringt aber auch kein Geld... siehe Remedy bei Alan Wake)
4. gleich vernünftig lizenzieren, die 10 Jahre Lizenzdauer haben sie ja selbst gewählt
Insgesamt ist das einfach (mal wieder...) eine ziemliche Frechheit. Rechtlich vermutlich völlig in Ordnung, weil Rockstar sich in der EULA vermutlich gegen solche Änderungen abgesichert hat, aber ordentlich verarscht vorkommen darf man sich als Kunde hier schon, insbesondere weil...
sourcOr schrieb am
Trimipramin hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 13:40
 Ich zitiere mich mal der Bequemheit selber aus nem anderen Forum:
Ich glaube nicht das R* da groß in der Lage ist irgend ne Handhabe zu haben. Lizenzen laufen halt leider aus. Sehr ärgerlich das Ganze.
Da muss einfach ein anderes Bewusstsein bei den Lizenzgebern her. Ich mein Vice City hat doch den Hauptteil seiner Faszination aus seinem Soundtrack geschöpft. Jedes Mal wenn ich Automatic von The Pointer Sisters höre, dann MUSS ich an VC denken.., es geht einfach nicht anders! Das ist eine Kombination.., da kommt nicht wirklich eine andere Art von Werbung ran denke ich...
Doch. Man schließt eben andere/neue Lizenzen ab und nicht so einen Quatsch. Oder man machts wie bei Vice City und packt einfach ne neue Version in den Store. So würden die alten Besitzer ihre Kopien behalten und nur neue Käufer wären betroffen. Aber das mag eventuell zu viel verlangt zu sein. Armes Rockstar kann sich das wohl nicht leisten :oops:
winkekatze schrieb am
Trimipramin hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 13:40
 Ich zitiere mich mal der Bequemheit selber aus nem anderen Forum:
Ich glaube nicht das R* da groß in der Lage ist irgend ne Handhabe zu haben. Lizenzen laufen halt leider aus. Sehr ärgerlich das Ganze.
Da muss einfach ein anderes Bewusstsein bei den Lizenzgebern her. Ich mein Vice City hat doch den Hauptteil seiner Faszination aus seinem Soundtrack geschöpft. Jedes Mal wenn ich Automatic von The Pointer Sisters höre, dann MUSS ich an VC denken.., es geht einfach nicht anders! Das ist eine Kombination.., da kommt nicht wirklich eine andere Art von Werbung ran denke ich...
Bei Vice City wars echt extrem, bin teilweise nur mit dem Auto durchs nächtliche Miami gefahren um schmalzige 80er PopRock Hits zu hören :lol:
"I´ll be waiting for a girl like you...to come intooo my liiife...." :Farben:
schrieb am

