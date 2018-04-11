WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos: Patch 1.29 ist da: Breitbild-Support, Balance-Änderungen und 24-Spieler-Modus - 4Players.de

WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos
Strategie
Entwickler: Blizzard
Release:
kein Termin
Test: WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos
92
    WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos - Patch 1.29: Breitbild-Unterstützung, Balance-Änderungen und 24-Spieler-Modus

    WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos (Strategie) von Vivendi Universal
    WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos (Strategie) von Vivendi Universal - Bildquelle: Vivendi Universal
    Blizzard Entertainment hat den Patch 1.29 für WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos und WarCraft 3: The Frozen Throne veröffentlicht. Das Update fügt Breitbild-Unterstützung hinzu, nimmt diverse Balance-Änderungen an den Helden vor und aktualisiert die Map-Pools. Außerdem wird ein (experimenteller) Spielmodus für 24 Spieler in benutzerdefinierten Matches eingeführt. Der Spiel-Client kann in der Battle.net-Accountverwaltung runtergeladen werden, sofern der "CD-Key" dort registriert wurde. Etwaige Probleme mit dem Patch bzw. der enGB-Version (britisch) können auftreten (Details).

    Specific Changes & Improvements
    Widescreen support added. To prevent stretching there have been changes to the interfaces:
    • Added bookends to the in-game interface
    • Added black pillars in menus

    Game lobbies expanded to support 24 players. We've added 12 new team colors. Thanks to Erkan and others for contributing to the new palette:
    • Player 13 - Maroon
    • Player 14 - Navy
    • Player 15 - Turquoise
    • Player 16 - Violet
    • Player 17 - Wheat
    • Player 18 - Peach
    • Player 19 - Mint
    • Player 20 - Lavender
    • Player 21 - Coal
    • Player 22 - Snow
    • Player 23 - Emerald
    • Player 24 - Peanut

    Notes
    • Ladder standings have been reset; good luck and have fun on the climb
    • Replays are incompatible between major game versions
    • This will be the last version to support Windows XP
    • Automated tournaments will resume next week

    Bug Fixes
    • Clans can be created
    • Mac launches
    • Korean locale launches
    • Various missing textures located (Thanks to TriggerHappy for the test map)
    • Default resolution no longer resembles Felwood
    • Ladder maps cleansed of sneaky tower locations near starting mines

    Known Issues
    • Temporarily disabled Fixed Aspect Ratio in Video Options
    • Chaos Kodo Beasts are showing as idle workers in campaign missions
    • Unable to input text while keyboard settings are under different languages in zhCN and koKR locales
    • Certain elements in World Editor overlap
    • Set/GetAbilityOnXXXX functions are renamed to Set/GetAbilityActivatedXXXX
    • SetUnitNameAll is disabled for now
    • PlaySpecialEffect is disabled for now
    • PlaySpecialEffectWithTimeScale is disabled for now
    • Crash: With an ability that has "Disabled"=false, attempting to set "Disabled" to false again will crash the World Editor
    • UnitDisableAbility does not hide an ability with Hide=true and Disabled=false
    • Default map directory is for from maps when creating custom games
    • Resolution does not change properly when switching between windowed and full screen
    • Tooltips for hero abilities may not be updated

    Hero Balance Changes
    Mountain King
    Movement Speed
    • Increased base speed from 270 to 290

    Stormbolt
    • Level 2: Reduce damage from 225 to 210
    • Level 3: Reduce damage from 350 to 325

    Thunder Clap
    • Level 1: Increased damage from 60 to 65; Increased area of effect from 25 to 30
    • Level 2: Increased damage from 100 to 125; Increased area of effect from 30 to 35
    • Level 3: Increased damage from 140 to 175; Increased area of effect from 35 to 40

    Paladin
    Attack Speed
    • Reduced cooldown from 2.2 to 2.0 seconds

    Movement Speed
    • Increased base speed from 270 to 290

    Divine Shield
    • Level 2: Reduced duration from 30 to 25
    • Level 3: Reduced duration from 45 to 35

    Blademaster
    Mirror Image
    • Reduced Mana cost from 115 to 100 for all levels

    Critical Strike
    • Removed + damage item interaction from multiplier calculation: (Avg Damage + Item Damage)*Critical Multiplier = Total Damage
    • Prior calculation: (Avg Damage *Critical Multiplier) + Item Damage = Total Damage

    Far Seer
    Feral Spirit
    • Level 1: Increased unit healths from 200 to 250
    • Level 2: Increased unit healths from 300 to 350; Reduced unit level from 4 to 3 to reduce enemy experience reward
    • Level 3: Reduced unit level from 5 to 4 to reduce enemy experience reward

    Chain Lightning
    • Reduced damage reduction from 15% to 10% per jump for all levels

    Far Sight
    • Level 1: Removed mana cost; Added a cooldown of 60 seconds
    • Level 2: Removed mana cost; Added a cooldown of 45 seconds
    • Level 3: Removed mana cost; Added a cooldown of 30 seconds

    Shadow Hunter
    Serpent Wards
    • Level 1: Increased damage from 11-13 to 14-16; Increased health from 75 to 90
    • Level 2: Increased damage from 23-26 to 27-30; Increased health from 135 to 165
    • Level 3: Increased damage from 41-45 to 48-52; Increased health from 135 to 200

    Tauren Chieftain
    Movement Speed
    • Increased base speed from 270 to 290

    War Stomp
    • Level 1: Increased damage from 25 to 30
    • Level 2: Increased damage from 50 to 60
    • Level 3: Increased damage from 75 to 90

    Reincarnation
    • Reduced spellcast from 7 seconds to 5 seconds

    Crypt Lord
    Movement Speed
    • Increased base speed from 270 to 290

    Carrion Beetles
    • Level 1: Increased health from 140 to 170; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290
    • Level 2: Increased health from 275 to 330; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290
    • Level 3: Increased health from 410 to 490; Increase movement speed from 270 to 290

    Impale
    • Level 1: Increased damage from 50 to 75
    • Level 2: Increased damage from 80 to 120
    • Level 3: Increased damage from 110 to 165

    Dread Lord
    Movement Speed
    • Increased base speed from 270 to 290

    Carrion Swarm
    • Level 1: Increased maximum damage from 300 to 400
    • Level 2: Increased maximum damage from 600 to 700
    • Level 3: Increased maximum damage from 1000 to 1200
    • Mana Cost reduced from 110 to 100 for all levels
    • Now damages mechanical units

    Sleep
    • Cooldown reduced from 6 seconds to 4 seconds for all levels
    • Level 1: Reduced duration from 20 (5) sec to 15 (4) sec; Reduced mana cost from 100 to 80
    • Level 2: Reduced duration from 40 (10) sec to 35 (8) sec; Reduced mana cost from 75 to 65
    • Level 3: Reduced duration from 60 (15) sec to 55 (12) sec

    Vampiric Aura
    • Level 1: Increased life steal from 15% to 20%
    • Level 2: Increased life steal from 30% to 35%
    • Level 3: Increased life steal from 45% to 50%

    Lich
    Movement Speed
    • Increased base speed from 270 to 290

    Demon Hunter
    Mana Burn
    • Increased mana cost from 50 to 60 for all levels

    Keeper of the Grove
    Intelligence
    • Increased default value from 18 to 19

    Tranquility
    • Added 3 seconds of invulnerability on spellcast
    • Reduced duration from 30 seconds to 15 seconds
    • Increased healing per second from 20 to 40

    Entangling Roots
    • Level 2: Reduced duration on units from 24 seconds to 18 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 3 seconds to 5 seconds; Increased damage per second from 15 damage to 20 damage
    • Level 3: Reduced duration on units from 36 seconds to 30 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 5 seconds to 7 seconds; Increased damage per second from 25 Damage to 30 Damage

    Force of Nature
    • Increased Treant attack damage from 14 to 16

    Priestess of the Moon
    Attack Speed
    • Reduced cooldown from 2.46 to 2.33 seconds

    Scout
    • Increased speed from 270 to 300
    • Level 1: Reduced mana cost from 100 to 50
    • Level 2: Reduced mana cost from 75 to 50

    Warden
    Blink
    • Level 2: Reduced cooldown from 10 seconds to 7 seconds
    • Level 3: Increased cooldown from 1 second to 4 seconds

    Dark Ranger
    Life Drain
    • Increase damage done per second and lower mana cost
    • Level 1: Increase damage per second from 25 to 30; Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50
    • Level 2: Increase damage per second from 40 to 45, Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50
    • Level 3: Increase damage per second from 55 to 60, Reduce Mana cost from 75 to 50

    Firelord
    Incinerate
    • Level 1: Increased bonus damage multiplier per stack from 1 to 2; Increased death by incineration damage full area from 90 to 120; Increased death by incineration damage half area from 180 to 240; Increased duration from 2 to 4
    • Level 2: Increased bonus damage multiplier per stack from 2 to 3; Increased death by incineration damage full area from 90 to 120; Increased death by incineration damage half area from 180 to 240; Increased duration from 2 to 4
    • Level 3: Increased bonus damage multiplier per stack from 3 to 4; Increased death by incineration damage full area from 100 to 120; Increased death by incineration damage half area from 180 to 240; Increased duration from 2 to 4

    Soul Burn
    • Level 1: Increased duration on units from 14 seconds to 16 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 6 seconds to 7 seconds; Increased damage from 100 to 125
    • Level 2: Increased duration on units from 16 seconds to 18 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 7 seconds to 8 seconds; Increased damage from 225 to 270
    • Level 3: Increased duration on units from 18 seconds to 20 seconds; Increased duration on heroes from 8 seconds to 9 seconds; Increased damage from 375 to 450

    Goblin Alchemist
    Movement Speed
    • Increased base speed from 270 to 290

    Healing Spray
    • No longer heals enemy units
    • Heals Alchemist

    Acid Bomb
    • Level 1: Increased Damage from 5 to 8 (total damage 75 to 120; Secondary damage 3 to 5)
    • Level 2: Increased Damage from 10 to 13 (total damage 150 to 195; Secondary damage 6.5 to 8.5)
    • Level 3: Increased Damage from 15 to 18 (total damage 225 to 270; Secondary damage 10 to 12)

    Goblin Tinker
    Movement Speed
    • Increased base speed from 270 to 290

    Cluster Rockets
    • Now targets air units
    • Level 1: Increased damage from 35 to 45 damage per second
    • Level 2: Increased damage from 65 to 75 damage per second
    • Level 3: Increased damage from 100 to 110 damage per second

    Naga Sea Witch
    Movement Speed
    • Increased base speed from 270 to 290

    Pandaren Brewmaster
    Movement Speed
    • Increased base speed from 270 to 290

    Map Pool
    1v1
    • (2)TerenasStand_LV
    • (2)Plunderisle_LV
    • (2)TheTwoRivers_LV
    • (2)RoadToStratholme_LV
    • (2)EchoIsle
    • (2)TirisfalGlades_LV
    • (2)Amazonia(COMMUNITY)
    • (2)LastRefuge-1.3(COMMUNITY)
    • (4)Floodplains1v1_LV
    • (4)TwistedMeadows
    • (4)TurtleRock

    2v2
    • (4)PhantomGrove_LV
    • (4)Avalanche_LV
    • (4)TurtleRock
    • (4)Duskwood_LV
    • (4)BridgeTooNear_LV
    • (4)FrozenClover_LV
    • (4)TidewaterGlades_LV
    • (4)LostTemple
    • (4)TwistedMeadows
    • (6)Duststorm_LV
    • (6)GnollWood

    3v3
    • (6)ThunderLake_LV
    • (6)GnollWood
    • (6)Monsoon_LV
    • (6)DarkForest
    • (6)UpperKingdom
    • (6)RuinsOfStratholme
    • (8)Mur’gulOasis_LV
    • (6)RollingHills
    • (6)TimbermawHold
    • (6)StranglethornVale
    • (8)Battleground_LV

    4v4
    • (8)Feralas_LV
    • (8)Northshire_LV
    • (8)Sanctuary_LV
    • (8)TwilightRuins_LV
    • (8)Battleground_LV
    • (8)Deadlock_LV
    • (8)GolemsInTheMist_LV
    • (8)Mur’gulOasis_LV
    • (8)MarketSquare
    • (8)GoldRush
    • (8)Friends
    • (8)BlastedLands

    FFA
    • (4)Deathrose
    • (6)Duststorm_LV
    • (6)EmeraldShores
    • (6)StranglethornVale
    • (6)Monsoon_LV
    • (6)ThunderLake_LV
    • (8)Deadlock_LV
    • (8)Mur’gulOasis_LV
    • (8)TwilightRuins_LV
    • (8)Battleground_LV

    Quelle: Blizzard Entertainment
    WarCraft 3: Reign of Chaos
    Opy92 schrieb am
    Meine Klinge sucht Rache, für die brennende Klinge.
    Kajetan schrieb am
    Flojoe hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 19:02
     wer braucht da ein WarCraft 4?
    Blizzard offensichtlich nicht.
    Flojoe schrieb am
    Oha, erst StarCraft erneut gespielt und jetzt noch Warcraft 3, super. wer braucht da ein WarCraft 4?
    schrieb am

