Video "Xbox-One-Trailer" zu Deathtrap - 4Players.de

Deathtrap: Xbox-One-Trailer

NeocoreGames hat World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap für Xbox One veröffentlicht. Die Mischung aus Tower Defense und Action-Rollenspiel kostet 19,99 Euro. Das Spiel ist ein Teil von Games with Gold im Januar 2017.



Xbox-One-Trailer
Deathtrap

1:21 Min.
Xbox-One-Trailer
01.01.2017
