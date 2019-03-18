Bethesda Softworks: E3 2019: Termin der Pressekonferenz (Showcase) steht fest - 4Players.de

 

Bethesda Softworks
Bethesda auf der E3 2019: Termin der Pressekonferenz (Showcase) steht fest

Publisher Bethesda wird auch in diesem Jahr wieder seine Spiele im Rahmen einer großen Veranstaltung bei der E3 2019 präsentieren. Die "E3 2019 Showcase" soll am 9. Juni (Sonntag) um 5:30 PM PDT stattfinden. Hierzulande ist dann bereits Montag (10. Juni um 2:30 Uhr). Mit einem Seitenhieb auf die Leaks des letzten Jahres bei Walmart Canada ist zumindest eine ausführliche Vorstellung von DOOM Eternal versprochen worden.


Weitere Angaben wurden nicht gemacht. Unter Umständen könnten Updates/Erweiterungen für Rage 2 und Fallout 76, das nächste Spiel von Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within) sowie der Arkane Studios (Dishonored, Prey), Wolfenstein Youngblood und ggf. Wolfenstein 3 gezeigt werden. Vielleicht wird sogar etwas mehr über Starfield oder The Elder Scrolls 6 verraten.


Jondoan schrieb am
Von "omg omg ich kanns kaum abwarten" zu "bitte verbockt es nicht, bitte verbockt es nicht" zu "mir irgendwie scheißegal" in nur einem halben Jahr. Gratuliere, Bethesda. It just works.
schrieb am