Video "Voice of the Deep Update" zu Subnautica für PC - 4Players.de

Subnautica: Voice of the Deep Update

Für die Early-Access-Version von Subnautica kann das Update "Voice of the Deep" runtergeladen werden. Der 1,3 GB große Patch fügt eine sehr weitläufige Precursor-Einrichtung hinzu, die irgendwo im Fels verborgen liegt. In der Anlage findet man viele Artefakte, Datenquellen, Hinweise bzw. Notizen zur Geschichte und ein gigantisches Wesen (The Emperor Leviathan).



Voice of the Deep Update
Kommentare

