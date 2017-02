Video "Klassiker: Planescape Torment (1999)" zu Planescape Torment - 4Players.de

Flotte Flagge schrieb am 17.02.2017 um 16:08 Uhr

Ich kann die Argumente von todesglubsch absolut nachvollziehen, dachte ich doch das Gleiche beim ersten Versuch.

Erst als ich mich rein auf die Story einließ und den "Entwicklern nachgab", wurde es für mich das bisher beste Rollenspielerlebnis, stand alone, gefühlsmäßig, ohne Versuch es mit anderen zu vergleichen. Klar, dass das nicht jeder so sieht.

Ich glaube aber doch, dass es genau so beabsichtigt war:

I think there was a lot of factors why it didn't sell as much as Baldur's Gate, and most weren't really surprising. It was an atypical setting, it didn't have a lot of comfortable RPG elements about it, it was very text heavy, the main character put people off, it started out pretty slow, and I don't think the box helped either.

That said, I regret nothing. :)

Our directives when we were told do the game were to "do a Planescape game using the IE engine," and that was pretty much what we did. Team-wise, we totally lucked out and got a nice combination of people all across the board who all worked well together, and all the designers we had kicked ass.

The goals when making the game were:

- No traditional fantasy elements if at all possible, including swords.

- We wanted the game to be as much of the character generator as possible, and tried to have the player learn to be a class rather than choose a class right from the start. Ideally, it would have been nicer to expand on some of the class-training stuff in the game, especially the magic, but it didn't make it in.

- What your character believed in meant as much to the game as your actions, in accordance with the whole belief = reality in Planescape.

- Everything in the game revolved around your character. You weren't out to save some world or some false sister/father figure you knew next to nothing about - you were out to save yourself. You were the goal of the entire game, your character was the puzzle, your character was the focus....