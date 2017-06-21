Video "Voice of the Deep Update" zu Subnautica für PC - 4Players.de

Subnautica: Voice of the Deep Update

Für die Early-Access-Version von Subnautica kann das Update "Voice of the Deep" runtergeladen werden. Der 1,3 GB große Patch fügt eine sehr weitläufige Precursor-Einrichtung hinzu, die irgendwo im Fels verborgen liegt. In der Anlage findet man viele Artefakte, Datenquellen, Hinweise bzw. Notizen zur Geschichte und ein gigantisches Wesen (The Emperor Leviathan).