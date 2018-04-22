Valve Software: Übernahme von Campo Santo (Firewatch) in trockenen Tüchern - 4Players.de

Valve Software hat Campo Santo (Firewatch) übernommen

Valve Software hat das Indie-Studio Campo Santo übernommen. Alle Mitarbeiter (12 an der Zahl) werden fortan für Valve arbeiten. Ihr aktuelles Projekt, In the Valley of Gods, bleibt von der Übernahme unberührt, abgesehen davon, dass es unter der Valve-Fahne erscheinen wird. Die für Firewatch bekannten Entwickler schreiben, dass sie mit Valve Software ein Unternehmen gefunden haben, dass genau zu ihrer Philosophie passt.

Statement: "In Valve we found a group of folks who, to their core, feel the same way about the work that they do (this, you may be surprised to learn, doesn’t happen every day). In us, they found a group with unique experience and valuable, diverse perspectives. It quickly became an obvious match."

Quelle: Campo Santo

