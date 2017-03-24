Video "Nur Yu kann die Welt retten" zu Prey - 4Players.de

Prey: Nur Yu kann die Welt retten

Bethesda Softworks und die Arkane Studios stellen Prey-Protagonistin Morgan Yu näher vor, die ab dem 5. Mai 2017 die Menscheit auf PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC vor einer außerirdischen Bedrohung retten soll.



Nur Yu kann die Welt retten
Prey

Loading
3:47 Min.
Nur Yu kann die Welt retten
24.03.2017
