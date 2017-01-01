Video "Xbox-One-Trailer" zu Deathtrap - 4Players.de

NeocoreGames hat World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap für Xbox One veröffentlicht. Die Mischung aus Tower Defense und Action-Rollenspiel kostet 19,99 Euro. Das Spiel ist ein Teil von Games with Gold im Januar 2017.
