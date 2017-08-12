WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos: Patch 1.28.6 mit Balance- und Map-Pool-Veränderungen wird getestet - 4Players.de

Das PTR-Installationsprogramm kann hier runtergeladen werden. Im Zuge des PTR-Testlaufs von Patch 1.28.6 wird weiter darüber spekuliert, ob WarCraft 3 ebenfalls als Remaster - wie StarCraft - veröffentlicht werden könnte.
General Improvements & Gameplay Objectives
- Balanced creep camp difficulty progression from early to late game
- Balanced creep drop tables for better item progression from early game to late game
- Item diversity: Varied Level 1 though 6 charged items and Level 1 through 6 permanent items
- Balanced all start locations: total amount and starting distance from lumber, equal amount of spacing, equal size choke points, et cetera
- Balanced expansion distance from start locations
- Decluttered points of interest to reduce visual competition during gameplay
- Retextured map surfaces for better visual clarity - both on screen and mini-map
- Minimized the size of trees and doodads that obstructed player view of points of interest
- Added cliff lines or deep water to edges of the map - removing hard edges (aesthetic choice for immersion)
- Properly placed trees and doodads on the pathing grid: full-cell Medium Grid to half-cell Medium Grid alternate
- Removed the rolling shoreline waves from rolling hills to remove the noise the waves created - remains for cliff shores