WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos: Patch 1.29 ist da: Breitbild-Support, Balance-Änderungen und 24-Spieler-Modus - 4Players.de

Specific Changes & Improvements
Widescreen support added. To prevent stretching there have been changes to the interfaces:
- Added bookends to the in-game interface
- Added black pillars in menus
Game lobbies expanded to support 24 players. We've added 12 new team colors. Thanks to Erkan and others for contributing to the new palette:
- Player 13 - Maroon
- Player 14 - Navy
- Player 15 - Turquoise
- Player 16 - Violet
- Player 17 - Wheat
- Player 18 - Peach
- Player 19 - Mint
- Player 20 - Lavender
- Player 21 - Coal
- Player 22 - Snow
- Player 23 - Emerald
- Player 24 - Peanut
Notes
- Ladder standings have been reset; good luck and have fun on the climb
- Replays are incompatible between major game versions
- This will be the last version to support Windows XP
- Automated tournaments will resume next week
Bug Fixes
- Clans can be created
- Mac launches
- Korean locale launches
- Various missing textures located (Thanks to TriggerHappy for the test map)
- Default resolution no longer resembles Felwood
- Ladder maps cleansed of sneaky tower locations near starting mines
Known Issues
- Temporarily disabled Fixed Aspect Ratio in Video Options
- Chaos Kodo Beasts are showing as idle workers in campaign missions
- Unable to input text while keyboard settings are under different languages in zhCN and koKR locales
- Certain elements in World Editor overlap
- Set/GetAbilityOnXXXX functions are renamed to Set/GetAbilityActivatedXXXX
- SetUnitNameAll is disabled for now
- PlaySpecialEffect is disabled for now
- PlaySpecialEffectWithTimeScale is disabled for now
- Crash: With an ability that has "Disabled"=false, attempting to set "Disabled" to false again will crash the World Editor
- UnitDisableAbility does not hide an ability with Hide=true and Disabled=false
- Default map directory is for from maps when creating custom games
- Resolution does not change properly when switching between windowed and full screen
- Tooltips for hero abilities may not be updated
Hero Balance Changes
Mountain King
Movement Speed
- Increased base speed from 270 to 290
Stormbolt
- Level 2: Reduce damage from 225 to 210
- Level 3: Reduce damage from 350 to 325
Thunder Clap
- Level 1: Increased damage from 60 to 65; Increased area of effect from 25 to 30
- Level 2: Increased damage from 100 to 125; Increased area of effect from 30 to 35
- Level 3: Increased damage from 140 to 175; Increased area of effect from 35 to 40
Paladin
Attack Speed
- Reduced cooldown from 2.2 to 2.0 seconds
Movement Speed
- Increased base speed from 270 to 290
Divine Shield
- Level 2: Reduced duration from 30 to 25
- Level 3: Reduced duration from 45 to 35
Blademaster
Mirror Image
- Reduced Mana cost from 115 to 100 for all levels
Critical Strike
- Removed + damage item interaction from multiplier calculation: (Avg Damage + Item Damage)*Critical Multiplier = Total Damage
- Prior calculation: (Avg Damage *Critical Multiplier) + Item Damage = Total Damage
Far Seer
Feral Spirit
- Level 1: Increased unit healths from 200 to 250
- Level 2: Increased unit healths from 300 to 350; Reduced unit level from 4 to 3 to reduce enemy experience reward
- Level 3: Reduced unit level from 5 to 4 to reduce enemy experience reward
Chain Lightning
- Reduced damage reduction from 15% to 10% per jump for all levels
Far Sight
- Level 1: Removed mana cost; Added a cooldown of 60 seconds
- Level 2: Removed mana cost; Added a cooldown of 45 seconds
- Level 3: Removed mana cost; Added a cooldown of 30 seconds
Shadow Hunter
Serpent Wards
- Level 1: Increased damage from 11-13 to 14-16; Increased health from 75 to 90
- Level 2: Increased damage from 23-26 to 27-30; Increased health from 135 to 165
- Level 3: Increased damage from 41-45 to 48-52; Increased health from 135 to 200
Tauren Chieftain
Movement Speed
- Increased base speed from 270 to 290
War Stomp
- Level 1: Increased damage from 25 to 30
- Level 2: Increased damage from 50 to 60
- Level 3: Increased damage from 75 to 90
Reincarnation
- Reduced spellcast from 7 seconds to 5 seconds
Crypt Lord
Movement Speed
- Increased base speed from 270 to 290
Carrion Beetles
- Level 1: Increased health from 140 to 170; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290
- Level 2: Increased health from 275 to 330; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290
- Level 3: Increased health from 410 to 490; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290
Impale
- Level 1: Increased damage from 50 to 75
- Level 2: Increased damage from 80 to 120
- Level 3: Increased damage from 110 to 165
Dread Lord
Movement Speed
- Increased base speed from 270 to 290
Carrion Swarm
- Level 1: Increased maximum damage from 300 to 400
- Level 2: Increased maximum damage from 600 to 700
- Level 3: Increased maximum damage from 1000 to 1200
- Mana Cost reduced from 110 to 100 for all levels
- Now damages mechanical units
Sleep
- Cooldown reduced from 6 seconds to 4 seconds for all levels
- Level 1: Reduced duration from 20 (5) sec to 15 (4) sec; Reduced mana cost from 100 to 80
- Level 2: Reduced duration from 40 (10) sec to 35 (8) sec; Reduced mana cost from 75 to 65
- Level 3: Reduced duration from 60 (15) sec to 55 (12) sec
Vampiric Aura
- Level 1: Increased life steal from 15% to 20%
- Level 2: Increased life steal from 30% to 35%
- Level 3: Increased life steal from 45% to 50%
Lich
Movement Speed
- Increased base speed from 270 to 290
Demon Hunter
Mana Burn
- Increased mana cost from 50 to 60 for all levels
Keeper of the Grove
Intelligence
- Increased default value from 18 to 19
Tranquility
- Added 3 seconds of invulnerability on spellcast
- Reduced duration from 30 seconds to 15 seconds
- Increased healing per second from 20 to 40
Entangling Roots
- Level 2: Reduced duration on units from 24 seconds to 18 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 3 seconds to 5 seconds; Increased damage per second from 15 damage to 20 damage
- Level 3: Reduced duration on units from 36 seconds to 30 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 5 seconds to 7 seconds; Increased damage per second from 25 Damage to 30 Damage
Force of Nature
- Increased Treant attack damage from 14 to 16
Priestess of the Moon
Attack Speed
- Reduced cooldown from 2.46 to 2.33 seconds
Scout
- Increased speed from 270 to 300
- Level 1: Reduced mana cost from 100 to 50
- Level 2: Reduced mana cost from 75 to 50
Warden
Blink
- Level 2: Reduced cooldown from 10 seconds to 7 seconds
- Level 3: Increased cooldown from 1 second to 4 seconds
Dark Ranger
Life Drain
- Increase damage done per second and lower mana cost
- Level 1: Increase damage per second from 25 to 30; Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50
- Level 2: Increase damage per second from 40 to 45, Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50
- Level 3: Increase damage per second from 55 to 60, Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50
Firelord
Incinerate
- Level 1: Increased bonus damage multiplier per stack from 1 to 2; Increased death by incineration damage full area from 90 to 120; Increased death by incineration damage half area from 180 to 240; Increased duration from 2 to 4
- Level 2: Increased bonus damage multiplier per stack from 2 to 3; Increased death by incineration damage full area from 90 to 120; Increased death by incineration damage half area from 180 to 240; Increased duration from 2 to 4
- Level 3: Increased bonus damage multiplier per stack from 3 to 4; Increased death by incineration damage full area from 100 to 120; Increased death by incineration damage half area from 180 to 240; Increased duration from 2 to 4
Soul Burn
- Level 1: Increased duration on units from 14 seconds to 16 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 6 seconds to 7 seconds; Increased damage from 100 to 125
- Level 2: Increased duration on units from 16 seconds to 18 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 7 seconds to 8 seconds; Increased damage from 225 to 270
- Level 3: Increased duration on units from 18 seconds to 20 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 8 seconds to 9 seconds; Increased damage from 375 to 450
Goblin Alchemist
Movement Speed
- Increased base speed from 270 to 290
Healing Spray
- No longer heals enemy units
- Heals Alchemist
Acid Bomb
- Level 1: Increased Damage from 5 to 8 (total damage 75 to 120; Secondary damage 3 to 5)
- Level 2: Increased Damage from 10 to 13 (total damage 150 to 195; Secondary damage 6.5 to 8.5)
- Level 3: Increased Damage from 15 to 18 (total damage 225 to 270; Secondary damage 10 to 12)
Goblin Tinker
Movement Speed
- Increased base speed from 270 to 290
Cluster Rockets
- Now targets air units
- Level 1: Increased damage from 35 to 45 damage per second
- Level 2: Increased damage from 65 to 75 damage per second
- Level 3: Increased damage from 100 to 110 damage per second
Naga Sea Witch
Movement Speed
- Increased base speed from 270 to 290
Pandaren Brewmaster
Movement Speed
- Increased base speed from 270 to 290
Map Pool
1v1
- (2)TerenasStand_LV
- (2)Plunderisle_LV
- (2)TheTwoRivers_LV
- (2)RoadToStratholme_LV
- (2)EchoIsle
- (2)TirisfalGlades_LV
- (2)Amazonia(COMMUNITY)
- (2)LastRefuge-1.3(COMMUNITY)
- (4)Floodplains1v1_LV
- (4)TwistedMeadows
- (4)TurtleRock
2v2
- (4)PhantomGrove_LV
- (4)Avalanche_LV
- (4)TurtleRock
- (4)Duskwood_LV
- (4)BridgeTooNear_LV
- (4)FrozenClover_LV
- (4)TidewaterGlades_LV
- (4)LostTemple
- (4)TwistedMeadows
- (6)Duststorm_LV
- (6)GnollWood
3v3
- (6)ThunderLake_LV
- (6)GnollWood
- (6)Monsoon_LV
- (6)DarkForest
- (6)UpperKingdom
- (6)RuinsOfStratholme
- (8)Mur’gulOasis_LV
- (6)RollingHills
- (6)TimbermawHold
- (6)StranglethornVale
- (8)Battleground_LV
4v4
- (8)Feralas_LV
- (8)Northshire_LV
- (8)Sanctuary_LV
- (8)TwilightRuins_LV
- (8)Battleground_LV
- (8)Deadlock_LV
- (8)GolemsInTheMist_LV
- (8)Mur’gulOasis_LV
- (8)MarketSquare
- (8)GoldRush
- (8)Friends
- (8)BlastedLands
FFA
- (4)Deathrose
- (6)Duststorm_LV
- (6)EmeraldShores
- (6)StranglethornVale
- (6)Monsoon_LV
- (6)ThunderLake_LV
- (8)Deadlock_LV
- (8)Mur’gulOasis_LV
- (8)TwilightRuins_LV
- (8)Battleground_LV