WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos: Patch 1.28.6 mit Balance- und Map-Pool-Veränderungen wird getestet - 4Players.de

WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos
Strategie
Entwickler: Blizzard
Release:
kein Termin
Test: WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos
92
Leserwertung: 86% [17]

WarCraft 3 - Patch 1.28.6 mit Balance- und Map-Pool-Veränderungen wird getestet

WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos (Strategie) von Vivendi Universal
WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos (Strategie) von Vivendi Universal - Bildquelle: Vivendi Universal
Blizzard Entertainment hat den öffentlichen Testserver (PTR) von Patch 1.28.6 für WarCraft 3 gestartet. Der Patch nimmt einige Balance-Veränderungen an den Creeps auf den Karten (sowie an der Creep-Beute) vor und sorgt dafür, dass alle Startpositionen auf den Karten ausbalanciert (Bauplatz, Ressourcen, Eingänge etc.) sind. Außerdem wurden die Kartenlisten (Map Pool) für alle Spielmodi angepasst (Details). Das Matchmaking-System soll allerdings noch nicht so schnell sein. Die Geschwindigkeit soll mit einem kommenden Patch optimiert werden.

Das PTR-Installationsprogramm kann hier runtergeladen werden. Im Zuge des PTR-Testlaufs von Patch 1.28.6 wird weiter darüber spekuliert, ob WarCraft 3 ebenfalls als Remaster - wie StarCraft - veröffentlicht werden könnte.

General Improvements & Gameplay Objectives
  • Balanced creep camp difficulty progression from early to late game
  • Balanced creep drop tables for better item progression from early game to late game
  • Item diversity: Varied Level 1 though 6 charged items and Level 1 through 6 permanent items
  • Balanced all start locations: total amount and starting distance from lumber, equal amount of spacing, equal size choke points, et cetera
  • Balanced expansion distance from start locations
  • Decluttered points of interest to reduce visual competition during gameplay
  • Retextured map surfaces for better visual clarity - both on screen and mini-map
  • Minimized the size of trees and doodads that obstructed player view of points of interest
  • Added cliff lines or deep water to edges of the map - removing hard edges (aesthetic choice for immersion)
  • Properly placed trees and doodads on the pathing grid: full-cell Medium Grid to half-cell Medium Grid alternate
  • Removed the rolling shoreline waves from rolling hills to remove the noise the waves created - remains for cliff shores

Quelle: Blizzard Entertainment
WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos
